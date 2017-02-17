Fabric 101 on Fontaine will close

Fabric 101 is closing.
The last day for the store will be Feb. 25. Until then, it will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., except for this Saturday when it will close at 3 p.m.
All merchandise is 50 percent off, said Natalie Salley, the store’s manager and daughter of owner Steve Zimmerman, a fabric wholesaler.
“We have enjoyed working with the community and thank all our loyal customers for their support, “ she said.
The store opened 11 years ago in Northeast Richland on Two Notch Road near The Village at Sandhill, Salley said. It moved three years ago to its present location at 1000 Fontaine Road at Two Notch near Dentsville.
The business was doing well, Salley said, but she and her father decided that it was time for new challenges.
“Being a small family business is a lot of hard work and time,” Zimmerman said. “We felt like this was the best for us moving forward. It’s just hitting me that it’s coming to a close, and it’s bittersweet. But it is time to move on.”
The store sold decorative fabrics, trims and furniture.
“We felt like we offered a good price range, store wide for all demographics,” Salley said, “and that is one of the main compliments we received over the years from customers.”
Fabric 101 had an upholsterer on site, Jeremy Atchley, who ran a separate business, New Coverings. Atchley will remain at the location.
