Devine Street properties sell for $1.9 million

Richland County
29016
5 Fairway Lane from Debra A. Jenkins and Stanley A. Jenkins to William L. Poston $217,000
245 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Raymond Keeler and Valencia Keeler $269,500
556 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Aldevone Tyrone Ardoin and Valeria Ardoin $293,742
5 Duck Point from Andre M. Yee and Tina Eakes to Sarah H. Ricci $262,000
2238 Longtown Road East from Long Cove Venture, LLC to Rimer Pond Lane Investors, LLC $990,000
29036
507 Grand Manor Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ray Lyle Covington, III and Kelli Weed Covington $306,057
13 Sienna Court from Carolyn N. Cupstid nka Carolyn N. Philips to Wesley Todd Wooten and Bethanie Brown Wooten $331,500
177 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ralph L. Riddle and Jill B. Riddle $264,444
617 Calypso Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Patrick Coleman $156,689
29045
129 Cherokee Ridge Drive from Cory G. Alexander and Anna T. Alexander to Steve Martinez, Sr. $191,000
29061
1248 Congaree Road from Ronald L. Hampton and Elaine F. Hampton to D.C. Johnson Enterprises, LLC $120,000
29063
13 Cabin Court from Mitchell T. Kiser and Kathy N. Kiser to Marion Burgin and Sallie Burgin $208,000
324 Amberwood Circle from Dennis J. O’Keefe Revocable Living Trust to Rembert Evans and Marina G. Kovalenko $198,500
423 Beech Branch Drive from Rodney J. Murph to Ashley M. Blauvelt and Alex C. Blauvelt $127,500
29201
25 Riverview Court from Mairead Lawracy nka Mairead Ellis to Zachary W. Kirby $123,250
1403 Confederate Avenue from Sean C. Rankin to William Baston $304,000
25 Governors Hill St. from Gail T. Chapman to Spencer Larry Jones $370,000
1607 Barnwell St., 1713, 1717, 1725 and 1735 Taylor St. from First Palmetto Bank to Richland County, South Carolina $1,000,000
29203
23 Heritage Hills Court from the Estate of Don E. Waterhouse and Donna L. Waterhouse to Alphonso Conyers and Tomeshia Conyers $242,000
305 Heritage Hills Drive from Vita Investments of South Carolina, LLC to Chanel R. Keith $249,500
3801 Ardincaple Drive from Silverwood Investments, LLC to Stewardship Homes, LLC $100,000
400 Westwood Ave. from Cooper Homes, Inc. to Carrie Leigh Houston $158,000
29204
1825 St. Julian Place, Unit 5L from Thomas M. Parkman and Michael W. Parkman to James Anderson $114,900
1825 St. Julian Place, Unit 7B from Andrew Guy Sullivan, II to Travis Wade Ham $106,000
1702 Budon Court from Roger B. Sancel to E. Lee Trapp $120,000
2533 Washington St. from Columbia Housing Development Corporation to Alvin Junior Lemon $118,000
29205
121 S. Waccamaw Ave. from Jonathan L. Marshall and Naomi Elizabeth Marshall to Sean Christopher Rankin and Katie Wilmesherr Rankin $480,000
139 Rosewood Hills Drive from Peter B. Howell and Zelda M. Howell to Justin Thomas Banghart $165,000
417 S. Pickens St. from Weigang Luo to LaPlaya Partners, LLC $220,000
721 Huntington Ave. from 721 Huntington, LLC to Donald M. Mathison and Jade R. Mathison $158,850
1414 Belmont Drive from The Floride Buchanan Heyward Personal Resident Trust and Floride Buchanan Heyward to John Mood and Margaret Mood $540,000
520 Tyler St. from Matthew K. Ryan to Jered Abernathy and Christina Stouwie $140,000
2219 Blossom St. from Jemme Bethune Stewart to Kevin J. Stahl Berger $269,500
3610 Wilmot Ave. from Anna P. Williams to Deborah J. Brown $347,000
727 Sims Ave. from 727 Sims, LLC to Pamela S. Adkins $350,000
2912-2920 Devine St. from Beezer Molten Properties, LLC to Tuma Enterprises, Inc. $1,905,689
29206
1309 Greenhill Road from Cara C. Finger and Stephen Finger to David B. Summer Jr. $728,500
