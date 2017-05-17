What you need to know about each of Columbia’s farmers markets

The early spring harvest season is under way, and local farmers markets are beginning to open. Here is a list, arranged by the market day of the week.
Thursday
City Roots Farmers Market: Real farmers. Real farm. Veggies, meats and fish. Occasional live music and a food truck or two. Take advantage of City Roots’ Market CSA. 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at 1005 Airport Blvd. www.cityroots.org
Northeast (Lake Carolina) Farmers Market: The Donut Guy reels you in with selections such as red velvet and maple bacon donuts. Also, fresh produce, food trucks, kids’ crafting areas, and – if you’re lucky – Miraculous Mobile Massage. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-October at Lake Carolina Town Center, 100 Lake Carolina Blvd, Northeast Richland. www.lakecarolina.com, www.facebook.com/ lakecarolinafarmersmarket
Saturday
Soda City Market: If you’re looking for an early brunch or want to sample a variety of foods – from potstickers and arepas to tacos and barbecue – this is the market for you. Heavy on the prepared foods and arts and craft items. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday along the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Kershaw County Farmers Market: This market outgrew the original heart-of-downtown Camden space and has moved to a roomier location on Broad Street (U.S. 521). The new location makes it easy for visitors coming off I-20. Highlights include Old McCaskill’s mobile farm truck and Stephen Clyburn’s reclaimed woodcrafts. Bonus: Drive a couple of blocks into downtown and explore the antique shops along Broad Street. 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, 222 Broad St., Camden. www.kcfarmersmarket.org.
Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market: This monthly market features live music and crafts, fresh meats and plants. 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. every first Saturday through October, in the 100 block of Clark Street. www.chapinsc.com, www.facebook.com/ ChapinDowntownFarmersMarket
Lexington Farmers Market: In the center of downtown, this market has a good mix of produce, meats and crafts. Plus, the Ask A Lexington Master Gardener table helps with gardening tips. 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Sept. 30 (except July 1) at Lexington Square Park, 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275 or www.lexsc.com
Irmo Farmers Market: This one opens June 17. 9 a.m.- noon, first and third Saturdays through September at Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Road, Irmo. (803) 269-9826, www.irmofarmersmarket.com.
Tuesday
Sandhills Farmers Market: Ask A Master Gardener help, plus fresh produce, meats and fish. 2-7 p.m. through Thanksgiving at Sandhill Research Center, 900 Clemson Road, across from Village at Sandhill, Northeast Richland.
www.clemson.edu/public/ sandhill/programs/farmers_
Wednesday
Farmers in the Forest: Under the big tent, Forest Acres Farmers Market at Richland Mall features a mix of farm fresh produce, meats, baked goods, plants and crafts. 3-7 p.m. through October in the parking lot along Beltline Boulevard. farmersintheforest.org
Blythewood Farmers Market: Fresh produce and meats, plants and grains. Occasional live music and demonstrations (tae kwon do, anyone?). 4-7 p.m. at Doko Meadows, 171 Langford Road, Blythewood. Michaela Barno, (843) 697-1733. www.facebook.com/Blythewood FarmersMarket, www.localharvest.org /blythewood-farmers-market
Other markets of note
Cayce Farmers Market: A family-owned market featuring local produce, meats, jams, jellies, grain and mixes. Seasonal plants. Most popular item is the boiled peanuts, prepared fresh daily. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at 2329 Charleston Highway, Cayce. www.facebook.com/pg/Cayce- Farmers-Market
S.C. State Farmers Market: Large area distribution center for growers, this market’s public farmers’ sheds feature local, specialty producers and artisan items. There’s Market Restaurant, too. Check out the calendar of events for farm shows, classes (farming, home gardening and cooking). 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/ agricultural-services/state- farmers-markets/sc-state- farmers-market
