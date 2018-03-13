Political group says it will spend $250,000 to boost Templeton for governor

The ad, entitled "Buzz Saw," started running Wednesday. It touts Templeton as a political outsider, including a photo of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster with the words "another good ol' boy" superimposed over his face.
The American Future Fund, which the conservative Koch Brothers of Kansas have helped fund, said it will run the ads in all four major S.C. media markets as well as on Fox News cable.
Templeton, a Mount Pleasant attorney who headed two state agencies under then-Gov. Nikki Haley, is vying for the GOP nomination with McMaster of Columbia, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Williamsburg and Greenville businessman John Warren.
Never miss a local story.
“Catherine Templeton is liberals’ worst nightmare,” American Future Fund Director Nick Ryan said in a statement. “She’s a conservative reformer with a record of getting things done for South Carolina. As voters learn more about Templeton’s record, she will become the obvious choice for governor.”
McMaster's campaign quickly noted American Future ran ads against then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican campaign for president.
“After seeing this group’s bogus Trump attacks once before, South Carolina voters know better than to trust them to tell them the truth about Catherine Templeton, ” campaign spokesperson Caroline Anderegg said.
Comments