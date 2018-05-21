Lightning bugs performing their annual flashing show at Congaree National Park

Congaree National Park’s synchronized fireflies are drawing crowds to the Columbia-area park again for their annual two-week spectacle.
The lightning bugs began blinking in unison late last week. They are expected to continue their natural show through early June. An estimated 1,200 people visited Congaree National Park on Saturday night to get an eyeful.
Park Ranger Jon Manchester said the blinking has impressed the crowds, who this year for the first time, are using a special “firefly trail’’ to get good views of the blinking bugs.
“The fireflies just switched on and have been synchronized since last Thursday. It’s been good,’’ Manchester said. “The weather actually has been really nice.’’
The synchronized fireflies have become increasingly popular as more people have learned about them during the past five years.
For most of the spring and summer, fireflies light at different times, creating a twinkling effect in the deep forests of Congaree National Park. But beginning in late May for about two weeks, fireflies light up at the same time, creating what some say resembles a blinking neon sign.
Scientists say the synchronized blinking is part of a mating ritual found at Congaree and at a handful of other places around the country, including Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.
David Shelley, another ranger at the park, said the blinking has been spectacular this year.
For the latest on the fireflies, see Congaree National Park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/cong/fireflies.htm