4205 Trenholm Road from Kenton J. Salisbury and Karen K. Salisbury to Lee Ann Rice and Michael S. Watson $212,900
2231 Atascadereo Drive from Lindsay B. Padgett nka Lindsay B. Bishop to M. Lucinda Karra $137,000
4 Monckton Blvd. from Groover Development Company, Inc. to Next Chapter, LLC $600,000
2103 Bayberry Court from Lillian Thompson DuBose to Randolph B. Bradford and Holli Bradford $421,500
1548 Kathwood Drive from Laura Lee Foster to Alexander H. Chaplin, Jr. and Rachel N Chaplin $1,300,000
1240 Brentwood Drive from Revised and Restated Trust Agreement of Edward Chaigren to Joel Zachari Minton and Roxanna Marshall Tinsley Minton $280,000
4836 Furman Ave. from Gregory James Hughes to David C. Isbell $446,500
4809 Brenthaven Drive from Ernest Nathaniel Lewis III to Melvin Lee Butler $124,000
29208
4714 Meadowood Road from Daniel L. Tufford and Cynthia L. Tufford fka Cynthia L. Roth to Elise Carson Mullins $187,900
29209
6619 Windwan Drive from James R. Fuller and Mary Jane Fuller to Francis Marion Lowry and Cynthia B. Lowry $169,900
6448 Yorkshire Drive from Estate of Robert E. McManus aka Robert Edward McManus to Leah Merninch Morris $184,900
5 Preston Green Court from William E. Jones to Nancy Coulling $117,000
7428 Coachmaker Circle from Jeanne M. Houghton, Kathy Walker and Richard Kowalchik to Octavio B. Palmerocampusano $157,500
29210
2101 Hillbeck Drive from William Brice to Flora M. Veahman $120,000
425 Brookgreen Drive from Rossi R. Ross to Wah Moo $100,500
29212
117 Silver Fox Lane from Denise-Claude Le Goff Revocable Trust to Eric H. Hair and Rebecca Denisi $148,500
29223
105 Park Shore Drive West from Everett Campbell, Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $201,022
317 S. Shields Road from Roy M. King and Pandora W. King to Ralph Anthony Holmes $175,000
2312 Bee Ridge Road from Allen Gene Listrom, Jr. and Carey Beth Listrom to Chanel R. Keith $259,000
1193 Rabon Pond Drive from Christian Sveum and Melissa Sveum to Chukwuemeka Iwegbue and Ebele Iwegbue $157,000
311 Dove Park Road from Amber N. Dye and Kyle Anthony Fletcher to Dana N. Austin $129,000
29229
109 Beacon St. from Rahmel L. Walker to Juliet Callis $150,000
6 Dunoon Court from Ikeeshia N. Johnson to James R. Drabb, Jr. $111,500
541 Douglas Fir Lane from Tyler Marrs and Mary Warren Marrs to Peter R. Asmond and Keosha Bowman $208,000
816 Ambergate Lane from Karen S. Peebles to LaRonda Bronner $154,000
1008 May Oak Circle from Amy Price fka Amy M. Whittaker to Chanel R. Keith $114,000
656 Pine Lilly from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jose Vegha and Kimberly Vega $187,990
132 Baysdale Drive from Ramona Orlena McKnight to Peter Stanton and Susan K. Stanton $127,000
3 Copperhill Court from Kevin R. Starnes and Jennifer W. Starnes to Calvin B. Powell and Sharon W. Powell $220,000
108 Indigo Springs Drive from Vincent J. Stovall and Hyang S. Stovall to Nicole Latisha Jones and Terrence Renaldo Whitmore $157,900
338 Anden Hall Drive from Heritage Property Group, LLC to Pierre Myron McCraw and Tina Marie McCraw $189,000
317 Belle Grove Circle from Olin Lee Turner, Jr. and Anne B. Turner to John A. Cole and Kathryn Hogan $247,000
Lexington County
29006
104 Cottontail Lane from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. aka Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert L. Boatwright $118,500
29036
305 Three Oak Court from Federal National Mortgage Association aka Fannie Mae to Steven R. Burke and Susan G. Burke $205,000
212 Tomahawk Drive from Michael Bumgarner and Toisha Bumgarner to Breck Kevin Wilson and Brooke Rynn Hire-Wilson $174,900
