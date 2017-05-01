‘Intense interest’ in former Harper’s building in Five Points

The owner of the building that housed Harper’s restaurant for 27 years said significant interest in the building has surfaced among the owners of restaurants similar to Harper’s.
Owner John Scarborough said he has received about 12 inquiries about the 700 Harden St. location in Five Points, including five or six he considers to be very serious.
However, Harper’s still has a two-year lease, and Scarborough said “we need to let the dust settle a little” before he engages a broker and actively markets the property. A spokesperson for the Charlotte-based Harper’s Restaurant Group was not available Monday. The restaurant closed April 18.
Scarborough said, “It will probably be the middle of May” before an agreement over the remaining lease is reached.
Amy Beth Franks, executive director of the Five Points Association, painted an optimistic picture during a speech to the Columbia Rotary Club on Monday
“From what I’ve heard there has been intense interest” in the Harper’s property, she said. “It’s got prime parking. It’s in a good location. But the price will be pretty high so they will have to find the right tenant.”
Harper’s is one of two restaurants to close during the last two weeks in the funky urban village close to the University of South Carolina campus. El Burrito closed last week. A third, Rise Gourmet Goods and Bakeshop, is scheduled to close Sunday. Owner Sarah Simmons is looking for a larger location on Main Street.
Scarborough also owns The Villa restaurant in the St. Andrews area off Bush River Road as well as the building that houses Pawley’s Front Porch in Five Points.
He said that while the loss of El Burrito and Rise are regrettable, the new owners of those buildings in the 900 block of Harden Street should redevelop that area and extend Five Points’ core farther north toward the 660-bed The Station student apartment complex at Harden and Gervais streets.
“That creates foot traffic” for the redeveloped strip across from the Food Lion shopping center, he said. “And it’s good foot traffic.”
As for the Harper building’s future, Scarborough said he would be looking for a restaurant similar to Harper’s.
“I’ve been in Five Points a long time and our goal is to put something there that will be a benefit to Five Points,” he said. “We don’t need another college bar.”
