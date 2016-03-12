Real estate transactions

Midlands area property transfers from the Richland, Lexington and Kershaw County courthouses
RICHLAND COUNTY
29205
26 Hollywood Court from Robert J. Alderson to Christine B. Alderson $110,000
134 S. Sims Ave. from Russell Griggs and Rebecca Griggs to Mirjam Kauffman $217,900
1930 and 1932 Wheat St. from Jacob Eugene Crowe to Aseem Raval $305,000
4100 Devine St. from Barbara H. Clifton to Daniel C. Metzger and Natalie Ann Metzger $252,500
325 King St. from C. Douglas West and Januarie N. West to Lawrence Hershon and Heather Hershon $640,500
203 S. King St. from Jason S. Gibson and Kate W. Gibson to Clifton J. Kitchens $202,500
7 Sims Alley from Rose Duggan Manos to Mary Ellen Haile $205,000
521 Sims Ave. from Gines Perez III and Catherine R. Perez to Matthew C. Watson $287,000
3910 Bloomwood Road from Matthew C. Watson and George A. Gore Jr. to Jan Ostermann and Parastoo Hashemi $450,000
29206
1717 Rutland Court from Sara Gail Fuller to Brandon L. Gaymon $188,000
4418 Erskine St. from Edward Houseal Bender and Tracy Bonds Bender to Colonel B. Rogers and Katherine E. Rogers $242,300
6422 Brockington Drive from CTM Investment Group LLC to Cheneda Hutchinson $175,000
137 Alexander Circle from Donald L. Jones and June Jones to James B. Siron and Ellen M. Siron $427,000
234 Carlyle Circle from Alice J. Scoggins to Cheryl Chaplin Baucum and Edward Marion Chaplin $194,000
4026 Sandwood Drive from Estate of Joyce H. Morgan to Thaddeus L. Davis and Tanya Wideman-Davis $162,000
13 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to Melyssa A.R. Kirk $135,149
29210
121 Leyden Lane from Donald Luke Syfert and Lauren Syfert to Dar Lhei and Cung Nawl $146,000
1920 Elm-Adobe Terrace from Diane L. Brown to Heyward B. Hinton $155,000
29212
1 Lost Creek Place from Mark A. Poirot to Enrique Castillo and Sarah Elizabeth Castillo $149,000
144 Sandalwood Lane from Shurhonda M. Anderson and Lavetta E. Anderson to Carlette Cohen $149,900
29223
400 Mallet Hill Road, Unit 4-D from Andrei E. Bolshakov to Jeffrey Corsi and Mary Orecchio-Corsi $141,500
8 Deer Trail Court from Donna D. Pearce to Patsy W. Carter and Rayford B. Carter $120,000
2418 Bermuda Hill Road from Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church to Juenarrl Keith $125,000
50 Mallet Hill Court from S.L. Wissig to Anthony J. Lee $199,950
400 Mallet Hill Road, Unit C-1 from Kathryn G. Laing to Mary Jane Bedenbaugh $145,000
1128 Rabon Pond Drive from Amanda M. Steele to Tayna L. Brooks $107,000
29229
110 Silverwood Trail from Jennifer L. Porter to Craig Quentin King $164,900
22 Coachmen Court from Marilyn Lucille Richardson to Debra A. Short $118,000
363 Marshdeer Way from Thomas Sanderson and Rebecca Vornehm to Taewon Cash $120,500
104 Mariner's Cove Drive from Joseph E. Guy to Karin W. Guy $317,000
1317 May Oak Circle from Doris A. White to Russell W. Burnett $110,000
164 Bassett Loop from Sean Timothy Watson and Karen Sue Watson to Dereck A. Pollack and Gina M. Pollack 209,000
404 Hogans Run from Wajahat A. Mirza and Rukhsana W. Mirza to Laureano Manning and Corinna Manning $248,000
18 Tambridge Court from Carolina Realty and Construction LLC to Tammy Kealoha $155,000
145 Brook Hollow Drive from Roy Hamilton Long II and Martha Gravino Long to Samuel E. Gibson and Whitney C. Primus $131,000
109 Markham Road from Mary J. Morton to Chandra Bell $195,000
784 Harbor Vista Drive from Lake Carolina Development Inc. to Paul J. Mitchell $120,000
LEXINGTON COUNTY
29033
303 Moss Tree Court from Linda De Angelis to Virginia C. De Jesus $169,900
2815 Peach St. from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Ebony Goodson $100,000
104 Mill Pond Road from Jim S. Sexton and Shirley W. Sexton to Jessica M. Holt and Russell John Holt $164,500
