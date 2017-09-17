Amy Romero, Thomas Gaines marry

Amy Jessica Romero and Thomas Martin Gaines, both of Fort Mill, were united in marriage Aug. 5 at the Dairy Barn in Fort Mill. The groom’s father, Kenneth Gaines, Esquire, officiated at the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Arturo and Kathleen Romero of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of the late Francis and Nina Saelzer of Columbia and Jose and Antonina Romero of El Salvador. She graduated magna cum laude from Calhoun Honors College at Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management and cum laude from Clemson University with a master’s degree in accounting. A certified public accountant, she is employed with Carolinas HealthCare System in Charlotte.
The groom is the son of Kenneth Gaines and Barbara Anderson of Columbia. He is the grandson of Martin and the late Phyllis Anderson of Columbia and the late Vandiver and Louise Gaines of Hartwell, Georgia. He earned bachelor’s – graduating cum laude – and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Clemson University. A licensed professional engineer, he is employed with the South Carolina Department of Transportation in Chester.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Miss Staci Turner. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Jenny Culp and Miss Lory Farrington. Amberlyn Davis, the bride’s niece, was the flower girl, and Lucas Romero, the bride’s nephew, was the ring bearer.
Best man was Mr. Jacob Lowry. Groomsmen were Mr. Travis Shepard and Mr. Drew Carter.
A reception followed at the Dairy Barn. Music and wedding coordination were provided by Todd and Jessica Alexander of Spintastic Sounds.
After their honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple reside in Fort Mill.
