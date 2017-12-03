Rebecca Tims, Kyle Miller marry

Rebecca Eve Tims of Pelion and Kyle Jordan Miller of Leesville were united in marriage Nov. 11 at T&S Farms in Leesville. The Rev. Matthew Miller officiated the 4:15 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Myron and Pamala Tims of Pelion. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Paula J. Tims and the late Mr. Tiny H. Tims of Chuckey, Tennessee, and Mr. Wiley J. Landry Sr. and the late Mrs. Loula Mae Landry of St. Martinville, Louisiana. A graduate of Pelion High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in psychology from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with St. Andrews Baptist Church as a teacher’s assistant and with AECOM as a dispatcher.
The groom is the son of Toby O. Miller Jr. of Leesville and Janet Kyzer of Pelion. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Toby O. Miller Sr. of Leesville, the late Mr. Francis Kyzer of Fairview, and the late Mrs. Margaret Wise Dillahay of West Columbia. A graduate of Pelion High School, he plans to attend Midlands Technical College in the spring. He is employed with HR Allen Electrical Company as an electrician.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Violist Kasey Weatherford and cellist Meridith Miller provided music.
Never miss a local story.
Man of honor was the bride’s brother, TJ Segura of Cayce. Matron of honor was Samantha Kay Mims of Lexington. Bridesmaids were the bride’s sisters, Danielle Tims Stephenson of Gaston and Daphnie Tims Smith of Lexington. The bride’s nieces, Mckenzie Leigh Stephenson of Gaston and Olivia Kate Smith of Lexington, and the groom’s niece, Tiffany Dawn Miller of Lexington, were flower girls.
Best man was Dakota Woodcock of Anderson. Groomsmen were Eric Ryan Mims of Lexington and Gary Martin of Pelion. The bride’s nephews, Blake Alan Stephenson of Gaston and Bentley Owen Smith of Lexington were ring bearers. Ushers were the groom’s nephews, Toby James Miller and Ted William Miller, both of Lexington.
The groom’s cousin Taylor Roebuck was program attendant. Honorary bride dog was Maci Miller. Honorary groom dog in absentia was Gizmo Lee Tims, who died in April.
After their honeymoon in Disney World, the couple will reside in Pelion.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Community Changers program at Convent Baptist Church.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Becca loves the airport and just watching the planes land and take off. I proposed at the airport under the stars while planes where taking off.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: How happy and supportive our families were for us. We dated for seven years, so seeing us finally have our happily ever after was an accomplishment we will never forget.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We knew we wanted a fall wedding and rustic theme. T&S Farms was a perfect combination of what we wanted for our wedding day.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We wanted live music to give it a romantic feel, which the violin and cello accomplished.
Q: What were your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Before my grandmother died last year, she gave me her pearl necklace and earrings. I wore them in memory of her as my something old. Something new was my wedding dress. Something blue was my great-grandmother’s handkerchief, which every girl in our family has carried on their wedding days. My borrowed was my sixpence that my dad gave me.
Comments