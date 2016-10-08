Matthew’s legacy in Beaufort County: Flooding, storm surge and darkness

Hurricane Matthew may be continuing its slog up the South Carolina coast, but Beaufort County can expect continued problems from flooding and storm surge.
Matthew’s eyewall edged close to Hilton Head’s coastline at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, but just missed hitting land.
As Hurricane Matthew churned north toward Charleston, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Efferson said “The worst has already happened (for Beaufort County), but it’s going to be a slow improvement.”
The tide gauge at Fort Pulaski National Monument, located between Savannah and Tybee Island peaked at 12.56 feet. The National Weather Service ranked this as the highest on record for that instrument.
Fort Pulaski’s tide gauge is the closest one to Beaufort County, he added, so it is most indicative of high tidal impacts.
Heavy rain will continue for the next two hours, but by the afternoon, the rain will subside.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Beaufort County until about 2 p.m.
Where is Matthew now?
The eyewall is about 15 miles off shore in a stretch that extends from Edisto Beach to Charleston. The eye is roughly 40 miles wide, Efferson said, and on track to stay parallel to the coast.
At 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Matthew’s eyewall was just five to 10 miles offshore from Hilton Head Island. There was a possibility of the eye hitting Hilton Head Island, Fripp Island or Hunting Island, but that didn’t happen, Efferson said.
Matthew remains a Category 2 hurricane.
How bad is it so far?
Storm surge is still the biggest threat to the Palmetto State, with the coast receiving up to 8 feet or more.
The National Weather Service reported rainfall amounts at Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island at 9.8 inches around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
“We expect parts of Beaufort County to get a total of 15 inches of rain in total from this storm,’ said another NWS meteorologist Carl Barnes. “We’re concerned about widespread damage from storm surge and flash flooding for the next day.”
A private weather station on Tybee Island, Ga., reported a wind gust of 93 mph. At the Hilton Head Island airport, wind gust was recorded at 85 mph, and a private weather station in Beaufort recorded a wind gust if 83 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 6 a.m. advisory.
What has Matthew already done?
Earlier this week, the storm battered the Bahamas and had claimed almost 900 lives in the Caribbean, Reuters reported.
Flooding has been reported in the Bluffton Park neighborhood by residents who did not evacuate, with roadway water in the area rising past their knees.
Water was seeping under doors and leaking from the ceiling at a shelter in Ridgeland Friday night, forcing shelter workers to move some evacuees from a particularly wet wing of the school.
As of 6:15 a.m. Saturday, SCE&G reported more than 111,000 outages in South Carolina, with almost half of those occurring in the Beaufort, Ridgeland, Hampton region.
Almost 700,000 Floridians are without power as of Friday evening, Florida Power & Light reported.
Hugo, the last major hurricane to pummel the Palmetto State, resulted in 35 deaths in South Carolina and an estimated $5.9 billion in property damage. Gov. Haley said Matthew’s damage could top the 1989 disaster.
