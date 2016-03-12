Real Estate

March 12, 2016 7:00 PM

Real estate transactions

Midlands area property transfers from the Richland, Lexington and Kershaw County courthouses

RICHLAND COUNTY

29205

26 Hollywood Court from Robert J. Alderson to Christine B. Alderson $110,000

134 S. Sims Ave. from Russell Griggs and Rebecca Griggs to Mirjam Kauffman $217,900

1930 and 1932 Wheat St. from Jacob Eugene Crowe to Aseem Raval $305,000

4100 Devine St. from Barbara H. Clifton to Daniel C. Metzger and Natalie Ann Metzger $252,500

325 King St. from C. Douglas West and Januarie N. West to Lawrence Hershon and Heather Hershon $640,500

203 S. King St. from Jason S. Gibson and Kate W. Gibson to Clifton J. Kitchens $202,500

7 Sims Alley from Rose Duggan Manos to Mary Ellen Haile $205,000

521 Sims Ave. from Gines Perez III and Catherine R. Perez to Matthew C. Watson $287,000

3910 Bloomwood Road from Matthew C. Watson and George A. Gore Jr. to Jan Ostermann and Parastoo Hashemi $450,000

29206

1717 Rutland Court from Sara Gail Fuller to Brandon L. Gaymon $188,000

4418 Erskine St. from Edward Houseal Bender and Tracy Bonds Bender to Colonel B. Rogers and Katherine E. Rogers $242,300

6422 Brockington Drive from CTM Investment Group LLC to Cheneda Hutchinson $175,000

137 Alexander Circle from Donald L. Jones and June Jones to James B. Siron and Ellen M. Siron $427,000

234 Carlyle Circle from Alice J. Scoggins to Cheryl Chaplin Baucum and Edward Marion Chaplin $194,000

4026 Sandwood Drive from Estate of Joyce H. Morgan to Thaddeus L. Davis and Tanya Wideman-Davis $162,000

13 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to Melyssa A.R. Kirk $135,149

29210

121 Leyden Lane from Donald Luke Syfert and Lauren Syfert to Dar Lhei and Cung Nawl $146,000

1920 Elm-Adobe Terrace from Diane L. Brown to Heyward B. Hinton $155,000

29212

1 Lost Creek Place from Mark A. Poirot to Enrique Castillo and Sarah Elizabeth Castillo $149,000

144 Sandalwood Lane from Shurhonda M. Anderson and Lavetta E. Anderson to Carlette Cohen $149,900

29223

400 Mallet Hill Road, Unit 4-D from Andrei E. Bolshakov to Jeffrey Corsi and Mary Orecchio-Corsi $141,500

8 Deer Trail Court from Donna D. Pearce to Patsy W. Carter and Rayford B. Carter $120,000

2418 Bermuda Hill Road from Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church to Juenarrl Keith $125,000

50 Mallet Hill Court from S.L. Wissig to Anthony J. Lee $199,950

400 Mallet Hill Road, Unit C-1 from Kathryn G. Laing to Mary Jane Bedenbaugh $145,000

1128 Rabon Pond Drive from Amanda M. Steele to Tayna L. Brooks $107,000

29229

110 Silverwood Trail from Jennifer L. Porter to Craig Quentin King $164,900

22 Coachmen Court from Marilyn Lucille Richardson to Debra A. Short $118,000

363 Marshdeer Way from Thomas Sanderson and Rebecca Vornehm to Taewon Cash $120,500

104 Mariner's Cove Drive from Joseph E. Guy to Karin W. Guy $317,000

1317 May Oak Circle from Doris A. White to Russell W. Burnett $110,000

164 Bassett Loop from Sean Timothy Watson and Karen Sue Watson to Dereck A. Pollack and Gina M. Pollack 209,000

404 Hogans Run from Wajahat A. Mirza and Rukhsana W. Mirza to Laureano Manning and Corinna Manning $248,000

18 Tambridge Court from Carolina Realty and Construction LLC to Tammy Kealoha $155,000

145 Brook Hollow Drive from Roy Hamilton Long II and Martha Gravino Long to Samuel E. Gibson and Whitney C. Primus $131,000

