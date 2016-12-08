Ground broken for Richland County plant that will employ 400

Jushi USA broke ground in Richland County Thursday morning on a fiberglass manufacturing plant that will employe 400 workers. A second plant that will employ another 400 people is expected to open by 2021.
State and local representatives were present for the groundbreaking along with Jushi executives. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster stood in for Gov. Nikki Haley, who was in Washington on Thursday meeting with senators ahead of hearings on her nomination to become the ambassador to the United Nations.
McMaster exchanged gifts with the chairman of Jushi, with the chairman receiving a South Carolina flag from the so-to-be governor, who explained some of the banner's symbolism.
The palmetto tree, McMaster said, was used to build Fort Moultrie in 1775 to "secure our liberty" in the American Revolution.
"And that includes your liberty to come to South Carolina," he said.
State Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt has called the announcement the biggest in Richland County since Union Camp in 1981.
The initial $300 million plant will be in the Pineview Industrial Park at the foot of Shop Road near Interstate 77.
Jushi Group – which includes Jushi China and Jushi USA – has total assets of about $3 billion, 8,000 employees and a production capacity of more than one million tons of fiberglass, the company said. This will be its first plant in the United States.
Jushi Group produces E-glass and C-glass fiberglass products and a complete range of reinforcement fiberglass products including rovings, which are spools of fiberglass thread; chopped strands; stitched combo mats and chopped strand mats; powder and emulsion chopped strand mats; woven rovings and electrical yarn; and fabrics in more than 100 product categories and more than 1,000 specifications, according to the company.
