How you can join a community garden in Columbia

The New Year has arrived and with it, the gardener’s desire for the return of warmer weather, the smells of freshly turned earth and spring rain.
In Columbia we are lucky to have a year-round growing season – and luckier still that within Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, there are 13 educational gardens and three leased-bed garden sites spread throughout the city for folks who want to get involved in or learn more about gardening.
And, even though it’s winter, it’s time to start thinking about those gardens now.
Jacqueline Williams, the city’s community garden coordinator, oversees the leased raised bed plots in Hyatt, North Main (NoMa) and Granby parks. The differences between community gardens, educational gardens and leased bed sites are simple: Community gardens offer shared spaces maintained by members of the local community or garden clubs.
Educational gardens are usually located near a city of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department recreation center and often have after-school programs for children in the neighborhood. Thirteen of Columbia’s 20 garden sites are deemed educational gardens. They are run by neighborhood leaders and/or associations, and some of these parks may have more than one plot of ground planted within the park. People are encouraged towork in the gardens and with neighborhood children, but plots are not leased to individuals.
Melrose Park “has a nice president over there (Ian Hamilton) who works with the children in that neighborhood,” said Williams. “He’s growing some herbs with the children in that after-school program and in the neighborhood (those children) are educated about what’s being grown. ... They all go over there, they take turns to water, they plant, they harvest and they learn.”
The Community Garden Programs at NoMa, Hyatt and Granby offer individuals the opportunity to lease a raised bed for $20 a year for personal use. You do not have to be a resident of Columbia – or even Richland County – to take part in the Community Garden Program. First-time applicants may be placed on a waiting list at NoMa or Hyatt, but Williams said that the wait is usually only one season.
“Some folks drop out in the summer,” she noted, when the open, unshaded space at NoMa gets brutal under the summer sun.
To encourage participation in the program, the city provides water, a 5-foot by 20-foot raised garden plot and, when available, starter compost material for gardeners. Individuals are responsible for any extra soil amendments, seeds, plants and tools (The Parks and Recreation Department will supply garden hoses).
Leases run April 1-Feb. 28. Those who are currently under lease have until Feb. 28 to request a renewal. New gardeners can submit applications at any point during the year and will be assigned plots as they become available. Regardless of the date, from the time a plot is assigned gardeners must have their gardens planted within six weeks or the plot will be released back to the Parks and Recreation Department for reassignment.
Williams maintains a plot in NoMa and Hyatt parks. She said having the plots allows her to interact with other gardeners and helps her empathize with those who might struggle through the growing season.
“(The Community Garden Program) is an important program,” said Williams. “People garden for a lot of reasons. Some for health, for food, exercise, therapy,” others for the social element of getting out and digging in the dirt with like-minded individuals.
One of the rules of the garden program is that the individual’s plot must be maintained. Williams makes her rounds and checks on the three leased bed sites at least once a week. If a plot goes untended or unplanted, there are consequences: after being contacted by Williams, if no solution can be reached, the lease reverts back to the Parks and Recreation Department for reassignment.
But it is rare for anyone to have to forfeit a lease, said Williams, adding “the gardeners do a good job of self-policing” as far as weeding and removing overgrown plantings. And she and fellow gardeners work together, helping out when there is an emergency situation such as illness or family issues that temporarily may interfere with someone’s ability to garden. Williams admitted she had help planting and maintaining her plots last year after back surgery kept her out of circulation for three weeks.
Williams highlights what may be the most important rules of the community garden.
“It is not acceptable to allow quantities of produce to become overripe and rot. Gardeners are asked to donate their over abundant produce to charities of their choosing.” Williams saidshe would like to see part of the garden program move in the direction of a food share where nothing is wasted. She is working out details before formalizing plans.
Want to learn more about gardening? Everyone is welcome to attend free gardening workshops led by Richland County Master Gardener Jackie Jordan on the third Saturday of every month at 1113 Parkside Drive. Check the Parks and Recreation Department website for more information.
Want to join a Community Garden?
▪ Download and fill out the Community Garden Application and the Rules and Regulations forms, available at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation/programs-activities/community-gardens
▪ Pay the $20/year lease
▪ Growing season is April 1-Feb. 28. Garden hours are sunrise to sunset.
▪ Contact Jacqueline Williams, (803) 545-3100 or jjwilliams@columbiasc.net
Columbia’s Community Gardens
Listed here by location are: Leased plots (LP, number of plots); communal garden (CG, number of plots); after-school program (AP, number of plots); and recreation center (RC, number of plots).
29203
Ensor Forest & Greenhouse, 4520 Monticello Road; CG (5 plots)
Greenview Park, 6700 David St.; RC, CG (2)
Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.; RC, AP (1), LP (15)
Lincoln Park, 3700 Ridgewood Ave.; CG
Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.; RC (1)
Katherine M Bellefield Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Ave.; CG (3)
NoMa, Earlwood Park, 2700 River Road; LP (50)
29204
Charles R Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way; CG (1)
Lyon Street Community, 1207 Black McDuffie St. at Gervais St.; CG
Pinehurst Park, 2300/2315 Pinehurst Road; RC, CG (2)
St. Anna’s Park, 1313 Liberty Hill Ave.; RC, CG (1)
29205
Norman Arnold, 1100 South Holly St.; RC (12)
Granby Park, 100 Catawba St.; RC, LP (7)
Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.; RC (1)
Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive; RC (5)
Owens Field Fruit Orchard, Jim Hamilton Blvd.; CG
Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.; CG (1)
29209
Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Ave.; RC (1)
Wooodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway; CG (2)
29222
Pacific Park, 200 Wayne St.; RC (1)
Other gardens
The city of Columbia also has 13 educational gardens: Greenview, Hyatt, Lorick, Katherine M. Bellfield Cultural Arts Center, Pinehurst, St. Anna’s, Norman Arnold, Martin Luther King Jr., Melrose, Sims, Hampton, Woodland and Pacific.
Last January, Columbia was named a runner-up in the medium city category for the 2016 Childhood Obesity Prevention Awards. Project GNF (Gardening, Nutrition and Fitness) received a $25,000 grant to expand Mayor Steve Benjamin’s Youth Sports Initiative to incorporate gardening, nutrition and fitness lessons into the existing program. The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department paired with representatives from Clemson Extension Offices, Sustainable Midlands and USC’s Green Quad to help children “form life-long habits in the context of fun learning.”
