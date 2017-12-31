Lauren McElroy and Alex Levy.
Lauren McElroy and Alex Levy. Captured by Kate Photography provided photo
Lauren McElroy and Alex Levy. Captured by Kate Photography provided photo

Social

Lauren McElroy, Alex Levy to wed

December 31, 2017 12:01 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

Constance McElroy of Oley, Pennsylvania, and Scott McElroy of Folly Beach are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren, to Alex Levy, son of Barbara and Art Levy of Columbia.

The bride-elect, a resident of Charleston, is the granddaughter of Pauline and Clinton Eck of Reading, Pennsylvania, and Lucy and William McElroy of Elverson, Pennsylvania. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and journalism from Coastal Carolina University.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charleston, is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Harry H. Blecker of Frankfort, Michigan, and Fred and Dorothy Levy of Atlanta. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and sports management from Coastal Carolina, and he is employed with Hendrick Lexus Charleston.

The couple plan an August wedding in Asheville, North Carolina.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: Coastal Carolina University.

Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?

A: When Alex first saw Lauren.

Q: Tell us about the proposal.

A: On their boat in the Charleston Harbor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' Sugar Bowl showdown with Alabama.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 19:41

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl
Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day 1:25

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day
For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina 1:58

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

View More Video