239 Dutchman Shores Circle from Todd O. Brown and Michelle Brown to Erik K. Haaseth and Heather Haaseth $281,000
571 Lakeshore Drive from Susan H. Dorton to Richard Edward Weber and Alicia Marie Weber $354,000
231, 271, 268 and 269 Night Harbor from The Landings, LLC to Hurricane Construction, Inc. $140,000
721 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Keith Wesley Howell $261,409
219 Ventnor Ave. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James L. Schafer and Kathy F. Schafer $202,834
212 Ventnor Ave. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lee K. Radin and Renee L. Nazionale $204,964
29053
183 Ridge Pointe Drive from Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher Bonaparte $129,900
205 Edinfield Court from Tyler L. Coker to Robert L. Britton $115,500
29054
120 Green Wing Drive from John W. Barnett and Elissa B. Barnett to Steven Lansburg and Claudia Lansburg $425,000
29063
224 Edinfield Court from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. aka Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Cynthia J. Ryker $103,939
29070
331 Bernard St. from Nancy S. Burgess to Sarah H. Boykin $128,500
29072
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 831, from Gordon L. Austin 1991 Trust to Marshall Lynn Edens $261,098
127 Mooring Lane from James Donald Oilschlager, Jr. and Lucille Costa to Michael George Conway and Kristin Laurel Conway $234,900
117 Fairhope Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas West and Kalon West $248,034
326 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Kurt J. Dever and Jamie M. Dever $239,900
104 Wigfall Court from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee under pooling and servicing agreement dated as of September 1, 2006, Securitized Asset Backed receivables LLC Trust 2006-HE2 Mortgage Pass-Through certificates, Series 2006-HE2 to Billy S. Cook and Jessica L. Smith $209,299
217 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Glenn E. Rollins and Barbara A. Rollins $410,690
24 Clubside Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benjamin Hooker $520,000
511 Harmon St. from Joel E. Bost and Misty P. Bost to Stephen Kirkpatrick and Donna Kirkpatrick $290,000
132 Harvest Grove from Randy R. Rambo and Karen A. Rambo to Chris Andrews, Jr. and Emily S. Andrews $156,000
540 Dawsons Park Way from LTD Properties, LLC to Lillian Chester $103,500
107 John Drayton Court from David Howe and Leigh Howe to Mark Wesley Holland and Kacie Elise Trojanowsky $485,000
208 Shoalwood Drive from Heather M. Spinner nka Heather S. Hershon and Lawrence M. Herson to Charles L. Hudson and Deonna L. Hudson $387,000
400 Barberry Circle from Morgan A. Platt to Brian Coll and Andrea Coll $344,000
323 Brooklet Court from Dustin Hoey to Hates Webb Bostic, III and Brittan B. Bostic $262,000
508 Cherokee Trail from Estate of Norris W. Wingard to Three Up Three Down, LLC $200,000
104 Cobden Court from S. Edmundson and Georgia E. Edmundson to Nathan J. Halydier and Victoria P. Halydier $180,000
141 Vista Oaks Drive from The Estate of Carol G. McGee to James R. Anderson aka Jim Anderson $151,900
108 Teesdale Court from Kimberly A. Sexton to Rachel D. Byrd $122,933
134 Paynehurst Drive from Phillip M. Hutchins and Lauran Hutchins to Jessica Davis Mount $116,000
118 Cypress Woods Court from Gerald W. Terry aka Gerald Wayne Terry to Johnny L. Dillard and Geneva E. Dillard $336,900
112 Toula Lane from Leslie B. Hope to Michael Elkins and Jessica Elkins $260,000
632 Tayser Court from William L. Mason and Sunday L. Cox to Jerald M. Boyd and Ruth A. Boyd $171,000
