Columbia native Craig Melvin is an anchor for MSNBC and NBC’s Weekend TODAY, and correspondent for NBC News and TODAY.
Columbia native Craig Melvin is an anchor for MSNBC and NBC’s Weekend TODAY, and correspondent for NBC News and TODAY. Anthony Quintano MSNBC
Columbia native Craig Melvin is an anchor for MSNBC and NBC’s Weekend TODAY, and correspondent for NBC News and TODAY. Anthony Quintano MSNBC

Living

Is SC’s Craig Melvin going to replace Matt Lauer on the TODAY Show?

By Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 03:32 PM

Craig Melvin, former anchor for Columbia’s WIS News, is being considered as the replacement for Matt Lauer on NBC’s TODAY Show. His name has made it onto more than one short list of possible replacements for Lauer, who was fired Monday from his position as anchor at TODAY after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Melvin’s fans on social media are all for him getting the anchor spot. On his Instagram account, when they weren’t weighing in about his newly grown beard, fans posted messages of support and hope for his advancement.

Contacted for this story, Melvin said that he can’t comment on the speculation of who will fill the anchor chair. Current and former staffers at WIS had nothing but praise for Melvin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kara Gormley Meador, former co-host of WIS Sunrise, says that Melvin “would be fantastic. He’s the real deal and has the personality and professionalism to step into the role” of TODAY show anchor.

In a tweet, Tim Miller, the First Alert Meteorologist at WIS, wrote that Melvin “is the perfect choice for the Today show.”

According to reports, Melvin is one of the individuals being considered for the newly vacant post, along with recent hire Megyn Kelly, former TODAY co-host Ann Curry, and Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.

Melvin, who was born in Columbia and graduated from Wofford, currently lives in Connecticut with his wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two children.

Craig Melvin’s career

2001: Started his broadcasting career at Columbia’s WIS as a news reporter and later as the anchor of the nightly news show.

2008-2011: Weekend news anchor at WRC-TV in Washington, DC

2011: Correspondent for MSNBC and the main anchor for MSNBC Live.

2012: NBC News correspondent

2013: Fill-in co-anchor for Weekend TODAY

2014: Contributing anchor for MSNBC Live

2016: Co-anchor NBC’s Weekend TODAY

2017: Correspondent for NBC’s TODAY

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents

    We joined the Gourmet Gents during the 2017 Palmetto Bowl tailgate to learn how they make their pre-game party extra special.

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents 1:46

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents
'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day 1:22

'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day
6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

View More Video