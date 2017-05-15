West Columbia turns storefront into public chalkboard

An empty storefront on State Street in West Columbia has been temporarily transformed into a chalkboard that the public is invited to write on.
The City of West Columbia finished the “Wall of Ideas” on Monday afternoon on the old Clark’s Beauty Shop storefront. The wall will be up for approximately three weeks, city public information officer Anna Huffman said.
“We covered it up to be a fun space for people in between” the installation of a new storefront, she said.
It looks similar to the “Before I Die Wall” that was at the West Columbia Riverwalk in 2015. But the message is different.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to write ideas about what they would like to see in West Columbia and then photograph and post to social media using the hashtags #wcolasc and #artonstate.
