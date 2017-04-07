Business

April 7, 2017 12:00 PM

Devine Street properties sell for $1.9 million

Richland County

29016

5 Fairway Lane from Debra A. Jenkins and Stanley A. Jenkins to William L. Poston $217,000

245 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Raymond Keeler and Valencia Keeler $269,500

556 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Aldevone Tyrone Ardoin and Valeria Ardoin $293,742

5 Duck Point from Andre M. Yee and Tina Eakes to Sarah H. Ricci $262,000

2238 Longtown Road East from Long Cove Venture, LLC to Rimer Pond Lane Investors, LLC $990,000

29036

507 Grand Manor Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ray Lyle Covington, III and Kelli Weed Covington $306,057

13 Sienna Court from Carolyn N. Cupstid nka Carolyn N. Philips to Wesley Todd Wooten and Bethanie Brown Wooten $331,500

177 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ralph L. Riddle and Jill B. Riddle $264,444

617 Calypso Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Patrick Coleman $156,689

29045

129 Cherokee Ridge Drive from Cory G. Alexander and Anna T. Alexander to Steve Martinez, Sr. $191,000

29061

1248 Congaree Road from Ronald L. Hampton and Elaine F. Hampton to D.C. Johnson Enterprises, LLC $120,000

29063

13 Cabin Court from Mitchell T. Kiser and Kathy N. Kiser to Marion Burgin and Sallie Burgin $208,000

324 Amberwood Circle from Dennis J. O’Keefe Revocable Living Trust to Rembert Evans and Marina G. Kovalenko $198,500

423 Beech Branch Drive from Rodney J. Murph to Ashley M. Blauvelt and Alex C. Blauvelt $127,500

29201

25 Riverview Court from Mairead Lawracy nka Mairead Ellis to Zachary W. Kirby $123,250

1403 Confederate Avenue from Sean C. Rankin to William Baston $304,000

25 Governors Hill St. from Gail T. Chapman to Spencer Larry Jones $370,000

1607 Barnwell St., 1713, 1717, 1725 and 1735 Taylor St. from First Palmetto Bank to Richland County, South Carolina $1,000,000

29203

23 Heritage Hills Court from the Estate of Don E. Waterhouse and Donna L. Waterhouse to Alphonso Conyers and Tomeshia Conyers $242,000

305 Heritage Hills Drive from Vita Investments of South Carolina, LLC to Chanel R. Keith $249,500

3801 Ardincaple Drive from Silverwood Investments, LLC to Stewardship Homes, LLC $100,000

400 Westwood Ave. from Cooper Homes, Inc. to Carrie Leigh Houston $158,000

29204

1825 St. Julian Place, Unit 5L from Thomas M. Parkman and Michael W. Parkman to James Anderson $114,900

1825 St. Julian Place, Unit 7B from Andrew Guy Sullivan, II to Travis Wade Ham $106,000

1702 Budon Court from Roger B. Sancel to E. Lee Trapp $120,000

2533 Washington St. from Columbia Housing Development Corporation to Alvin Junior Lemon $118,000

29205

121 S. Waccamaw Ave. from Jonathan L. Marshall and Naomi Elizabeth Marshall to Sean Christopher Rankin and Katie Wilmesherr Rankin $480,000

139 Rosewood Hills Drive from Peter B. Howell and Zelda M. Howell to Justin Thomas Banghart $165,000

417 S. Pickens St. from Weigang Luo to LaPlaya Partners, LLC $220,000

721 Huntington Ave. from 721 Huntington, LLC to Donald M. Mathison and Jade R. Mathison $158,850

1414 Belmont Drive from The Floride Buchanan Heyward Personal Resident Trust and Floride Buchanan Heyward to John Mood and Margaret Mood $540,000

520 Tyler St. from Matthew K. Ryan to Jered Abernathy and Christina Stouwie $140,000

2219 Blossom St. from Jemme Bethune Stewart to Kevin J. Stahl Berger $269,500

3610 Wilmot Ave. from Anna P. Williams to Deborah J. Brown $347,000

727 Sims Ave. from 727 Sims, LLC to Pamela S. Adkins $350,000

2912-2920 Devine St. from Beezer Molten Properties, LLC to Tuma Enterprises, Inc. $1,905,689

