Columbia’s must-do food events for 2017

Columbia offers a bounty of food-related events.
To help you plan your list for not-to-miss events in 2017, we’ve put together a few to consider.
Palladium Society Chili Cook-Off
5:30-8 p..m. Feb. 11 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St.
Why we like it: All-you-can-eat chili, plus beer, wine and live music. Cash prizes for best chili. Proceeds benefit Historic Columbia. Register your team by Jan. 27.
Tickets: $25 for Palladium Society members, $30 for Historic Columbia members, $35 general public. VIP tickets available.
Info: http://www.historiccolumbia.org/chili
Smoke and Beer Festival
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd.
Why we like it: This event kicks off Craft Beer Week with tastings from Columbia area restaurants – Bourbon, The Oak Table, Ristorante Divino, Tallulah, The Kingsman, Keg Cowboy, The Whig and BarNone – paired with craft beer from Georgia and the Carolinas. Live music by Ashes of Old Ways and Tom Hall and the Plowboys.
Tickets: $15, available through Farm to Table Event Co.
Info: www.farmtotableeventco.com
World of Beer Festival Columbia
Feb. 18 at S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive
Why we like it:New venue offers more space, with more than 200 of the finest beers. Expanded South Carolina beer garden features more craft beer from the state. The Silent Disco returns, along with live music performances, seminars and discussions, and more.
Tickets:Choose one of two sessions: noon-4 p.m. or 6-10 p.m. $40 in advance, $50 day of festival. Tickets include tasting glass with unlimited 4-ounce tastings and access to the Art of Beer experience for beer ingredient samples, pairings, educational seminars, brewery discussions and more. VIP tickets available.
Info: www.allaboutbeer.com
Mardi Gras Columbia
Feb. 25, Rosewood neighborhood
Why we like it: This all-out celebration of Mardi Gras continues to grow. While festival details are still being ironed out, expect the parade to start around 11 a.m. and march through the Rosewood neighborhood, ending at City Roots. There’s plenty of time to sign up to march in the parade (it’s free). Chef Kristian Niemi and S.C. Sen. Mia McLeod have been named the King and Queen of Mardi Gras.
Info: www.mardigrascolumbia.com
Soda City Suds Week
March 18-26 at various venues throughout Columbia and Lexington
Why we like it: Founded by Midlands Craft Beer Supporters, a local non-profit, Soda City Suds Week is a series of events aimed at promoting the range of businesses and breweries in Columbia. Events include bottle shares, beer dinners, special flights and tastings, brewery tours, seminars and more.
Info: Events and other details, sodacitysudsweek.com
James Beard Foundation Dinner and Silent Auction
6:30-9:30 p.m April 3 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd.
Why we like it: Nine of Columbia’s best chefs come together for one night to create a five-course dinner, hosted by Farm to Table Event Co. Expect an evening of delicious food and really cool silent auction items. Proceeds benefit James Beard Foundation’s mission to nuture and honor America’s culinary heritage.
Participating chefs include Mike Davis (Terra), Blake Fairies (Sea & Salt), Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply), Lou Hutto (LowCo Barbecue & Catering), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Travis Rayle (Spotted Salamander), Charley Scruggs (Tallulah), Sarah Simmons (Rise Bake Shop, Birds & Bubbles), Todd Woods (The Oak Table), Kristian Niemi (Bourbon) and Frank Bradley (Bourbon).
Tickets: $150, available through Farm to Table Event Co.
Info: www.farmtotableeventco.com
Palmetto Tasty Tomato Festival
July at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd.
Why we like it: Because tomatoes are THE summer garden crop in Columbia and everyone who grows tomatoes can compete to be recognized as the best grower in various catagories. Presented by Sustainable Midlands, this festival celebrates everything tomato with tastings, tomato-centric food dishes, games such as the tomato toss and bobbing for tomatoes, live music, beer garden and more.
Info: tastytomatofestival.com , www.sustainablemidlands.org
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner
October on the Gervais Street Bridge
Why we like it: Al fresco dining with 1,000 of your closest friends on the middle of the Gervais Street bridge. Watch the sun set over the water, enjoy live music and fine food from area restaurants, and celebrate the cities and neighborhoods on both sides of the river. Proceeds benefit the Congaree Riverkeeper and other local charities.
Info: gervaisstreetbridgedinner.com
Five Points Chili Cook-Off
November, Harden at Greene streets
Why we like it: 2017 will be the 30th year for this event that features more than 30 teams battling it out to see who has the best chili in Columbia. Proceeds benefit local charites such as Camp Kemo, Happy Wheels and S.C. Special Olympics.
S.C. Oyster Festival
November at Hampton-Preston and Robert Mills houses
Why we like it: Who doesn’t love oysters – 10,000 pounds of oysters steamed, fried, in gumbo and stew. Bring your own oyster knife, chairs and blankets and settle in for an afternoon of live music and fun. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Info: http://scoysterfest.com/
And throughout the year
Keep an eye out for recurring Under the Table monthly dinners at The Oak Table, pop-up events by Bierkeller Columbia, Scott Hall’s X Marks the Spot dinners, and the new Butcher Paper Dinner Series from Farm to Table Events Co. at City Roots.
