Is SC’s Craig Melvin going to replace Matt Lauer on the TODAY Show?

Craig Melvin, former anchor for Columbia’s WIS News, is being considered as the replacement for Matt Lauer on NBC’s TODAY Show. His name has made it onto more than one short list of possible replacements for Lauer, who was fired Monday from his position as anchor at TODAY after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Melvin’s fans on social media are all for him getting the anchor spot. On his Instagram account, when they weren’t weighing in about his newly grown beard, fans posted messages of support and hope for his advancement.
Contacted for this story, Melvin said that he can’t comment on the speculation of who will fill the anchor chair. Current and former staffers at WIS had nothing but praise for Melvin.
Kara Gormley Meador, former co-host of WIS Sunrise, says that Melvin “would be fantastic. He’s the real deal and has the personality and professionalism to step into the role” of TODAY show anchor.
In a tweet, Tim Miller, the First Alert Meteorologist at WIS, wrote that Melvin “is the perfect choice for the Today show.”
I know it's early in the process however, I think @craigmelvin is the perfect choice for the Today show! My first day at WIS in 2002, I was on the desk with Craig, he made me feel like an old friend. Craig is an outstanding journalist and very genuine.#ImForCraig @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/LZr1wPta0t— Tim Miller (@TimMillerSC) November 30, 2017
According to reports, Melvin is one of the individuals being considered for the newly vacant post, along with recent hire Megyn Kelly, former TODAY co-host Ann Curry, and Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.
Melvin, who was born in Columbia and graduated from Wofford, currently lives in Connecticut with his wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two children.
Craig Melvin’s career
2001: Started his broadcasting career at Columbia’s WIS as a news reporter and later as the anchor of the nightly news show.
2008-2011: Weekend news anchor at WRC-TV in Washington, DC
2011: Correspondent for MSNBC and the main anchor for MSNBC Live.
2012: NBC News correspondent
2013: Fill-in co-anchor for Weekend TODAY
2014: Contributing anchor for MSNBC Live
2016: Co-anchor NBC’s Weekend TODAY
2017: Correspondent for NBC’s TODAY
