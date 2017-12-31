Lauren McElroy, Alex Levy to wed

Constance McElroy of Oley, Pennsylvania, and Scott McElroy of Folly Beach are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren, to Alex Levy, son of Barbara and Art Levy of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charleston, is the granddaughter of Pauline and Clinton Eck of Reading, Pennsylvania, and Lucy and William McElroy of Elverson, Pennsylvania. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and journalism from Coastal Carolina University.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charleston, is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Harry H. Blecker of Frankfort, Michigan, and Fred and Dorothy Levy of Atlanta. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and sports management from Coastal Carolina, and he is employed with Hendrick Lexus Charleston.
The couple plan an August wedding in Asheville, North Carolina.
Never miss a local story.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Coastal Carolina University.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When Alex first saw Lauren.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On their boat in the Charleston Harbor.
Comments