30.89 acres in Lexington County sells for $1,428,115

Richland County
29016
120 E. Bowmore Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jorge A. Mendez and Elena Mendez $229,829
192 Crimson Queen Drive3 from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Yolanda Murray $350,769
366 Summersweet Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Terry D. Piper and Marie M. Piper $256,182
314 Nava Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Imani N. Newborn $239,900
126 Peppermint Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Gerard M. McKervey and Cathy McKervey $400,000
548 New Cut Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rhonda Holliday Nichols and Lloyd J. Nichols $331,190
107 Heart Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eburrell Jermaine Sims and Rhonda Denise Sims $195,819
261 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Edward Simmons and Kagin Secora Simmons $227,340
104 Westlake Ridge Drive from Bryan R. Durig and Marla VB. Durig to Albert R. Smoot and Mary Alice Smoot $690,000
422 Royal Links Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason D. Curry and Shaketta L. Grimes Curry $242,309
741 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tess S. Jackson $170,792 29036
617 Village Market Drive from Mary Jane Sorrell and Charles Guy Sorrell to Jungbok Goh $295,000
725 Moonsail Circle from Eugene C. Sorrel, Sr., Mary Ruth Sorrel and Ruth Anne Sorrel to Carroll Bruce Watford, Jr. $375,000
316 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert Eugene Taylor $248,947
311 Lanyard Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Daniel J. Gross $181,762
740 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael A. Creagh and Jamie A. Creagh $155,651
132 Westcott Ridge Road from Charles P. Scarboro and Sonia M. Scarboro to Tina L. Austin Trust $262,000
535 Slices Way from Michael C. Schmick to NEI Global Relocation Company $195,000 29044
70 acres +/- off Piney Branch Road from William A. Bunch to John H. Moorman and IRA Innovations, LLC FBO John H. Moorman, Jr., IRA $110,000
29045
405 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alexander S. Babos and Aubrey Lee Babos $234,407
109 Fetterbush Road from Eric S. Riffenburg and Kelly P. Riffenburg to Regina Gardner $308,000
8 Gillon Lane from Dawn C. Tuffli to Florence D. Davidson $325,000
29063
104 Clarion Road from Aharon Tvizer to Rahamim Tvizer $144,000
205 Glen Arbor Loop from Buying Palmetto, LLC to Kendall Saxon $166,000
4 Gidding Court from Bailey Real Estate Properties, Inc. n/k/a Bailey Real Estate, Inc. to Devon Ferris $136,000
118 Ivy Garden Lane from Mindy D. Tilton n/k/a Mindy D. Currence to Carolyn C. Potter and Buddy J. Duncan, III $137,000
4 Ivy Gate Court from Lucille P. Targia to Residuary Children Trust under the Will of Greg Domin $180,000
117 Raintree Drive from PR1822, LLC to Troy L. Fingers $114,500
126 Caedmons Creek Drive from Darla M. Oldham and John C. Oldham to Chad Richard Dial and Meredith C. Dial $248,500
213 Glen Rose Circle from Mary A. Palmieri to Euvanda D. Gee and Alzete T. Jeffreys-Gee $185,000
2 Pennigail Court from Estate of Jerry Charles Stafford to Debra W. English $139,900
29130
110 Stephanee Lane from John Lester Snider and Kathleen Craig Snider to John R. Raines and Maria A. Thoman $315,000
29201
1233 Washington St. from ROIF Washington, LLC to 1233 Washington Street, LLC $1,950,000
900 S. Stadium Road, Unit S510 from Serrus Carolina Walk, LLC to Majeed Mian, Quighon Miam and Dongling Wu $110,000
1522 Richland St. from 1522 Richland Street Properties, LLC to OXJ, LTD. Co. $236,000
1324 Pulaski St., Unit A-111 from Beverly H. Bergeron to Timothy Scott Marburger and Eryn Lynn Marburger $255,000
3019 Richfield Drive from Meredith B. Coulter a/k/a Meredith C. Dial to Foster M. Matthews $193,000
29203
225 Meadowlake Drive from Stephen W. Brown a/k/a Stephan L. Brown to Levorn Bostic and Willie Ann Bostic $125,000
29204
