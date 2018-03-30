Jennifer Tuten, Charlton LaFitte marry

Jennifer Elise Tuten and Charlton Melbourne LaFitte, both of Charleston, were united in marriage March 24 at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church in Columbia. The Rev. J. Michael Smith of Trenholm Road UMC and the Rev. Don Brock of Gateway Baptist Church in Irmo officiated the 5 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at The Hall at Senate's End.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sidney Tuten. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Cora Nix Tuten of West Columbia and the late Mr. Marion Lamar Tuten, Mrs. Rosalie Dean Tuten of Columbia and the late Mr. Alton Emory Dean. She earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from the College of Charleston, and she is employed with the Charleston County School District as a kindergarten teacher.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Hancock LaFitte III. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Melbourne Cannon of Spartanburg, Mrs. Dorothy Hucks LaFitte of Columbia, and Mr. and Mrs. John Hancock LaFitte Jr. He earned a bachelor's degree in history from the College of Charleston, and he is employed with Northwestern Mutual Charleston as office manager and client relations coordinator.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist Sarah Fletcher, violinist Mary Hoyt, cellist Cecilia Hoyt, and soloist Brooklyn Taylor provided music.
Maid of honor was Ms. Erin Dell Tuten of Anderson. Matron of honor was Mrs. Emmeline LaFitte Short of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ms. Kathryn deMichel LaFitte of Columbia; Mrs. Katherine Fant Strickland, Mrs. Elizabeth Chappell Marley, and Ms. Lauren Mary Walker, all of Mount Pleasant; Ms. Kady Nicole Ohlinger of Charleston; Ms. Amanda Grace Hunter of Atlanta; Ms. Angela Gayle Allsbrook of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Ms. Sarah Ann Fogle of Irmo. Miss Whitney Chappell King of Chapin was flower girl.
Best man was the groom's father. Groomsmen were Mr. Hayden Gaston Tuten of Columbia; Mr. William Thomas Price of West Columbia; Mr. Douglas Michael Morrow Jr. of Taylors; Mr. Selby Hall Mithcell of Georgetown; Mr. William Hunt Smith of Rock Hill; Mr. Graydon Charles Joseph Blakeslee of Philadelphia; Mr. John Nicholas Tammany of Mount Pleasant; Mr. Thornwell Norwood Thomas Cathcart of North Charleston; and Mr. Robert Ellis Taylor of Charleston. William Wooten Burwell and Durrette Jenkins Burwell, both of Johns Island, were ring bearers.
Wallace Lanier Payne and John Tucker Payne Jr., both of Charleston, and Oliver Jack Burwell IV of Johns Island were program attendants.
After their honeymoon in Ochos Rios, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Charleston.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met our freshmen year at the College of Charleston. We were actually in the same orientation group prior to the school year but were introduced to each other through mutual friends who are in our wedding.
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
A: We cannot think of an exact moment where we knew each other was "the one," but through all of our experiences together and reaching the end of our college years, there was no doubt in either of our minds that we wanted to spend forever together.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: I absolutely do not like surprises. It was going to take a lot to catch me off-guard. I was on my spring break, and Charlton had good Friday off from work, so we had planned a lunch date. Before the date, Charlton came over to pick me up, and I was running late per usual. He had picked up a Starbucks and he showed me how they had messed up his name. The cup read, "Will you marry me?" I didn't think it was real until he pulled out the ring. Then came the tears and screaming of excitement. It was the perfect surprise.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are looking forward to having all of our family and friends in one place for the day.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: Charlton grew up going to Trenholm Road United Methodist, and his family are members of the church. We are also so honored to have my childhood pastor, Don Brock, marry us as well.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We have traditional hymns at our wedding as we enjoy traditional music. The soloist is singing "Love Never Fails" which is from 1 Corinthians 13. We cherish this song because it reminds us that Jesus' love, as well as ours, will never fail.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: My something old is my mother's veil; my something new is my wedding gown; my something borrowed is my mother's pearl bracelet, which was given to her by my father on their wedding anniversary; and my something blue is my garter which is monogrammed in blue.