109 Markham Road from Mary J. Morton to Chandra Bell $195,000

784 Harbor Vista Drive from Lake Carolina Development Inc. to Paul J. Mitchell $120,000

LEXINGTON COUNTY

29033

303 Moss Tree Court from Linda De Angelis to Virginia C. De Jesus $169,900

2815 Peach St. from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Ebony Goodson $100,000

104 Mill Pond Road from Jim S. Sexton and Shirley W. Sexton to Jessica M. Holt and Russell John Holt $164,500

29036

114 Royal Court from Thomas M. Architetto to John D. Gronda and Michele Ann Gronda $260,000

259 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to John L. Fortanbary and Leslee W. Fortanbary $487,725

194 Walkbridge Way from Linda S. Sawyer to Jerry Todd Quick and Robyn Tisdale Quick $183,500

126 Lost Lure Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to John G. Moseley and Tavia Moseley $281,264

536 Old Bush River Road from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Brittany L. Adams $107,000

316 Smallwood Drive from Edward L. Fayette and Betty G. Fayette to John Gerald Patten $287,000

190 Elm Creek Drive from Vicki V. Todaro to Kathleen G. Payne $176,300

705 Solder Gray Lane from D.R. Horton Inc. to Janna Tyson Sellers $179,901

116 Pennsylvania Court from Michael Joseph Gooler and Morgan Spence to Lurica A. Timmons $165,000

29054

0 Misty Lane from Epworth Children's Home to Karl Timmons and Margaret D. Timmons $160,000

540 Windy Road from Wyman R. Keisler Jr. and Angela B. Keisler to Joseph A. Derby and Mariah N. Derby $240,000

29070

2248 Pond Branch Road from Byron Moore and Lisa Threatt Moore to Carolina Motor Service Inc. $350,000

104 Harvest Moon Drive from Craig A. Struck and Deborah A. Struck to Rene A. Vandenabeele and Monique Vandenabeele $577,000

29072

613 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Quinton M. Caldwell Jr. and Kristie A. Pittard $269,900

109 Caughman Drive from John M. Tompkins and Linda Tompkins to Spencer Jungclaus and Corey Jungclaus $185,000

239 Meades Court from William K. Sipes and Lucy E. Sipes to Jeffrey G. Barfield and Jennifer S. Barfield $167,500

235 Pewter Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Patrick Derwin Shade and Marilyn Shade $207,060

301 Settlers Trail from Casey W. Jones and Ashley M. Pavey to Shawn E. Buchanan $167,000

417 Drooping Leaf Road from Jason F. Graham to Annie M. Williamson and Joseph H. Williamson $156,000

310 Justin Rogers Court from John Parker Diabo and Ashley Moore Diabo to Anthony J. Morell and Shannell L. Morell $240,000

609 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Leonard L. Williams Jr. and Nia D. Williams $304,900

344 Duck Creek Lane from Lifestone Homes LLC to James B. Baker and Kimberly S. Baker $210,126

101 Stoney Creek Court from Jeffrey B. Barnard and Jaime M. Barnard to Aaron Vaughn Shaw and Kenzie Knight Shaw $225,000

200 Hollingsworth Lane from Amber L. Timmons and Don Monroe Timmons to Melanie C. Jackson $145,000

208 Lightsey Court from Fortress Builders LLC to Vijaya Latha Yakkanti and Vijaya Ram Yakkanti $315,550

109 Cotton Cordell Road from NVR Inc. to Tracy B. Davis and Bradley R. Davis $283,250

217 Chamfort Drive from Jason Martin Johnson and Courtney Huggins Johnson to Casandra R. Campbell $156,000

105 Red Ash Lane from Matthew R. Bell and Tracy Bell to Sabrina M. Hilbert and Joshua A. Hilbert $258,500

108 Jillian Place from Goerge W. Sightler Jr. to Leigh Ann Sweeny $230,000

113 Irene Way from Rajendran K. Bellore and Priti R. Vellore to Joseph Cruz Wheeler and Taren Alford Wheeler $262,500

100 Shoal Creek Circle from James D. Reid III and Leah A. Reid and James D. Reid to Jeffrey A. Sigley $245,000

137 Cherokee Pond Court, Lot 47 from Fortress Builders LLC to Anita Arnold $199,900

108 Elderberry Court from Eric M. Jackson to Judith M. Connor $237,500

205 Ashley Oaks Drive from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mark Dodge and Denise Dodge $176,600

224 Chamfort Drive from Daniel A. Noyes and Rachel M. Noyes to Sanal Holdings LLC $176,000

217 Barnevelder Drive from Dana M. DuBose to Debra L. Mobley $122,900

633 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jason Leigh Spears and Tequila Bell Spears $288,827

