Sakura Japanese Restaurant will reopen in new location

It’s the news fans of Sakura Japanese Restaurant have been waiting for – the longtime restaurant is planning to reopen.
According to a Facebook post from Fujiya Japanese Restaurant on Rosewood Drive, that restaurant has closed after more than a decade in that location.
In its place, the owners of Sakura will open after remodeling the space. The timetable for that reopening was not immediately available Friday.
Sakura was Columbia’s first sushi restaurant, opening in 1984. But its Forest Acres location was hit hard in the devastating floods of 2015, and it has been closed ever since.
Sakura’s loyal fans were hopeful the place would come back. A Go Fund Me page started just after the floods raised more than $9,000.
Norio Saito said in late 2015 it was unlikely that he would reopen his 30-year-old restaurant at the same Forest Lake shopping center location, but the prospect of moving from Forest Acres made him both sad and hopeful.
“The time has come for change,” Saito said at the time. “Everything changes.”
Fujiya had occupied the space at 4430 Rosewood Drive, in a small shopping center between Little Caesar’s Pizza and The Little Gym, until mid-April. It had been serving there for 12 years.
Reporter Sarah Ellis contributed.