352 Scarborough Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Whitney Taylor Harrelson $279,900
29073
110 Dark Hollow Drive from James R. Brown, Jr. and Audrey O. Brown to Lexicon Government Services, LLC $296,000
128 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brandon L. Britt $141,000
430 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher Castellano and Amanda J. Castellano $190,510
104 Crown Point Road from Robin R. Nabors to Eddie W. Weaver and T. Marie Weaver $225,000
620 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Chandra Broadus Howard and Sidney Lamb, Jr. $162,927
235 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Richard Albert Jacob and Joy Mitchum Jacob $255,900
456 Adirondack Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian J. Littell and Rene H. Littell $249,523
217 Cornerstone Lane from Clarence Lanham, Jr. and Stacey M. Lanham to Ashley D. Mangum, III $156,000
129 Dempsey Drive from Betty Lorick to Philip J. Brown $150,000
141 Tea Olive Ave. from Christopher Majchrzak to Edwin Colon, Jr. and Bernadette Colon $140,000
230 Silverbrook Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Robert P. Campbell-Kelly and Ann W. Campbell-Kelly $191,490
312 Dana Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Megan R. Mosteller and David D. Mosteller $200,000
500 Timbermill Drive from Ranbir K. Tangri and Sarla Tangri to Laura K. Phillips and Robert E. Phillips $184,000
611 Juniper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Marion Sharpe and Heather Nicole Sharpe $197,000
170 Greenbank Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John D. Futch, III and Torey E. Futch $259,900
517 Palmetto Creek Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Fikisha M. Carter $270,382
122 Ridgehill Drive from Gregory Robinson and Crystal Robinson to Robert M. Waller $119,000
210 Smokewood Court from Andrew George Kitick and Valene Cecilia Kitick nka Valene Sims to Angela K. Brewbaker and Jacob C. Brewbaker $295,000
181 Tennis View Court from Tammy Fallaw Cockrell to Melissa Audrey O’Nari Brady $144,900
116 Coxton Mill Lane from Kenneth R. Gossett and Susan K. Gossett to Nicholas D. Parker and Austen Parker $160,200
233 Horace Court from Blue Start Builders, Inc. to David James Russell and Angela Floyd Russell $125,525
472 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jordan Keith Miller $177,000
132 Tri Springs Court from Janice H. Morrow to James R. Calvitt $118,000
29160
815 and 827 Clay Bottom Road from Deborah W. Bennett and David R. Bennett to Kenneth Shawn Crowe and Dawn Alison Duperre $145,000
29169
148 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lisa R. Washington $144,724
919 Laurel Crest Drive from Sheridan B. Baldwin to FPCRC, Inc. $138,000
519 Beverly Drive from Thomas Wayne O’Brien and Jessica Lynn O’Brien to Timothy B. Scott and Tina K. Scott $202,006
109 Double Branch Court from Brandon T. Gore and Melissa B. Gore to Joel Mathwig and Alexandra K.C. Mathwig $166,000
1238 F Ave. from Eddie A. Stroud to Ron B. Tallman $145,000
1631 Pine Lake Drive from 1045 Sunset, LLC to Precision Property, LLC $140,000
29170
2847 Emanuel Church Road from Changwon Lee to Raymond William Bradley and Kristina Rabon Bradley $145,000
155 Ramblin Road from Ashley D. Mangum, III to Weston J. Stuart $111,000
305 Three Oak Court from Emily S. Ditzler to Mark Taylor and Amanda Taylor $164,500
113 Greenway Court from Joyce S. Anthony nka Joyce S. Williams to Ross D. Cleary and Dawn R. Cleary $185,000
214 Congaree Ridge Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Travis S. Frederick and Candice Frederick $315,042
