All the deals you can get for $3.14 on Pi Day in Columbia

See, you really can use math out of school.
Celebrate Pi, a mathematical constant — originally defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — that is used in many formulas in all areas of mathematics and physics.
Pi is an irrational number, meaning that it cannot be expressed as a common fraction and that the decimal representation never ends and never settles into a permanent repeating pattern. The first three digits, 3.14, correspond with the calendar date of March 14, hence Wednesday is Pi Day 2018!
What this means to you? Discounted stuff!
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza has any build-your-own pie for $3.14. Locally at 275 Park Terrace Drive in the Harbison area, and 471-1 Towne Center Place at Village at Sandhills, www.blazepizza.com
Bojangles offers three sweet potato pies for $3.14.
Villa Italian Kitchen has a coupon at VillaItalianKitchen.com/PiDay that will let you purchase a whole cheese Neapolitan pie for $3.14. Locally, Villa Italian is at 100 Columbiana Circle, Suite 1260
Whole Foods offers $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.
A quick call to local eateries found:
Kaminsky’s will have their two signature pies, the Bourbon Pecan and Toll House, for $3.15 a slice between 5-8 p.m., while supplies last. 930 Gervais St., www.kaminskys.com
EdVenture Children’s Museum holds a Pi Day celebration for children 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with a program focused on math games and activities, and storytelling. 211 Gervais St., edventure.org