29206

1309 Greenhill Road from Cara C. Finger and Stephen Finger to David B. Summer Jr. $728,500

4205 Trenholm Road from Kenton J. Salisbury and Karen K. Salisbury to Lee Ann Rice and Michael S. Watson $212,900

2231 Atascadereo Drive from Lindsay B. Padgett nka Lindsay B. Bishop to M. Lucinda Karra $137,000

4 Monckton Blvd. from Groover Development Company, Inc. to Next Chapter, LLC $600,000

2103 Bayberry Court from Lillian Thompson DuBose to Randolph B. Bradford and Holli Bradford $421,500

1548 Kathwood Drive from Laura Lee Foster to Alexander H. Chaplin, Jr. and Rachel N Chaplin $1,300,000

1240 Brentwood Drive from Revised and Restated Trust Agreement of Edward Chaigren to Joel Zachari Minton and Roxanna Marshall Tinsley Minton $280,000

4836 Furman Ave. from Gregory James Hughes to David C. Isbell $446,500

4809 Brenthaven Drive from Ernest Nathaniel Lewis III to Melvin Lee Butler $124,000

29208

4714 Meadowood Road from Daniel L. Tufford and Cynthia L. Tufford fka Cynthia L. Roth to Elise Carson Mullins $187,900

29209

6619 Windwan Drive from James R. Fuller and Mary Jane Fuller to Francis Marion Lowry and Cynthia B. Lowry $169,900

6448 Yorkshire Drive from Estate of Robert E. McManus aka Robert Edward McManus to Leah Merninch Morris $184,900

5 Preston Green Court from William E. Jones to Nancy Coulling $117,000

7428 Coachmaker Circle from Jeanne M. Houghton, Kathy Walker and Richard Kowalchik to Octavio B. Palmerocampusano $157,500

29210

2101 Hillbeck Drive from William Brice to Flora M. Veahman $120,000

425 Brookgreen Drive from Rossi R. Ross to Wah Moo $100,500

29212

117 Silver Fox Lane from Denise-Claude Le Goff Revocable Trust to Eric H. Hair and Rebecca Denisi $148,500

29223

105 Park Shore Drive West from Everett Campbell, Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $201,022

317 S. Shields Road from Roy M. King and Pandora W. King to Ralph Anthony Holmes $175,000

2312 Bee Ridge Road from Allen Gene Listrom, Jr. and Carey Beth Listrom to Chanel R. Keith $259,000

1193 Rabon Pond Drive from Christian Sveum and Melissa Sveum to Chukwuemeka Iwegbue and Ebele Iwegbue $157,000

311 Dove Park Road from Amber N. Dye and Kyle Anthony Fletcher to Dana N. Austin $129,000

29229

109 Beacon St. from Rahmel L. Walker to Juliet Callis $150,000

6 Dunoon Court from Ikeeshia N. Johnson to James R. Drabb, Jr. $111,500

541 Douglas Fir Lane from Tyler Marrs and Mary Warren Marrs to Peter R. Asmond and Keosha Bowman $208,000

816 Ambergate Lane from Karen S. Peebles to LaRonda Bronner $154,000

1008 May Oak Circle from Amy Price fka Amy M. Whittaker to Chanel R. Keith $114,000

656 Pine Lilly from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jose Vegha and Kimberly Vega $187,990

132 Baysdale Drive from Ramona Orlena McKnight to Peter Stanton and Susan K. Stanton $127,000

3 Copperhill Court from Kevin R. Starnes and Jennifer W. Starnes to Calvin B. Powell and Sharon W. Powell $220,000

108 Indigo Springs Drive from Vincent J. Stovall and Hyang S. Stovall to Nicole Latisha Jones and Terrence Renaldo Whitmore $157,900

338 Anden Hall Drive from Heritage Property Group, LLC to Pierre Myron McCraw and Tina Marie McCraw $189,000

317 Belle Grove Circle from Olin Lee Turner, Jr. and Anne B. Turner to John A. Cole and Kathryn Hogan $247,000

Lexington County

29006

104 Cottontail Lane from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. aka Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert L. Boatwright $118,500

29036

305 Three Oak Court from Federal National Mortgage Association aka Fannie Mae to Steven R. Burke and Susan G. Burke $205,000

212 Tomahawk Drive from Michael Bumgarner and Toisha Bumgarner to Breck Kevin Wilson and Brooke Rynn Hire-Wilson $174,900

