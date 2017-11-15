This band wrote a song about why you shouldn’t slash their tires

Charleston-based indie rock band Susto has been on the rise this year.
After releasing their second full-length album, “& I’m Fine Today,” in January, the band has been on the road extensively, playing several festivals, touring with Band of Horses and The Lumineers, as well as headlining their own tours. Here are a few facts about Susto.
1. Susto released a deluxe version of “& I’m Fine Today” last month.
This deluxe version, digitally released Oct. 20, includes seven previously unreleased tracks, as well as reworked versions of others.
2. They wrote a song about someone slashing their van tires.
“Drug Money,” a bonus track on the deluxe version of “& I’m Fine Today,” is a tongue-in-cheek depiction of what could happen to someone who slashes tires. It was inspired by real events, according to the band’s YouTube video.
“We were having this trouble with somebody slashing our tires … every couple of weeks,” frontman Justin Osborne says in the video. With the help of game cameras, the band discovered the slasher was a friend’s jealous ex-boyfriend – who also happened to be a drug dealer.
The song is a (fictitious) account of what they’d do in revenge. Listen for yourself for the play-by-play, but it starts with a ghillie suit and ends “out in the swamp.”
Osborne’s girlfriend made the culprit pay for the tires with – you guessed it – his drug money.
@sustoisreal just dropping a line hope you made it to Montreal safely. Thanks for stopping in @JensenTrailers for the tires #music— Jensen Trailers (@JensenTrailers) September 22, 2016
3. They made their national TV debut on CBS.
In January of this year, the band performed live on “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” complete with a string ensemble and a digital backdrop depicting images from the cover of “& I’m Fine Today.” View a song from this performance here.
4. Osborne skipped town before starting the band.
According to Susto’s website, when Osborne was 26, he felt like “he was spinning his wheels” and needed a change. He ended his old band, moved to Cuba, and thought he might be done with music for a while.
Instead, he kept writing and was convinced to keep going.
5. Their name comes from a condition specific to Latin American culture.
The word “susto” roughly translates to “when your soul is separated from your body,” almost like a panic attack. According to the band’s website, Osborne learned this term as an anthropology student.
If you go
Susto with Dawg Yawp and The Travelin’ Kine
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.
WHERE: Music Farm, 1022 Senate St.
TICKETS: $13-15.
INFO: www.musicfarm.com.
Dawg Yawp
Dawg Yawp, one of the opening bands, is a Cincinnati folk duo – Tyler Randall and Rob Keenan – that combines sitar, guitar, synth, and drum samples.
This unique blend, along with their harmonies, create a psychedelic fusion that stretches between different genres.
They recently performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, which can be viewed here.
Comments