Clemson lands linebacker commitment from Pennsylvania prospect

Linebacker Keith Maguire of Malvern, Pa., on Friday announced a commitment to Clemson over Notre Dame, Ohio State, North Carolina and Alabama.
He's the 11th commitment for the Tigers' 2019 class and the second linebacker. Maguire (6-2 215) made two visits to Clemson over the last two months and saw what he was looking for in his football and academic future.
“I think after the second visit, they were pretty high up on my list after being able to get back and spend some more time with them," Maguire said. “I've had a really good relationship with the coaches - Coach V (Brent Venables) and Coach (Dabo) Swinney. They've been really good with recruiting me and making me feel welcome there. They made sure that I knew that they really wanted me. I love the school, the facilities, the stadium. The school is great. I like the players. It was a really nice spot for me.”
From his two visits and further interaction with Swinney and Venables, Maguire said he came to learn what has helped to make the program ultra-successful over the last few seasons, and it's more than just what happens on the field.
“Everyone on the team is close,” he said. “They all know that when you come there. You're looking to become a better man, too, as well as a better football player. That's big to me. Just being able to hopefully be a part of that one day is big.”
Maguire is Clemson's seventh commitment in the last two weeks. His teammate, offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook, just picked up an offer from Clemson this week. Maguire said he will do what he can to try and bring the big tackle down south with him.
Comments