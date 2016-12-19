Brosius to head nonprofit culinary program in New York

Karen Brosius is heading back to New York after she leaves her position as executive director of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Brosius will become president of Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), a national nonprofit that helps underserved youth with culinary scholarships, job training and internships, career support and more. Her selection, announced in a Monday news release, was made by C-CAP board co-chairs Marcus Samuelsson, chef and owner of the acclaimed Red Rooster Harlem restaurant, and Mark Weiss, chief investment officer of RFR Holding LLC.
She is expected to start her new position in January.
“I am delighted to come back to New York as president of C-CAP and be a part of this exceptional culinary education organization,” Brosius said in a statement. “C-CAP has led the way by having an extraordinary and lasting impact on the lives of thousands of high school students across the country, helping them pursue their culinary dreams and becoming a valued part of this wonderful industry.”
C-CAP has awarded more than $50 million in scholarships since its founding in 1990 and has helped place thousands of students in restaurant and hospitality careers. Many alumni, now graduates of top culinary schools, are working in leading restaurants and hotels throughout the country.
In nearly 13 years at the Columbia Museum of Art, she made the museum “a gem in Columbia and cornerstone of activity and community engagement in the Midlands,” museum board chairman Scott McClelland said.
Brosius had a varied corporate, marketing and art background when hired. Under her leadership, the museum won the prestigious National Medal of Museum and Library Service in April.
“Karen’s experience in developing award-winning programs, innovative initiatives, and dynamic partnerships with organizations will be a tremendous asset to fulfilling C-CAP’s mission of breaking the cycle of poverty and changing lives through the culinary arts,” Samuelsson said in a statement. “Karen also has an understanding of the imminent needs of the industry for motivated and skilled talent, and we are eager to work with her to create new possibilities for the organization in the coming years.”
Museum leaders are expected to start the search for a successor after Jan. 1.
