For one SC church, message of forgiveness takes on new meaning

Easter is a time for grace and forgiveness.

Since the events of June 17, 2015, at a Charleston church, that message has taken on new meaning.

On that day, Dylann Roof killed nine African-Americans during an evening Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

Soon after Roof’s arrest, law enforcement discovered a handwritten list in Roof’s car – a list containing the names of more than a dozen other churches, most of them African-American congregations – that he was considering. Four of those churches are in the Columbia area.

Among them is New Light Beulah Baptist. And that news perhaps will make Easter Sunday look a little different at the Hopkins church.

New Light’s senior pastor, the Rev. Malcolm Taylor Jr., has put into place a security team at the church. It’s a move many other churches have made since the shooting. On Easter Sunday, when churches typically receive record visitor numbers, that security team will walk the New Light perimeter and monitor the congregation inside.

Yet while that aspect of church life is different, Taylor’s message of Easter Sunday – grace and forgiveness – is timeless.

“I love Dylann Roof and today, if I saw him, I would hug him and say ‘You know what? I forgive you.’ Because guess what? I have to forgive him if I want God to forgive me,” said Taylor, who became New Light’s pastor just months before the Charleston events.

“I preach love regardless. I don’t care what a man does to me. I still have to love him regardless. I may not like his ways but I still love Dylann Roof because he is still a human being and the Bible says we wrestle not against flesh but against principalities. We don’t wrestle against people.”

It’s a message Taylor shares with his congregation every week – not just on Easter Sunday.

Shortly after the shooting at Emanuel, Taylor reached out to his neighboring predominantly white churches – including Lebanon United Methodist Church, home church of Roof’s family – and invited them to New Light. There, in the packed sanctuary, Taylor and his neighboring ministers discussed how to come together to move forward as “one body of Christ.”

“I reached out to them so that we could show the community that we don’t have any racial issues, that we worship together, we serve together, we do things together and that’s the common seed,” Taylor said. “As a matter of fact, I believe that what Dylann Roof did was brought the community closer together. I believe his intention was to divide it but people have a connection that’s called a heart – we are connected through our hearts. And so when the hearts came together, we didn’t see each other as black/white, man/woman, man/child. We saw each other as people of God. We saw the people of the Lower Richland community and we saw the need to bond together.”

Still, the moment he learned his church could have been Mother Emanuel is one Taylor will never forget.

“I teared. I teared tremendously. In that moment, I realized it could have been me. I could have been Brother Pinckney,” Taylor said. “And then I think, ‘Why not me? If I’m doing what the Bible requires me to do then we are all like sheep waiting to be slaughtered any moment, because we are Christians and I have to accept that.”

The news affected the entire church, Taylor said, and continues to do so.

“It impacts us. It impacts us psychologically. It has brought an awareness. We still very much welcome visitors but when people come in now that we don’t know you see everyone looking around like, ‘Who is this person?’” Taylor said. “We have a few members who are Caucasian who have joined under my ministry and they had some thoughts themselves that something could happen to them because they are of a different race, but I assured them that our church is their church and their church is our church.

“A membership is not defined by the color of your skin, it’s defined by your heart, your connection. Christ connects all of us whether white, black, green, yellow or purple.”

On this Easter morning, Taylor and his congregation undoubtedly will welcome some unfamiliar faces to worship alongside them in the pews and hear Taylor’s message that will focus on starting afresh and anew and finishing strong through faith in Christ.

“My mother always said you can make lemonade out of lemons,” Taylor said. “Everything that the enemy does to try to sew discord, we turn it around as Christians and make it work for good. That’s what the Bible says – that all things work together for those who honor the Lord. Even something as horrible as what happened at Mother Emanuel can be used by the Lord to work for the good of his kingdom, and we want to be a part of that.”