3011 Whitehall Road from William McMillan Company, LLC to Kevin P. O'Hara and Rebekah O'Hara $320,000
29205
630 Elm Avenue from DWN, LLC to Ellen Jennings and Jacob Hill Jennings, Jr. $240,000
308 S. Maple St. from Kevin W. Bauknight and Kaylan Charles to Ethan C. Pheister and Jennifer L. Vilkoski $365,000
525 Harden St. from Alan Wojcik and Sarah Elizabeth Wojcik to Grayson B. Cowan and Charles W. Cowan $254,900
504 Tyler St. from Christopher L. Howe to Amanda Harvey $113,500
304 Etiwan Avenue from Sara W. Balcerek to Heather Threatt $247,000
3209 Monroe St. from Frances P. Lawrence to B&B Homes, LLC $160,000
247 S. Edisto Avenue from Jenifer Maldonado Wells to Steven J. Pelley and Christie L. Ferguson $580,000
601 Hemphill St. from Bonnie March to Candace Marie Oxner $105,000
730 Olive St. from Khalid Al-Amoudi to Willis G. Bailey and Terri L. Bailey $367,500
29206
4303 Pineridge Road from Happy & Company, LLC to Andrea Lyn Altman $295,000
4614 Sandy Ridge Road from Gill F. Weathers to Derek Pace and Aren Pace $206,461
3361 Overcreek Road from Cindy Parker Yoos and Herman Robert Yoos to John C. Newton, III and Jennifer P. Newton $300,000
4139 E. Buchanan Drive from Stella F.W. Crumpton f/k/a Stella F. Walters a/k/a Stella Morelli Crumpton to Adam Wittman and Lauren Patterson $279,900
4600 Lander St. from Annette Y. Graham to J. Maccadeschem, LLC $140,000
3937 W. Buchanan Drive, Unit 98 from Bryan Tucker to J. Wayne George and Helen B. George $132,000
1405 Ivy Lane from William F. Lanier, III to Wilson Co., LLC $205,000
29209
316 Lake Trail from Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Jontey L. Miller $117,500
131 Mallard Landing Way from Seamuys S. Welch and Elizabeth Layne Welch f/k/a Mary E. Layne to Tiffany C. Watt $154,000
148 Jersey Lane from McQuinn Homes, LLC to Bruce Dale Culcleasure and Vernessa D. Culcleasure $144,900
2171 Top Forest Drive from Rebecca Baker f/k/a Rebecca A. Mullinax to Arean J. Harbison and Renee Harbison $156,900
6412 Clifton St. from MM Residential Properties, LLC to William Morris and Tiffayne Morris $121,700
7241 Mountainbrook Drive from Leniel Franklin Hollabaugh and Shirley F. Hollabaugh to Margarita M. Montmarquette $110,000
29210
716 Bordeaux Lane from Nancy Ellen Martinic Revocable Trust to Tirana Varela and Hector Varela $125,000
437 Regency Park Drive from Debra L. Ouzts and Alice J. Thompson to Daniel J. Mooney $103,500
13 Lois Court from Angel L. Ellis n/k/a Angel Sweeting to Molly R. Kenner $110,000
29212
120 Patio Place from Harold R. Blevins to Paul B. Townes $153,000
182 Forestview Circle from Johnny C. Ramsey, Jr. to Jonathan Edmonds and Dee Dee Harmon $124,900
29223
1029 Majestic Circle from Shaniqua A. Robinson to Jeffrey Lee Young $154,000
1645 Drexel Lake Drive from Alan C. Meeks to Michael Tart $101,000
214 Aiken Hunt from Nathan K. Branham and Phaedra Branham to Eric Riffenburg and Kelly Riffenburg $580,000
220 Folkstone Road from 803 Housing, LLC to Christopher L. Tessaro and Tiffany J. Tessaro $100,500
200 Silver Crest Drive from Marci Nicole Shell to Kelly Clifford Nash and Angela Nash $299,900
18 Sunturf Circle from Jenness B. Simler and Gary W. Schuerfeld to Michael J. Hayes and Toni L. Hayes $387,960
4 Sherbrook Court from Pamela Megill to Doris A. Burgess $146,000
133 Stonegate Drive from Christie D. Boone to Ray A. Lucas and Jessica L. Salen $155,000
29229
1078 Lake Village Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Teresa C. Johnson and Curtis Johnson, Jr. $155,788
221 Indigo Springs from Kirk S. Kinsale to Thomas E. Golden and Natasha D. Golden $167,900
612 Bickingham Way from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Stephen James Browder and Airreul Jones $191,000
266 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason W. Allman and Katrina S. Allman $261,475
11 Maple Leaf Drive from Leslie C. Stiltner and Elizabeth R. Stiltner to Ira A. Jay $169,000
111 Newstead Way from Debra E. Massey to Jackson and Erica A. Jackson $189,000
