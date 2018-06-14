New restaurant on Columbia's Main Street to feature rooftop bar

A new restaurant with rooftop seating is coming to 1649 Main St. in Columbia.
Hendrix will be a chef-driven restaurant opening in the upper floors of the former Hennessy's building at the corner of Main and Blanding streets, according to a news release. The historic building has been undergoing renovations by the Garvin Design Group since early 2017, with Scott Garvin returning the facade to what it looked like in 1941.
The restaurant's name recalls E.T. Hendrix, who operated a grocery and meat market in the building from 1906 to 1926. Hendrix, the restaurant, will be located on the second floor of the building and have access to the roof for additional seating and a bar. The menu will be locally sourced.
The first floor and basement of the building also are being developed, with portions of the sidewalk along Blanding Street being removed to create a terrace on the below-street garden level.
The news release says "Garvin expects that Hendrix’s opening in the upper levels of the building will encourage prospective tenants to commit to the building’s first and garden levels."
Hendrix is described as promising "a dining experience on par with Pearlz and Motor Supply in the Vista." The new restaurant will serve dinner, Saturday and Sunday brunch and "bar hours just in time for the 2018 football season."
Comments