29036
114 Royal Court from Thomas M. Architetto to John D. Gronda and Michele Ann Gronda $260,000
259 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to John L. Fortanbary and Leslee W. Fortanbary $487,725
194 Walkbridge Way from Linda S. Sawyer to Jerry Todd Quick and Robyn Tisdale Quick $183,500
126 Lost Lure Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to John G. Moseley and Tavia Moseley $281,264
536 Old Bush River Road from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Brittany L. Adams $107,000
316 Smallwood Drive from Edward L. Fayette and Betty G. Fayette to John Gerald Patten $287,000
190 Elm Creek Drive from Vicki V. Todaro to Kathleen G. Payne $176,300
705 Solder Gray Lane from D.R. Horton Inc. to Janna Tyson Sellers $179,901
116 Pennsylvania Court from Michael Joseph Gooler and Morgan Spence to Lurica A. Timmons $165,000
29054
0 Misty Lane from Epworth Children's Home to Karl Timmons and Margaret D. Timmons $160,000
540 Windy Road from Wyman R. Keisler Jr. and Angela B. Keisler to Joseph A. Derby and Mariah N. Derby $240,000
29070
2248 Pond Branch Road from Byron Moore and Lisa Threatt Moore to Carolina Motor Service Inc. $350,000
104 Harvest Moon Drive from Craig A. Struck and Deborah A. Struck to Rene A. Vandenabeele and Monique Vandenabeele $577,000
29072
613 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Quinton M. Caldwell Jr. and Kristie A. Pittard $269,900
109 Caughman Drive from John M. Tompkins and Linda Tompkins to Spencer Jungclaus and Corey Jungclaus $185,000
239 Meades Court from William K. Sipes and Lucy E. Sipes to Jeffrey G. Barfield and Jennifer S. Barfield $167,500
235 Pewter Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Patrick Derwin Shade and Marilyn Shade $207,060
301 Settlers Trail from Casey W. Jones and Ashley M. Pavey to Shawn E. Buchanan $167,000
417 Drooping Leaf Road from Jason F. Graham to Annie M. Williamson and Joseph H. Williamson $156,000
310 Justin Rogers Court from John Parker Diabo and Ashley Moore Diabo to Anthony J. Morell and Shannell L. Morell $240,000
609 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Leonard L. Williams Jr. and Nia D. Williams $304,900
344 Duck Creek Lane from Lifestone Homes LLC to James B. Baker and Kimberly S. Baker $210,126
101 Stoney Creek Court from Jeffrey B. Barnard and Jaime M. Barnard to Aaron Vaughn Shaw and Kenzie Knight Shaw $225,000
200 Hollingsworth Lane from Amber L. Timmons and Don Monroe Timmons to Melanie C. Jackson $145,000
208 Lightsey Court from Fortress Builders LLC to Vijaya Latha Yakkanti and Vijaya Ram Yakkanti $315,550
109 Cotton Cordell Road from NVR Inc. to Tracy B. Davis and Bradley R. Davis $283,250
217 Chamfort Drive from Jason Martin Johnson and Courtney Huggins Johnson to Casandra R. Campbell $156,000
105 Red Ash Lane from Matthew R. Bell and Tracy Bell to Sabrina M. Hilbert and Joshua A. Hilbert $258,500
108 Jillian Place from Goerge W. Sightler Jr. to Leigh Ann Sweeny $230,000
113 Irene Way from Rajendran K. Bellore and Priti R. Vellore to Joseph Cruz Wheeler and Taren Alford Wheeler $262,500
100 Shoal Creek Circle from James D. Reid III and Leah A. Reid and James D. Reid to Jeffrey A. Sigley $245,000
137 Cherokee Pond Court, Lot 47 from Fortress Builders LLC to Anita Arnold $199,900
108 Elderberry Court from Eric M. Jackson to Judith M. Connor $237,500
205 Ashley Oaks Drive from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mark Dodge and Denise Dodge $176,600
224 Chamfort Drive from Daniel A. Noyes and Rachel M. Noyes to Sanal Holdings LLC $176,000
217 Barnevelder Drive from Dana M. DuBose to Debra L. Mobley $122,900
633 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jason Leigh Spears and Tequila Bell Spears $288,827
29073
263 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Alicia Lyn Worth $231,900
608 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Annie Cunningham and Cody D. Cunningham $158,210
