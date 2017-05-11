All movies, dates set for Summer Drive-In Series at Columbia speedway

With the premier of the Summer Drive-In Series scheduled for later this month, the remaining flicks in the four-movie series have been announced.
The pop-up drive-in movie theatre will make its debut on May 20 with a showing of “The Sandlot” at the Historic Columbia Speedway. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the movie will start when it gets dark.
Other movies scheduled are:
▪ “Grease” on June 17
▪ “The Shining” on July 22
▪ “Rogue One” on August 12
Tickets are available online at www.summerdriveinseries.com including a VIP option that offers front row parking for $30 per vehicle. Regular tickets are $20 per vehicle.
Some tickets will be available at the gate for cash only – no credit or debit cards, or checks, will be accepted. The gates will close once the movie is sold out. If vehicle parking sells out, there is an overflow lot and extra lawn space for folks who would like to walk in and sit on a chair or blanket.
Concessions will be available, but you’re also allowed to bring in food and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed. No grilling. If tailgating, once the movie starts, your vehicle hatch cannot be higher than the roof line of your vehicle, so people can see over the roof of your vehicle. Once parked, you will be permitted to turn your vehicle around so as to view from your trunk or truck bed.
Dogs are allowed on leashes, and owners are asked to clean up after their pets, and to dispose of all trash.
The pop-up drive-in is the latest project selected by What’s Next Midlands, a group that generates ideas for improving the Columbia area and funds one of those projects four times a year.
The pop-up drive-in will be held on the nine-acre infield at Historic Columbia Speedway, which will accommodate about 300 cars. There will be a 55-foot screen and folks will be able to sit in cars and listen to movies through the radio or sit outside and hear via speakers.
The plan is to have food trucks and art exhibits, giving the event a festival feel. Each movie night will be themed. The premier is “Family Night.” In June it will be “Throwback Night;”; in July it’s “Horror Night”; and in August it will be “Star Wars Saga Night.”
“We want to make it more of an event than just a movie,” said John Banks, Historic Columbia Speedway manager and owner of the local FunFlicks franchise that will provide equipment for the movie series.
Rain dates for the pop-up drive-in movies are May 27, June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26.
Comments