239 Dutchman Shores Circle from Todd O. Brown and Michelle Brown to Erik K. Haaseth and Heather Haaseth $281,000

571 Lakeshore Drive from Susan H. Dorton to Richard Edward Weber and Alicia Marie Weber $354,000

231, 271, 268 and 269 Night Harbor from The Landings, LLC to Hurricane Construction, Inc. $140,000

721 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Keith Wesley Howell $261,409

219 Ventnor Ave. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James L. Schafer and Kathy F. Schafer $202,834

212 Ventnor Ave. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lee K. Radin and Renee L. Nazionale $204,964

29053

183 Ridge Pointe Drive from Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher Bonaparte $129,900

205 Edinfield Court from Tyler L. Coker to Robert L. Britton $115,500

29054

120 Green Wing Drive from John W. Barnett and Elissa B. Barnett to Steven Lansburg and Claudia Lansburg $425,000

29063

224 Edinfield Court from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. aka Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Cynthia J. Ryker $103,939

29070

331 Bernard St. from Nancy S. Burgess to Sarah H. Boykin $128,500

29072

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 831, from Gordon L. Austin 1991 Trust to Marshall Lynn Edens $261,098

127 Mooring Lane from James Donald Oilschlager, Jr. and Lucille Costa to Michael George Conway and Kristin Laurel Conway $234,900

117 Fairhope Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas West and Kalon West $248,034

326 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Kurt J. Dever and Jamie M. Dever $239,900

104 Wigfall Court from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee under pooling and servicing agreement dated as of September 1, 2006, Securitized Asset Backed receivables LLC Trust 2006-HE2 Mortgage Pass-Through certificates, Series 2006-HE2 to Billy S. Cook and Jessica L. Smith $209,299

217 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Glenn E. Rollins and Barbara A. Rollins $410,690

24 Clubside Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benjamin Hooker $520,000

511 Harmon St. from Joel E. Bost and Misty P. Bost to Stephen Kirkpatrick and Donna Kirkpatrick $290,000

132 Harvest Grove from Randy R. Rambo and Karen A. Rambo to Chris Andrews, Jr. and Emily S. Andrews $156,000

540 Dawsons Park Way from LTD Properties, LLC to Lillian Chester $103,500

107 John Drayton Court from David Howe and Leigh Howe to Mark Wesley Holland and Kacie Elise Trojanowsky $485,000

208 Shoalwood Drive from Heather M. Spinner nka Heather S. Hershon and Lawrence M. Herson to Charles L. Hudson and Deonna L. Hudson $387,000

400 Barberry Circle from Morgan A. Platt to Brian Coll and Andrea Coll $344,000

323 Brooklet Court from Dustin Hoey to Hates Webb Bostic, III and Brittan B. Bostic $262,000

508 Cherokee Trail from Estate of Norris W. Wingard to Three Up Three Down, LLC $200,000

104 Cobden Court from S. Edmundson and Georgia E. Edmundson to Nathan J. Halydier and Victoria P. Halydier $180,000

141 Vista Oaks Drive from The Estate of Carol G. McGee to James R. Anderson aka Jim Anderson $151,900

108 Teesdale Court from Kimberly A. Sexton to Rachel D. Byrd $122,933

134 Paynehurst Drive from Phillip M. Hutchins and Lauran Hutchins to Jessica Davis Mount $116,000

118 Cypress Woods Court from Gerald W. Terry aka Gerald Wayne Terry to Johnny L. Dillard and Geneva E. Dillard $336,900

112 Toula Lane from Leslie B. Hope to Michael Elkins and Jessica Elkins $260,000

632 Tayser Court from William L. Mason and Sunday L. Cox to Jerald M. Boyd and Ruth A. Boyd $171,000

352 Scarborough Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Whitney Taylor Harrelson $279,900

29073

110 Dark Hollow Drive from James R. Brown, Jr. and Audrey O. Brown to Lexicon Government Services, LLC $296,000

128 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brandon L. Britt $141,000

430 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher Castellano and Amanda J. Castellano $190,510

104 Crown Point Road from Robin R. Nabors to Eddie W. Weaver and T. Marie Weaver $225,000

620 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Chandra Broadus Howard and Sidney Lamb, Jr. $162,927

235 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Richard Albert Jacob and Joy Mitchum Jacob $255,900