1991 Lake Carolina Drive from Sallie Zeigler to Shayla Smith $134,000
102 Petworth Drive from Help A. Man Out, LLC to Bryant McKenzie Davis $127,000
307 Monroe Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Carl Edward Mumford, Jr. and Jaclyn Michelle Mumford $281,787
14 Burgee Court from Allen Ranmberg to Richard William Marsden and Sarah Elizabeth Marsden $967,500
101 Sailing Club Drive from Kevin P. Spencer and Amy F. Spencer to Jesse Ross and Shelley Ross $306,000
135 Abbeywalk Lane from Jason Villaflor and Emily J. Villaflor to Alvin Wages $340,000
12 Long Needle Court from Beach Property Investment & Management, LLC a/k/a BPIM, LLC to Derrick J. Wilkins $155,000
404 Spinnakers Beach Drive from Sarah E. Marsden and Richard W. Marsden to James R. Dickinson and Nancy B. Dickinson $400,000
609 Long Pointe Lane from Joel Collins and Erin Collins to Mindy R. Love $210,000
305 Sandpine Road from Shelia J. Obleton to Kendra D. Young $135,000
308 Autumn Run Circle from Y NOT US, LLC to Kimberley D. Brown $115,000
Lexington County
29033
2311 Vine St. from Ronald Patrick Pellicer to James Robert Kelly $105,500
1611 Dogwood St. from Martha Wise to Kristina Schwoebel $150,000
1760 Edmund Highway from SA RAM - Airport Blvd, LLC to K.R. Corporation of South Caroline $230,000
29036
116 Oak Brook Drive from Angela M. Terrell to Jerry D. Junkins and Leanne L. Junkins $190,000
227 Caro Lane from Rymer, LLC to Christopher D. Fuller $156,000
424 Old Bush River Road from Cindy Hunter Bunn Revocable Living Trust to Kenneth Weems, Jr. and Jessica Weems $315,000
108 Parapet Trail from Michael J. Brubaker to Justin B. Scurry $207,000
225 Woolbright Lane from Francis D. Inserra to Jonathan David Harling and Hillary Lois Harling $222,000
105 Summit View Court from Michael Edwa Engel and Alicia S. Engel to Robert S. Decosmo and Rosalinda V. Decosmo $309,000
137 Pennsylvania Court from Iain E. Kerr to Dale A. Thieman and Ashley M. Thieman $170,000
29053
112 Shawnmoor Lane from Stephanie M. Mellott to Leo Carpenter and Juanita Carpenter $112,000
29054
130 Old Orchard Road from Gibson Connor Gray and Jehane Fata Gray to James F. Kornmeyer and Alista Rushton Kornmeyer $500,000
29070
3348 Highway 378 from Michael R. Taylor and Pamela Lee Taylor to Michael Darrell Harbour and Jonathan D. Prosser $310,000
340 Georgia Avenue from Curtis Nelson, Tilda A. Stone and Clayton Corely Quattlebaum to John P. Cornell, Jr., Kimberly A. Duvall and Allison L. Cornell $116,000
29072
124 Tea Olive Avenue from Anthony B. Anderson to Lance H. Kenyon $144,000
428 Whispering Winds Drive from Ryan Chase Leitner to Debra Lynn Hooker $172,000
126 Wood Cut Road from Dennis George Wetherly, Jr. and Kimberly Dawn Wetherly to Bennett W. Swygert and Lindsay B. Swygert $257,000
125 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Justin L. Marshall and Cassi O. Marshall $255,850
104 Bywater Court from Sharon B. Puckhaber and Carl W. Puckhaber to Margaret A. Huddleson $175,000
136 Broad Oak Lane from Dorothy E. Gerber and William H. Gerber, Jr. to John E. Young, IV and Sandra S. Young $181,500
1449 North Lake Drive from Estate of Robert Samuel Corbett, Sr. to Benjamin A. Stitely and Sarah M. Stitely $550,000
237 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Peter I. Alford and Alisha J. Alford $169,430
124 Pilgrim Point Drive from Peter A. Kallestad and LaVoice H. Kallestad to George D. Vaughan, III and Ena K. Vaughan $427,000
247 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Natalie Tarrant $239,234
357 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to William Paul Cagle $414,000
356 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rita Lynn Phillips $259,500
109 Shoal Creek Circle from Kurt E. Stringfellow and Charlotte Stringfellow to Peter J. Creighton and Rebecca R. Creighton $337,500
143 Oldtown Drive from Patricia J. Hope n/k/a Patricia J. Fleeman to Michael Duke Thomson $194,000
30.89 acres on Cherokee Trail from Betty R. Baines to Essex Land Development, Inc. $1,428,115
