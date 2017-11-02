Latest News

SC colleges, universities rack up millions in travel costs

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 8:31 PM

Columbia

South Carolina’s colleges and universities — routinely under pressure from some state lawmakers for yearly tuition hikes and fee increases — spent $58 million on travel within the past year.

Among the state’s public colleges, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina ranked first and second again in travel costs, making up about $27.4 million of the total amount spent for travel, according to data compiled by the S.C. Comptroller General’s Office.

Comptroller Richard Eckstrom said college spending in the fiscal year 2016-17, which ended June 30, made up two-thirds of total state spending at $85.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million more than the previous year.

“Major spending like that can contribute to driving the cost of tuition beyond reach for many students and their families,” he said.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

    An Horry County police officer helped save a dying sea turtle Wednesday. Linda Mataya, leader of North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol, transported the turtle to Charleston. Photos provided by Linda Mataya

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:46

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

Halloween at Clinton Sease Farm 1:17

Halloween at Clinton Sease Farm
Father sobs as he watches video of daughter's fall from high perch on playground 0:41

Father sobs as he watches video of daughter's fall from high perch on playground

View More Video