604 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Donald C. Cody Jr. and Beverly A. Cody $164,613
335 Riglaw Circle from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jonah Richie $169,131
512 Colony Lakes Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Joshua A. MacFarland $177,500
424 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Carol Ann Rogers $166,500
303 Riglaw Circle from Dennis Wayne Ball and Mary Susan Ball to Christian Pagan-Ramirez and Tiffany Pagan $126,000
325 Knotts Circle from Jacqueline J. Fleming to Dennis Wayne Ball and Mary Susan Ball $170,000
265 Ashton Circle from Jonah Richie and Annetta L. Richie to Sarah Stapleton and Matthew Sommer $118,000
108 Willow Forks Drive from Jennifer Sutton to Joseph H. Dillon $119,000
657 Deertrack Run from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Jesse A. Carrillo $143,000
129 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Angela Christine Snyder $180,000
256 Cannon Trail Road from David A. Brown to Stephanie Watford $131,500
326 Copper Queen Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Christine E. Mallory and Hubert Douglas Harris $169,900
235 Magnolia Tree Road from Goerge W. Rucker and Terri Rucker to Mark T. Owens and Rayna R. Owens $208,900
274 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to David T. Macaluso and Jing Z. Macaluso $178,700
169 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes Inc. to Rowena Tuttle $227,526
1222 Nazareth Road from Robert W. Coker III and Ashley Coker to Patrick D. McClung $102,000
255 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Kristen Lein Garst and Brittney S. Phillips $191,600
647 Twisted Oak Court from NVR Inc. to Alyssa B. Peterson and Thomas G. Peterson $193,770
29123
915 Fort Ridge Trail from James T. Siler and Gaye B. Siler to Virgil Frank Bishop Jr. and Sonya S. Bishop $240,000
400 Water Tank Road from William McDavid Dorrah Jr. and Julie Raissa Dorrah to Cheryl A. Jones $235,000
29160
173 Bird Dog Road from Home Sweet Home SC LLC to William A. Tolli Jr. $109,900
29169
325 Hendrix St. from Gwendolyn J. Crout to Cory T. Crout $115,000
311 Springwalk Lane from McGuinn Holdings LLC to Robert R. Cantu and Doris D. Kahn $132,900
424 Laurel Leaf Drive from Tyler Christian Gallo to Bradley J. Arneson and Jaqueline E. Arneson $135,000
140 Burlie Drive from M&M Real Estate Services LLC to Rayford Brown $112,500
29170
113 Kimeric Court from Terry L. Hunter and Sylvia R. Hunter to Sierra Barbour $172,000
119 Caughman Hill Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Matthew R. Solomon $216,000
315 Kitti Wake Drive from James E. Wages Jr. to Jessica L. Mota $205,000
129 W. Idlewood Circle from Jefferey L. Haley to Michael Lee Brown $101,500
213 Summer Walk Court from Ronald A. Brasington and Jacqueline E. Brasington to Crystal Elaine Crabtree $135,000
240 Winchester Court from Rhonda C. Leaphart and Stephen O. Leaphart to John Pardue and Amber Pardue $246,000
189 Appletree Lane from Selene Finance LP to Alyson Blythe Ginn $130,000
136 Parkstone Way from Portia N. Cohens to Rodney L. Grantham $136,000
104 Indigo Place Court from McGuinn Holdings LLC to Thomas L. Smith III and Sonya Ward $125,000
29210
104 Willow Winds Drive from Susan F. Wise to Carlos Dale Langley and Sharon S. Langley $137,500
513 Brookshire Drive from Corley Brothers Construction LLC to David R. Lawson Jr. $199,900
2818 Celtic Road from Jabari D. Wade to Torri Lereye Montgomery $135,000
124 Southwell Road from William Bentley Rivers and Kathy R. Rivers to Albert Wideman $187,000
29212
317 Weeping Cherry Lane from James R. Wiles and Lauri L. Wiles to Amy R. Barnes and Jeffrey D. Anderson $218,500
416 Bakerton Court from Victoria Griffin to Matthew L. Williams and Denis Yeo $145,000
501 Windward Point Court from Daniel L. Daniels and Barbara A. Daniels to Belton Earle Holley $183,700
