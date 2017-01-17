Riverbanks Zoo raising rare gopher tortoise hatchlings

3:40 King Day at the Dome rally Pause

1:22 Historical marker unveiled at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Columbia

1:37 'It sounded like a million chainsaws' as Palmetto Bay Marina suffered through Hurricane Matthew

1:15 Why South Carolina students are learning Mandarin Chinese

2:09 Moolah's compound launched careers of WWF wrestlers

0:43 Flooding on Hilton Head day after Matthew

1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church

0:50 Scenes around Lexington as Hurricane Matthew comes through

0:35 A look inside Spirit Communications Park on Saturday afternoon