3354 Hollydale Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Byron P. Williamson and Mildred R. Williamson $217,006
313 St. Davids Church Road from Matthew H. Linden to Jared Corley and Laura Corley $175,900
275 Lake Frances Drive from Matthew J. Schmid and Stephanie B. Schmid to John R. Campanelli and Anita Campanelli $378,000
29172
131 Drayton Hall Drive from NVR, Inc. to Brandon Palomino $124,990
125 Unicorn Trail from 125 Unicorn Trail, LLC to Elizabeth C. Hicks and Zach Hicks $139,000
29210
900 Pine Forest Trail from Teresa K. Connell to David L. Tucker and Fran Tucker $150,000
437 Brookshire Drive from Jason Martin and Scarlett Atkinson to Colleen Page $156,500
307 Harrow Drive from Janice B. Breuer to Richard Todd Ottinger $195,000
29212
1220 Meredith Drive, Apt. 803, from Weston J. Stuart to Christopher Castellano and Amanda J. Castellano $137,500
138 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael J. Keenan and Lynn M. Keenan $206,000
258 Hillsborough Road from John P. Shrum and Kristeen A. Shrum fka Kristeen A. Gibson to Katrina W. Hair and Antonio Hair $185,000
140 Copper Ridge Road from David Glenn Green and Jennifer Maris Humm to Eainna Rickenbacker $176,000
265 Hunters Blind Drive from Michael A. Bain and Angela H. Bain to Philip W. Hackler $177,000
158 Wilton Hill Road from John E. Retz and Martha Lisa Retz to Monte Sundberg and Charmaine Sundberg $167,000
116 Two Oak Court from James Steven Hunt and Sharon B. Hunt to David C. Jones and Leslie F. Jones $211,200
325 Crockett Road from Julian B. Lazar and Shirley A. Lazar to Cortney Ivanov and Russell Ivanov $294,000
Kershaw County
29009
4727 Porter Road from Jessica H. Payne to Michael B. Rodgers and Megan W. Rodgers $165,000
29020
35 Benttree Lane from Brian Hart and Dale Jackson to Kelly D. Miller and Jonathan C. Miller $120,700
320 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Justin L. Truesdale and Barbara C. Truesdale $224,815
103 Hackamore Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kacey H. Carbery and Jenny Carbery $284,500
1208 Dubose Court from Estate of Gracie M. Watkins to Easter H. Barnhill $134,500
1923 Wineyard Drive from Thomas H. Wooden to Abby F. Spitzer and Bryan S. Spitzer $143,500
93 Burbage St. from Thomas M. Pruett and Christen Pruett to Raymond T. Branham and Melinda K. Branham $178,000
413 Bruce Drive from Louis L. Truesdale, Jr. to Lisa Murray $153,000
1503 Jefferson Davis Highway from Franklin L. Taylor and Beverly E. Taylor to Ironhorse Cycles of Camden, LLC $100,000
1214 Wylie St. from Robert A. Branham to William A. Reynolds, Jr. $125,000
29032
1671 Hall Road from Larry T. Bragg and Karen S. Bragg to Kelle P. Ewstrada $106,000
2569 Providence Road from Mark S. Betcke aka Mark Shawn Betcke to Katie M. Taylor $165,000
29045
50 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John B. Pitzer $218,643
1827 Wildwood Lane from CK Homes, LLC to Cynthia Elizabeth Williams $175,000
264 Calli Lane from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Jessica C. Smith $172,750
29067
4635 Catawba Road from Mary W. Parker aka Mary Williams Parker to Paul E. Graves and Christina Graves $162,000
4805 Catawba Road from Eddie G. White and Linda Kay White to William I. Giles and Monette Giles $253,000
80 Jones Road from Michael Rodgers and Megan R. Rodgers to Jessica C. Rogers and Russell Rogers $139,000
29078
1921 Springvale Road from Haile Otto Watson, Jr. to Justin Lee $120,000
56 Mauser Drive from Carl C. Rohrig and Diane I. Rohrig to Matthew T. Buchanan and Mryriha Graham $185,000
109 Vicksburg Lane from James D. Bowling and Carol M. Bowling to April M. Carmichael and James Allen Carmichael $185,500