418 Smiths Market Road from Don A. Vroblesky and Donna M. Vroblesky to Meredith Lyerly and Lindsey Lyerly $181,000
1915 Cedarbrook Drive from Donald G. Frazey and Betty Frazey to Joseph J. Lassiter and Emilie B. Lassiter $182,000
1312 Country Squire Drive from H. Eric Jensen and Carol M. Fowler to Elissa M. Macarin and Jared Macarin $202,000
KERSHAW COUNTY
29020
168 DeSaussure St. from Deborah B. Tomarchio to Diana B. Wenman $112,000
1825 Brook Drive from Federal National Mortgage Association to Amanda Dee Evans Halley $137,150
2101 Cornwallis Ave. from Peter R. Fox and Sheryl S. Fox to Jeffrey E. Neal and Heather F. Neal $235,000
29045
21 Dalmore Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Sadina W. Outlaw $281,210
56 Dewberry Lane from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Dora J. Granger $142,000
13 Belhaven Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Renee S. O'Neill $152,755
284 Elmwood Blvd. from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Erskine A. Ham $158,000
53 Needle Palm Way from Chase Builders of Columbia Inc. to Daniel E. Burt III $163,950
89 Driftwood Ave. from Ryan M. Murphy to Maurice J. Bell $116,000
882 Roberts Drive from Casey R. Smelser to William Troy Fortner Jr. $104,000
15 Sugar Maple Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Daniel Kirkland $160,000
25 Needle Palm Way from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Isadore Gray Jr. and Sophia Gray $179,621
8 Rabbit Run from Geoffrey J. Rhodes to James P. Staffaroni and Kathleen A. Staffaroni $148,000
17 Pear Tree Loop from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Amber Hancock and Ashley Hancock $147,000
5 Casey Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jeremy A. Boutin and Pamela J. Boutin $202,000
29078
1013 Highway 1 S. from Katherine A. Cross to Jeremy Ray $165,000
11 Canter Field Lane from Charles D. Lattimore to Elizabeth F. Sanner $119,750
709 Longtown Road from Louise E. Branham to David Anderson and Cynthia Anderson $330,000
1057 McCord Ferry Road from Jennifer Neal to David M. Kannaday $125,000
TOP REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
RICHLAND COUNTY
325 King St., 29205 from C. Douglas West and Januarie N. West to Lawrence Hershon and Heather Hershon $640,500
504 Patterdale Lane, 29016 from Mungo Homes Inc. to James Deets and Tracy A. Deets $461,646
125 Sartoga St., 29063 from Denise M. Draime to Alan W. Osier and Julie C. Osier $450,000
3910 Bloomwood Road, 29205 from Matthew C. Watson and George A. Gore Jr. to Jan Ostermann and Parastoo Hashemi $450,000
137 Alexander Circle, 29206 from Donald L. Jones and June Jones to James B. Siron and Ellen M. Siron $427,000
LEXINGTON COUNTY
104 Harvest Moon Drive, 29070 from Craig A. Struck and Deborah A. Struck to Rene A. Vandenabeele and Monique Vandenabeele $577,000
259 Brookridge Drive, 29036 from Mungo Homes Inc. to John L. Fortanbary and Leslee W. Fortanbary $487,725
2248 Pond Branch Road, 29070 from Byron Moore and Lisa Threatt Moore to Carolina Motor Service Inc. $350,000
208 Lightsey Court, 29072 from Fortress Builders LLC to Vijaya Latha Yakkanti and Vijaya Ram Yakkanti $315,550
609 River Falls Lane, 29072 from Mungo Homes Inc. to Leonard L. Williams Jr. and Nia D. Williams $304,900
KERSHAW COUNTY
709 Longtown Road, 29078 from Louise E. Branham to David Anderson and Cynthia Anderson $330,000
21 Dalmore Road, 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Sadina W. Outlaw $281,210
2101 Cornwallis Ave., 29020 from Peter R. Fox and Sheryl S. Fox to Jeffrey E. Neal and Heather F. Neal $235,000
5 Casey Drive, 29045 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jeremy A. Boutin and Pamela J. Boutin $202,000
25 Needle Palm Way, 29045 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Isadore Gray Jr. and Sophia Gray $179,621
Comments