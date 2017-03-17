Should you worry about Columbia-area restaurant closings?

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them Pause

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

1:18 Ballet "Love is the Answer" derived from healing and racial harmony which came out of the tragedy at the Emanuel, AME Church

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

0:36 Support shown for BC soccer coach Kevin Heise

2:00 Tallulah opening soon in Columbia

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?