29073

263 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Alicia Lyn Worth $231,900

608 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Annie Cunningham and Cody D. Cunningham $158,210

604 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Donald C. Cody Jr. and Beverly A. Cody $164,613

335 Riglaw Circle from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jonah Richie $169,131

512 Colony Lakes Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Joshua A. MacFarland $177,500

424 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Carol Ann Rogers $166,500

303 Riglaw Circle from Dennis Wayne Ball and Mary Susan Ball to Christian Pagan-Ramirez and Tiffany Pagan $126,000

325 Knotts Circle from Jacqueline J. Fleming to Dennis Wayne Ball and Mary Susan Ball $170,000

265 Ashton Circle from Jonah Richie and Annetta L. Richie to Sarah Stapleton and Matthew Sommer $118,000

108 Willow Forks Drive from Jennifer Sutton to Joseph H. Dillon $119,000

657 Deertrack Run from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Jesse A. Carrillo $143,000

129 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Angela Christine Snyder $180,000

256 Cannon Trail Road from David A. Brown to Stephanie Watford $131,500

326 Copper Queen Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Christine E. Mallory and Hubert Douglas Harris $169,900

235 Magnolia Tree Road from Goerge W. Rucker and Terri Rucker to Mark T. Owens and Rayna R. Owens $208,900

274 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to David T. Macaluso and Jing Z. Macaluso $178,700

169 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes Inc. to Rowena Tuttle $227,526

1222 Nazareth Road from Robert W. Coker III and Ashley Coker to Patrick D. McClung $102,000

255 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Kristen Lein Garst and Brittney S. Phillips $191,600