147 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Garrett I. Bailey and Kaylah Bailey $169,900
337 Cabana Way from Matthew B. Sullivan to Gregory P. Lukity and Natalie Lukity $487,500
405 Hosea Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Heather Dawn McKenzie $158,900
337 Scarborough Lane from Daniel R. Tinsman and Jenelle R. Tinsman to Ryan Lee Moody and Katharine C. Moody $309,500
535 Dawsons Park Way from Lakiska Ashford to Rickie R. Jones and Becky Lynn Jones $104,500
5 Wise Ferry Court from Kristin K. Gabriel to Dean Wood $265,500
136 Shoal Court from Denise Gunter a/k/a Denise Renee Gunter n/k/a Denise G. Hudson to Donna L. Allen $230,000
252 Saddlebrooke Road from Sallie C. Chester and Wayne C. Chester to Michael L. Young $144,000
504 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Edward Palmquist and Lauren Lawson $306,585
100 Torreyglen Drive from Leo C. Wood and Jessica R. Wood to Arthur W. Trantham, Jr. and Julia Trantham $204,000
152 Cambridge Hill Drive from Catherine E. Angier n/k/a Catherine E. Utsey to Sean T. Samples, Stewart B. Samples and Patsy T. Samples $142,000
121 Waterway Court, Unit 15-C from Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church to Erich E. Lane $102,000
104 Bartram St. from Patrick Buckwald to Gabriel Timothy Boone $158,000
217 Longshadow Drive from Estate of Laird K. Birchfield to Michael Paul Wilbur and Marissa Lynn Letendre $144,000
113 Harvest Grove Lane from Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to Charles L. Caughman and Mary E. Caughman $118,000
29073
712 Holm Oak Road from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Joshua J. Angle and Kimbrelly R. Angle $201,400
101 New Market Circle from Ronnie A. Connelly to Robert A. Johnson, Jr. $115,000
717 Deertrack Run from Elizabeth P. Stroud n/k/a Elizabeth Page Spell to Dwight A. Foote and Jacquelyn C. Foote $140,000
733 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tyler Gallo and Jennifer Gallo $231,000
160 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Francina Johnson $185,642
2015 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Randall Brent Hyatt and Victoria Wright Hyatt $235,255
829 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Darren L. Thompson and Cheryl Y. Thompson $286,211
121 Whitton Court from Kendal C. Myers to Augustus Brown, IV and Nina B. Brown $139,900
804 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Marie Lynn Tibbitts $161,996
1512 Knotts Haven Trail from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Matthew F. McArdle and Jennifer L. McArdle $168,000
328 Riglaw Circle from Warnell R. Simon and Cora Scott Simon to Taylor Scott Cuza and Lindsey Nicole Denter $158,500
558 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jace B. Morrill and Jessica N. Waleri $181,762
210 Courtside Drive from Ryan Brown to Heather Bradley $117,000
112 Megan Lane from Jaclynne E. Smith to Jarrett W. Register $116,000
321 Liberty Farm Court from Robert E. Giguere and Amelda V. Giguere to Thomas Wayne Abbott and Judith Marie Abbott $186,000
625 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to LaWanda White $145,990
206 Keegan Rock Court from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Thomas Rivers, Jr. and Laura B. Rivers $152,000
129 White Cedar Way from Estate of Rosemary Elizabeth Byrd a/k/a Rosemary E. Byrd to Preston T. Arnold and Betty Ann Arnold $152,000
289 Mossborough Drive from Matthew Riley Rink to Matthew Ayde $179,500
226 Stonebury Court from Timothy Allen Voravudhi and Caitlin V. Voravudhi to Adrienne N. Williams $130,500
29123
3886 Calks Ferry Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Brandon S. Leaphart $256,490
29169
2011 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jill A. Kaleel $157,400
2007 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Stephen Kozlowski and Jacqueline Kozlowski $159,200
425 Laurel Leaf Drive from Jennifer Gallo f/k/a Jennifer M. Warren to Anthony T. Castille $149,900
