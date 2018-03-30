Embattled Richland prosecutor Johnson files to seek re-election

Embattled Fifth Judicial District Solicitor Dan Johnson filed for re-election Friday morning, barely making the noon deadline to seek a third term.
Johnson will face criminal defense attorney Byron Gipson in the June Democratic primary for the job of lead prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties.
Spending in Johnson's office — on foreign and U.S. travel, luxury rental cars, health club memberships, high-priced meals and petty cash — is under investigation by federal and state law law enforcement officials after the release of thousands of spending records by a Columbia-based non-profit, Public Access to Public Records.
This week, Johnson retained two Greenville criiminal defense attorneys to represent him in that investigation.
Gipson, who filed to run for the post Tuesday, said he would campaign on restoring integrity to the solicitor's office.
