SC business leaders present legislative agenda to lawmakers

Business leaders from across South Carolina huddled with lawmakers Wednesday to push their agenda for the coming legislative session.
The Business Speaks event was sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
Officials from companies like Boeing, Michelin, Sonoco, SCE&G, Spirit Communications and the South Carolina Ports Authority received a State House tour and met with the leadership of the General Assembly, including powerful Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, and Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R-Darlington. They later enjoyed a private reception at The Palmetto Club.
Among the issues discussed were:
▪ Taking steps to improve the state’s workforce, such as eliminating state income tax rate for military retirees and initiating ex-offender workforce integration programs.
▪ Identifying sustainable, long-term funding to fix South Carolina’s roads and bridges. The options include removing the sales tax exemption on motor fuel and raising the sales tax exemption cap on vehicles.
▪ Simplifying the state’s business licensing process by initiating one form, one expiration date and the ability to file online through the Secretary of State.
“We have to take steps to make our state's climate more business friendly and competitive,” Chamber chief executive Ted Pitts said.
