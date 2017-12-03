Ashley Folsom, Casey Melia marry

Ashley Kay Folsom of Chapin and Casey Christopher Melia of Irmo were united in marriage Dec. 2 at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Adam Williams officiated the 2 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed at Timberlake Country Club in Chapin.
The bride is the daughter of Eddie and Kim Folsom of Chapin. She is the granddaughter of Bill and Kay Blume of Chapin and the late John and Rita Folsom of Lexington. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Lexington-Richland School District 5 as a fourth-grade teacher at Chapin Elementary School.
The groom is the son of Chris and Connie Melia of Irmo. He is the grandson of David Weatherford and the late Loretta Weatherford of Irmo and the late John James Sr. and Denise Melia of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from USC, and he is employed with WESCO Distribution as a sales associate.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Pianist Sharon Rattray and cellist Vincent Washington provided music.
Never miss a local story.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Lauren Folsom of Chapin. Bridesmaids were Jessica Fairhart, Savannah Han, Laura Marsh, Catie Melia, and Barbie Sweet. Madelyn Parrish of Chapin was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Eric Brinkley, Nick Giles, RJ Lavigne, Cameron Melia, and Josh Tweito. Raleigh Parrish of Chapin was ring bearer. Ushers were Jeremy Long, Kyle Maher, and Ben Rutkowski.
After their honeymoon in the North Carolina mountains, the couple will reside in Irmo.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: On a mission trip to New York City with Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church. Our first conversation was on the streets of Manhattan. Our officiant was actually the person who encouraged each of us to go on the trip, which is special to us.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: The groom proposed at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church is the reason we met through the mission trip to NYC. We also got engaged here.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The song for the processional (“Behold Our God”) is one of our favorites. The bride played the cello through high school, which is why she chose a cello to accompany the piano. The cellist was actually the bride’s orchestra teacher through middle and high school.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old, pearl earrings from grandparents; something new, wedding dress; something borrowed, pendant from grandmother on bouquet; something blue, garter.
Comments