456 Adirondack Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian J. Littell and Rene H. Littell $249,523

217 Cornerstone Lane from Clarence Lanham, Jr. and Stacey M. Lanham to Ashley D. Mangum, III $156,000

129 Dempsey Drive from Betty Lorick to Philip J. Brown $150,000

141 Tea Olive Ave. from Christopher Majchrzak to Edwin Colon, Jr. and Bernadette Colon $140,000

230 Silverbrook Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Robert P. Campbell-Kelly and Ann W. Campbell-Kelly $191,490

312 Dana Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Megan R. Mosteller and David D. Mosteller $200,000

500 Timbermill Drive from Ranbir K. Tangri and Sarla Tangri to Laura K. Phillips and Robert E. Phillips $184,000

611 Juniper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Marion Sharpe and Heather Nicole Sharpe $197,000

170 Greenbank Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John D. Futch, III and Torey E. Futch $259,900

517 Palmetto Creek Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Fikisha M. Carter $270,382

122 Ridgehill Drive from Gregory Robinson and Crystal Robinson to Robert M. Waller $119,000

210 Smokewood Court from Andrew George Kitick and Valene Cecilia Kitick nka Valene Sims to Angela K. Brewbaker and Jacob C. Brewbaker $295,000

181 Tennis View Court from Tammy Fallaw Cockrell to Melissa Audrey O’Nari Brady $144,900

116 Coxton Mill Lane from Kenneth R. Gossett and Susan K. Gossett to Nicholas D. Parker and Austen Parker $160,200

233 Horace Court from Blue Start Builders, Inc. to David James Russell and Angela Floyd Russell $125,525

472 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jordan Keith Miller $177,000

132 Tri Springs Court from Janice H. Morrow to James R. Calvitt $118,000

29160

815 and 827 Clay Bottom Road from Deborah W. Bennett and David R. Bennett to Kenneth Shawn Crowe and Dawn Alison Duperre $145,000

29169

148 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lisa R. Washington $144,724

919 Laurel Crest Drive from Sheridan B. Baldwin to FPCRC, Inc. $138,000

519 Beverly Drive from Thomas Wayne O’Brien and Jessica Lynn O’Brien to Timothy B. Scott and Tina K. Scott $202,006

109 Double Branch Court from Brandon T. Gore and Melissa B. Gore to Joel Mathwig and Alexandra K.C. Mathwig $166,000

1238 F Ave. from Eddie A. Stroud to Ron B. Tallman $145,000

1631 Pine Lake Drive from 1045 Sunset, LLC to Precision Property, LLC $140,000

29170

2847 Emanuel Church Road from Changwon Lee to Raymond William Bradley and Kristina Rabon Bradley $145,000

155 Ramblin Road from Ashley D. Mangum, III to Weston J. Stuart $111,000

305 Three Oak Court from Emily S. Ditzler to Mark Taylor and Amanda Taylor $164,500

113 Greenway Court from Joyce S. Anthony nka Joyce S. Williams to Ross D. Cleary and Dawn R. Cleary $185,000

214 Congaree Ridge Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Travis S. Frederick and Candice Frederick $315,042

3354 Hollydale Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Byron P. Williamson and Mildred R. Williamson $217,006

313 St. Davids Church Road from Matthew H. Linden to Jared Corley and Laura Corley $175,900

275 Lake Frances Drive from Matthew J. Schmid and Stephanie B. Schmid to John R. Campanelli and Anita Campanelli $378,000

29172

131 Drayton Hall Drive from NVR, Inc. to Brandon Palomino $124,990

125 Unicorn Trail from 125 Unicorn Trail, LLC to Elizabeth C. Hicks and Zach Hicks $139,000

29210

900 Pine Forest Trail from Teresa K. Connell to David L. Tucker and Fran Tucker $150,000

437 Brookshire Drive from Jason Martin and Scarlett Atkinson to Colleen Page $156,500

307 Harrow Drive from Janice B. Breuer to Richard Todd Ottinger $195,000

29212

1220 Meredith Drive, Apt. 803, from Weston J. Stuart to Christopher Castellano and Amanda J. Castellano $137,500

138 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael J. Keenan and Lynn M. Keenan $206,000

258 Hillsborough Road from John P. Shrum and Kristeen A. Shrum fka Kristeen A. Gibson to Katrina W. Hair and Antonio Hair $185,000