647 Twisted Oak Court from NVR Inc. to Alyssa B. Peterson and Thomas G. Peterson $193,770

29123

915 Fort Ridge Trail from James T. Siler and Gaye B. Siler to Virgil Frank Bishop Jr. and Sonya S. Bishop $240,000

400 Water Tank Road from William McDavid Dorrah Jr. and Julie Raissa Dorrah to Cheryl A. Jones $235,000

29160

173 Bird Dog Road from Home Sweet Home SC LLC to William A. Tolli Jr. $109,900

29169

325 Hendrix St. from Gwendolyn J. Crout to Cory T. Crout $115,000

311 Springwalk Lane from McGuinn Holdings LLC to Robert R. Cantu and Doris D. Kahn $132,900

424 Laurel Leaf Drive from Tyler Christian Gallo to Bradley J. Arneson and Jaqueline E. Arneson $135,000

140 Burlie Drive from M&M Real Estate Services LLC to Rayford Brown $112,500

29170

113 Kimeric Court from Terry L. Hunter and Sylvia R. Hunter to Sierra Barbour $172,000

119 Caughman Hill Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Matthew R. Solomon $216,000

315 Kitti Wake Drive from James E. Wages Jr. to Jessica L. Mota $205,000

129 W. Idlewood Circle from Jefferey L. Haley to Michael Lee Brown $101,500

213 Summer Walk Court from Ronald A. Brasington and Jacqueline E. Brasington to Crystal Elaine Crabtree $135,000

240 Winchester Court from Rhonda C. Leaphart and Stephen O. Leaphart to John Pardue and Amber Pardue $246,000

189 Appletree Lane from Selene Finance LP to Alyson Blythe Ginn $130,000

136 Parkstone Way from Portia N. Cohens to Rodney L. Grantham $136,000

104 Indigo Place Court from McGuinn Holdings LLC to Thomas L. Smith III and Sonya Ward $125,000

29210

104 Willow Winds Drive from Susan F. Wise to Carlos Dale Langley and Sharon S. Langley $137,500

513 Brookshire Drive from Corley Brothers Construction LLC to David R. Lawson Jr. $199,900

2818 Celtic Road from Jabari D. Wade to Torri Lereye Montgomery $135,000

124 Southwell Road from William Bentley Rivers and Kathy R. Rivers to Albert Wideman $187,000

29212

317 Weeping Cherry Lane from James R. Wiles and Lauri L. Wiles to Amy R. Barnes and Jeffrey D. Anderson $218,500

416 Bakerton Court from Victoria Griffin to Matthew L. Williams and Denis Yeo $145,000

501 Windward Point Court from Daniel L. Daniels and Barbara A. Daniels to Belton Earle Holley $183,700

418 Smiths Market Road from Don A. Vroblesky and Donna M. Vroblesky to Meredith Lyerly and Lindsey Lyerly $181,000

1915 Cedarbrook Drive from Donald G. Frazey and Betty Frazey to Joseph J. Lassiter and Emilie B. Lassiter $182,000

1312 Country Squire Drive from H. Eric Jensen and Carol M. Fowler to Elissa M. Macarin and Jared Macarin $202,000

KERSHAW COUNTY

29020

168 DeSaussure St. from Deborah B. Tomarchio to Diana B. Wenman $112,000

1825 Brook Drive from Federal National Mortgage Association to Amanda Dee Evans Halley $137,150

2101 Cornwallis Ave. from Peter R. Fox and Sheryl S. Fox to Jeffrey E. Neal and Heather F. Neal $235,000

29045

21 Dalmore Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Sadina W. Outlaw $281,210

56 Dewberry Lane from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Dora J. Granger $142,000

13 Belhaven Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Renee S. O'Neill $152,755

284 Elmwood Blvd. from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Erskine A. Ham $158,000

53 Needle Palm Way from Chase Builders of Columbia Inc. to Daniel E. Burt III $163,950

89 Driftwood Ave. from Ryan M. Murphy to Maurice J. Bell $116,000

882 Roberts Drive from Casey R. Smelser to William Troy Fortner Jr. $104,000

15 Sugar Maple Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Daniel Kirkland $160,000

25 Needle Palm Way from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Isadore Gray Jr. and Sophia Gray $179,621

8 Rabbit Run from Geoffrey J. Rhodes to James P. Staffaroni and Kathleen A. Staffaroni $148,000

17 Pear Tree Loop from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Amber Hancock and Ashley Hancock $147,000

5 Casey Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jeremy A. Boutin and Pamela J. Boutin $202,000

29078

1013 Highway 1 S. from Katherine A. Cross to Jeremy Ray $165,000

11 Canter Field Lane from Charles D. Lattimore to Elizabeth F. Sanner $119,750

709 Longtown Road from Louise E. Branham to David Anderson and Cynthia Anderson $330,000

1057 McCord Ferry Road from Jennifer Neal to David M. Kannaday $125,000

TOP REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

RICHLAND COUNTY

325 King St., 29205 from C. Douglas West and Januarie N. West to Lawrence Hershon and Heather Hershon $640,500

504 Patterdale Lane, 29016 from Mungo Homes Inc. to James Deets and Tracy A. Deets $461,646

125 Sartoga St., 29063 from Denise M. Draime to Alan W. Osier and Julie C. Osier $450,000

3910 Bloomwood Road, 29205 from Matthew C. Watson and George A. Gore Jr. to Jan Ostermann and Parastoo Hashemi $450,000

137 Alexander Circle, 29206 from Donald L. Jones and June Jones to James B. Siron and Ellen M. Siron $427,000

LEXINGTON COUNTY

104 Harvest Moon Drive, 29070 from Craig A. Struck and Deborah A. Struck to Rene A. Vandenabeele and Monique Vandenabeele $577,000

259 Brookridge Drive, 29036 from Mungo Homes Inc. to John L. Fortanbary and Leslee W. Fortanbary $487,725

2248 Pond Branch Road, 29070 from Byron Moore and Lisa Threatt Moore to Carolina Motor Service Inc. $350,000

208 Lightsey Court, 29072 from Fortress Builders LLC to Vijaya Latha Yakkanti and Vijaya Ram Yakkanti $315,550

609 River Falls Lane, 29072 from Mungo Homes Inc. to Leonard L. Williams Jr. and Nia D. Williams $304,900

KERSHAW COUNTY

709 Longtown Road, 29078 from Louise E. Branham to David Anderson and Cynthia Anderson $330,000

21 Dalmore Road, 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Sadina W. Outlaw $281,210

2101 Cornwallis Ave., 29020 from Peter R. Fox and Sheryl S. Fox to Jeffrey E. Neal and Heather F. Neal $235,000

5 Casey Drive, 29045 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jeremy A. Boutin and Pamela J. Boutin $202,000

25 Needle Palm Way, 29045 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Isadore Gray Jr. and Sophia Gray $179,621

Related content

Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos