Jennifer Gallman, Zigmond Osby marry

Jennifer Channel Gallman of Florence and Zigmond Trevor Osby of Winnsboro were married at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Cumberland United Methodist Church. The Rev. Anthony Hodge performed the Christian ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. Vivian Gallman-DeRienzo and J. Michael DeRienzo of Florence and Mr. William Dennis (Pam) Gallman of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ruth McClain Lucas and the late David I. Lucas of Florence and Mr. and Mrs. Olin (Geneva) Gallman Sr. of Irmo. She is the goddaughter of retired Lt. Col. Jackeline Y. Dudley of Alexandria, Virginia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public affairs and a master’s degree in education with a focus in divergent learning from Columbia College. She is employed with Selwyn Presbyterian Child Development Center in Charlotte.
The groom is the son of Ms. Janice Turner of Winnsboro and Mr. Zigmond T. (Tammy) Osby Sr. of Columbia. He is the grandson of Mrs. Annie Bell Turner of Winnsboro and Mr. David Osby of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Newberry College, and he is employed with Sonic Automotive Group in Charlotte.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her father and stepfather. Musicians for the ceremony were organist Dr. Joseph E. Heyward and violinist Justin Taylor.
Bridesmaids were Ms. Chelsea Adams; Ms. Shannon Hill; and the groom’s sister, Ms. Keneitra Turner.
Best man was Mr. Marcus Markee Smith, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were the groom’s cousins Mr. Cliff Evans and Mr. Terrance Woodard, and the bride’s brother, Mr. Matthew James Gallman.
Hostesses were Dr. Tonya F. Mack and Ms. Wanda FuQua-White, both of Florence. Ms. Brittny FuQua of Florence was the greeter and guest book attendant. The ceremony was directed by Sarah Peterka Jeffery of Florence. Photography was by Tracy Rowell of Florence.
The bride wore a couture gown by Winnie Chlomin Lee. The romantic cream pearl gown featured a soft tulle skirt and a cloud-inspired cathedral train. The most elegant details were the hand-sewn flower petal Swarovski crystal belt that wrapped around the European Chantilly lace corset’s natural waistline, a strand of delicate silk buttons on the embroidered bridal bolero, and an eyelash-lace trimmed waltz-style veil. She carried a satin-wrapped bouquet of blush roses and white hydrangeas.
A reception followed at the Country Club of South Carolina. The couple will reside in Charlotte.
