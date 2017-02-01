Columbia has fantastic mac ’n’ cheese dishes. Here's how we rate them

With so many Columbia restaurants offering mac ’n’ cheese on their menus, we dared ask, which one is the best?
Our answer: Eat them all.
In our latest Go Columbia food crawl, we set out to sample this staple comfort food, which in any variation is basically a bowl of smiles.
Admittedly, we didn’t try every mac ’n’ cheese offering in the city (because there are only so many cheesy carbs one can ingest in this deadline-driven world), but we put our best fork forward.
So leave your Kraft, Velveeta and Annie’s boxes on the shelf at home and go out and try these “cheese pasta” delicacies. Then let us know your favorites.
Jake’s Bar & Grill: Brisket mac ’n’ cheese egg rolls
Noodles and barbecue encased in a crunchy egg roll? Yes please. This app is so tasty you might not want to share. But do grab a few extra napkins.
Lizard’s Thicket: Side order of mac ’n’ cheese
Classic and simple. Made with traditional macaroni noodles and globs of chewy cheese, Lizard’s Thicket adheres to the “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” recipe.
Liberty: Baked mac ’n’ cheese
The cavatappi noodles are a welcome change of pace, and the panko bread crumbs give this dish just the right amount of crunch.
Cafe Strudel: Seafood mac ’n’ cheese
Made with goat cheese, bacon, scallions and shrimp, this is a loaded, casserole-y take on mac ’n’ cheese that has depth and heft. Cafe Strudel is famous for its “hangover hash browns,” but this is a solid post-night-out meal choice, too.
Goat’s: Lobster mac ’n’ cheese
This baked dish with rigatoni noodles is more saucy than cheesy. The lobster chunks give it a seafood finish, and the overall effect is rich and creamy.
Midwood Smokehouse: Side of mac ’n’ cheese
Much better than your average side dish. Midwood uses quality cheese and gets that nice crust on top.
True BBQ: Side of mac ’n’ cheese
Pretty basic, but this mac seems to know that its role is to be a mere sidekick to the True superhero: barbecue.
Rockaway: Mac ’n’ cheese bites
Smart move turning mac ’n’ cheese into finger food. Cheesy, chewy and surprisingly good with the ranch dipping sauce. These go quickly.
Bourbon: Pork belly mac ’n’ cheese
The large shells act as perfect containers for sauce, which has a mustard-based barbecue flavor. The crumbled crackers on top give it extra texture, and the chef is generous with the pork chunks.
Where we went
Goat’s, 2017 Devine St.
Jake’s Bar & Grill, 2112 Devine St.
Liberty Tap Room, 828 Gervais St.
Lizard’s Thicket, 402 Beltline Blvd.
Midwood Smokehouse, 702 Cross Hill Road, Suite 400D
True BBQ, 1237 D Ave., West Columbia
Cafe Strudel, 300 State St., West Columbia
Rockaway, 2719 Rosewood Drive
Bourbon, 1214 Main St.
Comments