A toddler finds a gun and shoots himself. His despondant father then kills himself, too

After 2-year-old Kyree Myers found a loaded gun at his home and accidentally shot himself in the head, his father, Keon Myers, despondent over the accident, shot himself in the head, too.
Both the child and his father were pronounced dead at Palmetto Health Richland hospital.
That is how police believe the tragic events Wednesday morning on the 2400 block of Truax Lane in northeast Columbia unfolded, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a joint news release on Thursday.
Deputies arrived at the house shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday after the child’s mother called 911. Deputies found the 38-year-old Columbia man and father of the severely injured child threatening to kill himself. Despite repeated commands for the elder Myers to drop his weapon, he shot himself in the head, police said.
Holbrook said not only is emotional support being provided to the family of the victims but also to the responding officers who will be debriefed about the events and provided whatever additional support is needed.
Who owned the gun and where is came from are still to be determined, Holbrook said.
