Fall Ball promoters say failed Lil Wayne show is fault of CLA, which offers refunds

One of the promoters from a recent concert at Colonial Life Arena that was supposed include rapper Lil Wayne had some harsh words for the venue Monday.
Victory B. Pernell, speaking for promoters Victory Promotions, Ben Hated, LLC. and MTS Entertainment said the security issue that resulted in the hip-hop artist skipping Fall Ball were caused by Colonial Life Arena representatives.
Lil Wayne refused to pass through a security check to enter the arena, and skipped the concert.
“It was a huge and costly mistake. One of many errors made by Colonial Life Arena,” Pernell said at Monday’s news conference.
Pernell also addressed the issue weighing on the minds of many of the people who bought tickets to the event expecting to see Lil Wayne perform – refunds.
“Our promotional team never agreed to a refund,” said Pernell, reinforcing the promoters joint statement from Oct. 1, when they said there wouldn’t be a refund for the Sept. 30 Fall Ball.
CLA officials originally said there would be a refund. They gave ticket holders good news Monday, shortly after Pernell’s news conference.
“We have worked to seek a positive outcome for our patrons who purchased tickets to the show,” arena officials said in a news statement. “We appreciate the patience of ticket holders during this process, and can confirm that Ticketmaster has begun to issue refunds to patrons upon request (Oct. 9). Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”
The Fall Ball also featured 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez and Cardi B. Those performers’ concerts took place as planned.
According to Pernell, the disputed security issue was a metal detector placed at the performers’ entrance to the arena.
“Promoters were billed for a walk-through metal detector for the back entrance for all performers,” said Pernell, adding Lil Wayne’s management later said that going through a metal detector was an issue.
Colonial Life Arena officials confirmed Pernell’s assessment about the metal detector and Lil Wayne’s reluctance.
“Three of the four artists scheduled to perform complied with (security) procedures, which included passing through metal detectors. One artist chose to withdraw from the concert rather than undergo a security check,” officials said.
Pernell said a counter proposal to have law enforcement escort Lil Wayne directly to the stage was initially denied by CLA officials.
“They agreed an hour later, but by that time Lil Wayne was gone,” Pernell said. “Colonial Life Arena shortchanged fans.”
The promoters original reason for denying a refund was because they said Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., wasn’t the event’s headliner.
“All of our flyers and promotions has never once mentioned Lil Wayne as the headliner nor mentioned this as a Lil Wayne concert,” promoters wrote on Oct. 1.
Pernell reiterated that point Monday, before contradicting himself, describing the other performers as “opening acts.”
When addressing the specific security screening that Lil Wayne took issue with, Pernell said, “Lil Wayne wants to be private. He didn’t want to go through the same entrance that lots of opening acts were going through.”
Lil Wayne spent eight months in a New York City jail for gun possession after police found the weapon on his tour bus as he left a 2007 concert. But Pernell said the public has nothing to fear from Lil Wayne.
“He weighs 108 pounds, who’s he gonna harm,” said Pernell, who again contradicted himself by adding, “I think security measures should be the same for everybody. Anybody can act a fool.”
Pernell confirmed that Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform at the Fall Ball, not simply appear at the event. He also said that Lil Wayne has been “paid in full.”
The Fall Ball wasn’t a money making venture for the promoters, according to Pernell.
“The show cost $375,000 to put on and we didn’t break even,” said Pernell, adding CLA is withholding money from the promoters.
Questions to CLA about that claim were not answered.
