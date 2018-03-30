Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson files for the 2018 election. He will be running for his third term in office. John Monk
Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson files for the 2018 election. He will be running for his third term in office. John Monk

Latest News

Embattled Richland prosecutor Johnson files to seek re-election

By John Monk

jmonk@thestate.com

March 30, 2018 11:56 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Embattled Fifth Judicial District Solicitor Dan Johnson filed for re-election Friday morning, barely making the noon deadline to seek a third term.

Johnson will face criminal defense attorney Byron Gipson in the June Democratic primary for the job of lead prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties.

Spending in Johnson's office — on foreign and U.S. travel, luxury rental cars, health club memberships, high-priced meals and petty cash — is under investigation by federal and state law law enforcement officials after the release of thousands of spending records by a Columbia-based non-profit, Public Access to Public Records.

This week, Johnson retained two Greenville criiminal defense attorneys to represent him in that investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gipson, who filed to run for the post Tuesday, said he would campaign on restoring integrity to the solicitor's office.

After filing in the 2018 election to keep his seat, Dan Johnson comments on the investigation into his office's questionable spending. John Monk

  Comments  