140 Copper Ridge Road from David Glenn Green and Jennifer Maris Humm to Eainna Rickenbacker $176,000

265 Hunters Blind Drive from Michael A. Bain and Angela H. Bain to Philip W. Hackler $177,000

158 Wilton Hill Road from John E. Retz and Martha Lisa Retz to Monte Sundberg and Charmaine Sundberg $167,000

116 Two Oak Court from James Steven Hunt and Sharon B. Hunt to David C. Jones and Leslie F. Jones $211,200

325 Crockett Road from Julian B. Lazar and Shirley A. Lazar to Cortney Ivanov and Russell Ivanov $294,000

Kershaw County

29009

4727 Porter Road from Jessica H. Payne to Michael B. Rodgers and Megan W. Rodgers $165,000

29020

35 Benttree Lane from Brian Hart and Dale Jackson to Kelly D. Miller and Jonathan C. Miller $120,700

320 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Justin L. Truesdale and Barbara C. Truesdale $224,815

103 Hackamore Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kacey H. Carbery and Jenny Carbery $284,500

1208 Dubose Court from Estate of Gracie M. Watkins to Easter H. Barnhill $134,500

1923 Wineyard Drive from Thomas H. Wooden to Abby F. Spitzer and Bryan S. Spitzer $143,500

93 Burbage St. from Thomas M. Pruett and Christen Pruett to Raymond T. Branham and Melinda K. Branham $178,000

413 Bruce Drive from Louis L. Truesdale, Jr. to Lisa Murray $153,000

1503 Jefferson Davis Highway from Franklin L. Taylor and Beverly E. Taylor to Ironhorse Cycles of Camden, LLC $100,000

1214 Wylie St. from Robert A. Branham to William A. Reynolds, Jr. $125,000

29032

1671 Hall Road from Larry T. Bragg and Karen S. Bragg to Kelle P. Ewstrada $106,000

2569 Providence Road from Mark S. Betcke aka Mark Shawn Betcke to Katie M. Taylor $165,000

29045

50 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John B. Pitzer $218,643

1827 Wildwood Lane from CK Homes, LLC to Cynthia Elizabeth Williams $175,000

264 Calli Lane from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Jessica C. Smith $172,750

29067

4635 Catawba Road from Mary W. Parker aka Mary Williams Parker to Paul E. Graves and Christina Graves $162,000

4805 Catawba Road from Eddie G. White and Linda Kay White to William I. Giles and Monette Giles $253,000

80 Jones Road from Michael Rodgers and Megan R. Rodgers to Jessica C. Rogers and Russell Rogers $139,000

29078

1921 Springvale Road from Haile Otto Watson, Jr. to Justin Lee $120,000

56 Mauser Drive from Carl C. Rohrig and Diane I. Rohrig to Matthew T. Buchanan and Mryriha Graham $185,000

109 Vicksburg Lane from James D. Bowling and Carol M. Bowling to April M. Carmichael and James Allen Carmichael $185,500

Top real estate transfers

Top Five Richland County

2912-2920 Devine St. from Beezer Molten Properties, LLC to Tuma Enterprises, Inc. $1,905,689

1548 Kathwood Drive from Laura Lee Foster to Alexander H. Chaplin, Jr. and Rachel N Chaplin $1,300,000

1607 Barnwell St., 1713, 1717, 1725 and 1735 Taylor St. from First Palmetto Bank to Richland County, South Carolina $1,000,000

2238 Longtown Road East from Long Cove Venture, LLC to Rimer Pond Lane Investors, LLC $990,000

1309 Greenhill Road from Cara C. Finger and Stephen Finger to David B. Summer, Jr. $728,500

Top Five Lexington County

24 Clubside Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benjamin Hooker $520,000

107 John Drayton Court from David Howe and Leigh Howe to Mark Wesley Holland and Kacie Elise Trojanowsky $485,000

120 Green Wing Drive from John W. Barnett and Elissa B. Barnett to Steven Lansburg and Claudia Lansburg $425,000

217 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Glenn E. Rollins and Barbara A. Rollins $410,690

208 Shoalwood Drive from Heather M. Spinner nka Heather S. Hershon and Lawrence M. Hershon to Charles L. Hudson and Deonna L. Hudson $387,000

Top Five Kershaw County

103 Hackamore Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kacey H. Carbery and Jenny Carbery $284,500

4805 Catawba Road from Eddie G. White and Linda Kay White to William I. Giles and Monette Giles $253,000

320 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Justin L. Truesdale and Barbara C. Truesdale $224,815

50 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John B. Pitzer $218,643

109 Vicksburg Lane from James D. Bowling and Carol M. Bowling to April M. Carmichael and James Allen Carmichael $185,500

