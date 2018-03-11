Catherine Chatillon, William Bourne III marry

Catherine Ashley Davison Chatillon and William Davis Bourne III, both of Georgetown, were united in marriage Jan. 27 at Prince George Winyah Episcopal Church in Georgetown. The Rev. David W.T. Thurlow officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony. A reception at Winyah Indigo Society Hall followed the ceremony.
Catherine is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kevin Webster Dickey of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Mr. and Mrs. John Fredrick Chatillon of Killingworth, Connecticut. She is the granddaughter of the late Natalie Crawford Amoroso and Conway Cowan Dillingham and the late John Fredrick Chatillon and Alice Irvine Hamilton. Catherine is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Nursing and is employed with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Davis is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Davis Bourne Jr. of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Davis Bourne of Georgetown and the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Caldwell Propst of Sumter. Davis is a graduate of Clemson University School of Engineering and is employed with Envirosep in Georgetown.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. She wore a gown of white lace over satin and a cathedral lace veil. Organist James Elbert Calk provided music. Her flowers were arranged by Carolina Charm.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister Kirsten Dillingham Chatillon of Boston. Bridesmaids were Madeline Adele Willson of Charleston; Eleanor Bourne Dozier of Georgetown; Kara Caitlin Erickson of Irvine, California; Katharine Elizabeth Holstein of Nashville, Tennessee; Kathryn Heline Malone of Columbia; Marykate Ellen McNulty of San Diego; Carly Ruth Purcell of New York; and Devin Claire Sullivan of Cleveland.
Best man was the father of the groom. Groomsmen were Carter Hamilton Chatillon of Columbia; William Austin Graham of Green Sea; Jamie William Shipman of Charleston; and Andrew Piper Dawson, Andrew Joseph Dozier, John Parker Lumpkin, Russell Wallace McCutchen and Brandon Kendall Rinehart, all of Georgetown.
Joanna Lynn McElnea and Benjamin Allen Horst were scripture readers.
The couple resides in Georgetown.
