Mega-farms win Round 1 in battle over use of SC's water

Mega-farm supporters and their critics clashed Wednesday over a plan to more tightly regulate how much water the industrial-scale farms can take and use from South Carolina's rivers.
The mega-farms won Round 1 when members of a S.C. House panel voted to effectively kill a bill that would have regulated large water withdrawals by farms.
Mega-farms now face few controls over the amount of water they can take now from S.C. rivers. Critics say more state regulation is needed to protect rivers from being sucked dry during dry periods. The large farming operations counter that tighter water regulation would hurt their ability to feed South Carolinians.
“Agriculture is doing a very good job of managing our resources,'' said Lexington County's Charles Wingard, whose company has one of the state's largest farming operations. "This state’s producers do not need any more regulatory pressure put on them."
Wingard made his remarks during a S.C. House committee meeting about a plan to more tightly control large water withdrawals by farms. That legislation would have required farms to go through a more rigorous review and get state permits before taking large amounts of water from rivers. Unlike industries and other major users of water, big farms now only must tell state regulators how much water they plan to take and report their withdrawals annually.
Legislators said they need to study whether to include farms in tougher state regulations restricting water withdrawals. After Wingard and other agribusiness leaders urged more study, a House agriculture subcommittee killed the bill backed by state Reps. James Smith, D-Richland, and Bill Taylor, R-Aiken.
The bill wasn't expected to pass in an election year, when many legislators want support from the agriculture community and the powerful S.C. Farm Bureau.
But supporters of tighter regulation said the longer South Carolina waits, the more its rivers will be imperiled by water withdrawals by mega-farms.
"This isn't about small farmers,'' said Lexington lawyer Adrian Falgione, representing smaller farmers worried about large water withdrawals from rivers. "We now are faced with industrial-sized farms that often times are owned by out-of-state corporations.''
Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler and Aiken lawyer Dione Carroll, who also represents small farms, said mega-farms should be treated the same as industries that now must have permits to make large water withdrawals from rivers and are regulated more tightly.
Statewide, more than 200 industries, golf courses, public utilities and others are regulated under South Carolina's 2010 surface water law, which requires state review of plans to withdraw large amounts of water from a river. About 100 farms that use large amounts of river water largely are exempt from that law, state officials said.
The Smith-Taylor bill, introduced last year, would have tightened rules governing large water withdrawals by mega-farms. The proposal would have required mega-farms withdrawing 3 million gallons or more a month to get permits, just like industries now do. The public also would have received notice when a big farm said it wanted a permit to withdraw large amounts of river water.
South Carolina’s water law now largely exempts mega-farms from regulation. However, residents of Greenville, Bamberg and Darlington counties have filed suit to overturn those exemptions. That case now is before the S.C. Supreme Court.
The jury is out on whether big farm withdrawals are hurting rivers. But some evidence suggests they have had an impact.
During the summer of 2015, Walther Farms, a large national grower of potatoes, pumped more than 1 billion gallons of water from a small river onto the large crop farm it recently had opened in Aiken County, The State reported last year in a series on how mega farms are affecting South Carolina. That withdrawal lowered water levels in the south fork of the Edisto River, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Much of the concern in the Edistor Basin focuses on how mega-farms affect small farms that also irrigate with river water, as well as residents downstream who rely on rivers for drinking water and use them for recreation. The south fork of the Edisto, where the farms are located, drains into the main channel of the Edisto and through the ACE Basin nature preserve.
As the state weighs tighter rules governing use of surface — or river — water, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also is moving for the first time to regulate withdrawals of groundwater in a seven-county area, including Lexington and Aiken counties. The area has some of the largest groundwater and river withdrawals by agriculture in South Carolina.
Mega-farm supporters say the operations have had no measurable impact on rivers. They also note that, statewide, less than 4 percent of the river water is used for farming.
