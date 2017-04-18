Artists share their ‘Visiones’ in Indie Grits projects

For the past six months, a small group of artists has been meeting at the Nickelodeon Theatre to discuss and design projects centered on the Indie Grits festival theme of “Visiones.”
The theme focuses on aspects of the Latinx (the gender-neutral alternative to Latino) experience.
Inspired by the Waterlines cohort from the 2016 festival, a similar model for “Visiones” developed for artists from different backgrounds to come together to talk about issues specific to their communities. Their projects range from video and mixed media installations to performance art.
Festival curators have been working with the artists on their projects from the ground up, facilitating works rather than simply exhibiting finished pieces, director Seth Gadsden said.
“Each year it’s a deeper and deeper dive into these concepts and themes. It’s becoming a year-round project, with the festival becoming a way to showcase that,” he said.
Festivalgoers will be able to see the artists’ finished works at Noche de Visiones, the kickoff block party for Indie Grits, on Thursday, April 20. Here’s what to expect:
Artists
Pauline Arroyo: Arroyo’s window display at Tapp’s Art Center is drawn from her experiences as an Ecuadorian-American. She also will be pushing a cart and collecting visitors’ Indie Grits memories.
1616 Main St.
Danielle Calle: Calle’s identity map video installation traces her roots and showcases images from her past through video installations.
1600 block of Main Street
Diana Farfán: Farfán’s three-dimensional installation in the Free Times gallery will be a colorful challenge to the idea of what it means to be an immigrant.
1534 Main St.
Danny Flores: Flores created his own version of “la loteria” (Mexican bingo) that you can play at the Big Apple and One Columbia.
Saturday, April 22: One Columbia, 1219 Taylor St. The Big Apple, 1000 Hampton St.
Elizabeth Rosa Houck: If you need a quiet moment amid the Indie Grits bonanza, head to Houck’s magnolia tree installation, an audiovisual work with spoken word art.
1216 Taylor St.
Jorge Intriago: Intriago combines photography and cooking traditional dishes to capture the experience of Latinx culture through food and remind us what it means to bond over a meal.
Thursday, April 20: 1600 block of Main Street; Saturday, April 22: 1000 block of Hampton Street
Irving Juarez: Read community profiles and stories in the artist’s DIY newspaper and identity journal.
Various locations on Main Street.
Alice Rodriguez: Hear Rodriguez’s voice as a “pregonera” or town caller, as she amplifies voices of the Latinx community.
Thursday, April 20-Friday, April 21: At Main and Taylor streets; Saturday, April 22: At Assembly and Hampton streets.
Christian Guerrero: Look for Guerrero’s light-up bicycle with a Roman cart attached in the back. The artist said he believes in bringing art to the street and making it accessible to everyone.
Various locations in downtown Columbia.
Ivan Segura: Segura, a poet and the executive director of Palmetto Luna Arts, hopes to empower young girls with posters of Latinas shown in their past, present and future.
Thursday, April 20: 1600 block of Main Street; Saturday, April 22: 1000 block of Hampton Street
Marina Ziehe: Through Capoeira, a traditional Brazilian style of martial arts, Ziehe explores the history of slavery in Brazil.
Thursday, April 20: 1600 block of Main Street; Saturday, April 22: 1000 block of Hampton Street.