221 Saluda Woods Place from Christopher B. Cogdill and Wendy N. Cogdill to Wendy N. Cogdill Trust $110,000
29170
463 Dickson Hill Circle from Andrea Lyn Altman to Chase Burbage and Elizabeth Burbage $232,000
1105 W. Fairhill Drive from Betty I. Chambers to Rony P. Caduhada, Teofista A. Caduhada, Shirley Grace Aguila McGuinness and Michael S. McGuinness $160,000
151 Jereme Bay Road from Thomas E. Rivers, Jr. and Laura B. Rivers to Aaron M. Driscoll $160,000
126 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nestor Enrique Jaramillo $157,000
122 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin P. Kelly $166,180
107 Bradford Hill Drive from Devon N. Smith and Stephen P. Smith to Rachel A. Williamson and Katherine D. Williamson $140,000
1212 Lownsdale Road from TYJ, LLC to Glenda G. Thrasher $195,000
120 Harvest Moon Drive from Robert B. Fowler a/k/a Robert B. Fowler, Sr. to William J. Frehse and Jamison S. Frehse $1,250,000
29172
160 Drayton Hall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Melissa Rochelle Phillips $175,639
136 Vista View Drive from Alexander Harris to Zachary D. Dunn and Leah M. Dunn $230,000
207 Drayton Hall Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Devonie Middleton $179,000
29210
141 Cheshire Drive from Ruth C. Penney to Timothy P. Hurd $144,500
676 Saint Andrews Road from Moneyline Properties, LLC to NDEEP, LLC $382,500
531 Tram Road from Geraldine J. Mcllwain a/k/a Geraldine G. Mcllwain to Boulos Investments, LLC $138,500
29212
342 Cove Court from Elizabeth H. Burckhalter n/k/a Elizabeth French to Jim Bouchard $158,500
803 Village Lane from Will C. Ulmer, III and Shelby L. Ulmer to James Rybicki and Suzanne Rybicki $160,000
206 Breda Court from Steven Davis to Jessica Williams Carter $140,500
128 Kinder Road from James Byron Coward to Denise Louise Caudill $104,000
169 Williamstown Way from Franck D. Sogaard and Kelly M. Sogaard to Scott C. Thurber and Andrea R. Thurber $445,000
249 White Falls Drive from Sharon A. Shirley to Sharon Campbell $160,000
268 Shoreline Drive from Deane Chavous Bridwell n/k/a Deane Chavous to Robert Moran $160,000
100 Crosscreek Drive from Michael Lynn Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Douglas to Michael Caponera and Jonathan Wade $269,000
506 Guild Hall Drive from Loc Tan Phan and Hom Thi Son to James Glover $172,000
Kershaw County
29009
114 Main St. from Canberra Holdings, LLC to Massimini Marital Trust $1,497,500
29020
160 Southern Oak Drive from Linda A. Roof to Leron Cobb $189,900 1
111 Lyttleton St. from Francis N. McCorkle, III and Janice M. McCorkle to R. Neal Clark and David B. Foster $310,000
5 S. Hill Lane from Harry M. Kline to Melanie S. Cain $126,900
2003 Springdale Drive from Richard M. Markley to William N. Blake and Meredith A. Blake $225,000
281 Rapid Run from Randy G.R. Bock to Alfred V. Tusso and Karen Tallon Russo $225,075
29045
11 Gum Tree Court from Judy A. Froehle to Penny H. DuBois $134,900
116 Driftwood Avenue from Tayler M. Smith f/k/a Tayler A. Musso to Dominic N. Cole $155,000
2013 White Oak Road from Stephen E. Sheorn, Jr. to Eugene H. Gaulin and Laura Anne Gaulin $250,000
29074
2135 Spring Rock Road from Emily P. McGuirt to Pine Tree Land Company, LLC $210,000
29078
1524 Autumn Lane from Irvin David LeGrand and Linda C. LeGrand to Angela T. Wall and Richard J. Brown, Jr. $139,900
1195 Ancrum Ferry Road from Brent Brown to Colt Ray Clark $125,000
22 Bushnell Court from Shelly Taylor a/k/a Shelly Wilkerson to Douglas N. Huddle, Jr. and Tammie C. Huddle $200,000
59 Carina Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David C. Adams $211,600
348 Lachicotte Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason R. Ruff and Kelsey L. Ruff $328,755
1 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Fathima Marikkar and Sabie M. Jalaldeen $255,258
1087 Quail Lane from Kirk E. Corley and Michelle Fowler Corley to Melody T. Browning $170,000
