How you can join a community garden in Columbia

0:28 Snow blankets Newberry in 2015 Pause

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

0:52 Dustin Johnson wins the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont

2:16 Dustin Johnson talks pressure at Tour Championship

8:46 Victim Felicia Sanders talks about Dylann Roof guilty verdict

0:53 Night fishing leads to catch of great white shark

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County