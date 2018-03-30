USC president apologizes to student for instructor's welfare comment

USC President Harris Pastides apologized on Twitter to a student who says a teacher made a racist comment in class.
During a class discussion about welfare, junior Angela Bogni's phone rang, and instructor Tobias Lanz said, "that may be the welfare office calling you now," according to a post by Bogni on Twitter.
When Bogni, who is African American, confronted the teacher after class, he said he was joking and the comment was not meant to be derogatory, according to a video she posted on Twitter. But she said nobody found it funny.
"Today was my first experience with head-on racism at this institution," Bogni wrote in a statement on Twitter. "No one laughed...in a class of over 200 students."
Never miss a local story.
After class, Bogni confronted the teacher, recorded the interaction and posted it on Twitter. In the video, the teacher said he heard a phone go off, but didn't know whose it was and was making the comment generally.
"I didn't know it was you. I just made a joke. I had no idea," Lanz said in the video. "I would never do that to a student...It wasn't even to be derogatory, it's just funny we were talking about welfare and 'hey they're calling us.'"
The video does not include Lanz's comment about the call, only the student confronting the teacher afterward.
Both Pastides and the university's official Twitter account publicly condemned the comments.
"I’m sorry for what you experienced today and deeply troubled by comments that perpetuate racist stereotypes. This is not representative of @UofSC. We stand with you," Pastides tweeted.
Some people defended Lanz, a political science teacher, on Twitter.
"He’s telling the truth in the video," one man said in response to her post. "He didn’t direct that comment at you. We were talking about welfare and your phone went off and he made a comment (like he does every time someone’s phone goes off)."
University spokesman Jeff Stensland said "the department is looking into the matter," but did not say whether any action has been taken against Lanz.
Lanz did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.
Comments