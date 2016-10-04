Columbia artists to launch ‘Marked by the Water’ exhibit Tuesday

A multi-disciplinary arts project involving more than 50 visual, literary and performing artists launches Tuesday at Tapp’s Arts Center.
“Marked by the Water” includes a book release, art exhibit and dance inspired by the devastating flooding in Columbia last October. The purpose of the project is to allow for recollection and critical aesthetic processing by Columbias artists on events surrounding the flood and its aftermath.
The evening’s event features a visual art exhibition curated by Mary Bentz Gilkerson; the launch of a 100-page book of visual and literary art edited by Cindi Boiter and Ed Madden; a dance installation by the Power Company under the direction of Martha Brim with Amanda Ling; and the premiere of an independent film, “Rising Tide,” by Ron Hagell with Terrance Henderson, Kendrick Marion, Katrina Blanding and art direction by Eileen Blyth with Larry Hembree.
Opening reception at 7 p.m. Tuesday; $30 with a book, $15 without book. Champagne pre-reception with the artists at 6 p.m.; $60. At 7:30 p.m., visual artist Stephen Chesley will unveil a new painting to commemorate the event. Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. www.tappsartscenter.com
Comments