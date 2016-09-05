Nominations being accepted for The State’s 20 under 40 recognition

One was elected mayor of Columbia; another became S.C. attorney general. Others advanced to senior positions in their companies, and still more continue working at nonprofit agencies to improve the Midlands and South Carolina.
All are past members of The State’s 20 under 40 classes of future leaders. Started in 2004, the 20 under 40 program each year identifies 20 people under the age of 40 who are already making a difference in their communities. Through the years, we have recognized 260 people from all professions and all walks of life.
Today, we begin the process of choosing the class of 2017. But we need your help. Do you know of a rising business star in the Midlands who is younger than 40 and who is making a mark with both professional success and community involvement? If so, we invite you to nominate her or him.
Nominees must primarily conduct business in the 10 counties of the Midlands and be under age 40 as of Jan. 1, 2017.
The deadline for nominations is Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Winners will be notified in early December. Names will not be made public until the 20 Under 40 special section is published early next year. To nominate someone, visit twentyunderforty.thestate.com.
Here’s some advice for your nominations:
▪ You must complete the entire nomination form. Incomplete forms will not be considered.
▪ Send documents or reference letters in support of your candidate to posmundson@thestate.com. Please put “20 under 40 documents” in the subject line. You can send up to five Word or pdf documents.
▪ After submitting the form, follow up with Associate Editor Paul Osmundson (posmundson@thestate.com) to make sure it was submitted properly.
▪ Please include details in your nominations. Avoid just saying a nominee is a “good,” “hard-working” or “kind” person. Add examples and anecdotes.
▪ The Midlands counties where nominees must primarily do business are: Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, Fairfield, Lee, Kershaw, Newberry, Orangeburg, Saluda and Sumter.
Still have questions? Email Osmundson at posmundson@thestate.com.
