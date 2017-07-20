S.C.’s tax-free weekend is Aug. 4-6. These items will be exempt from sales taxes.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 How to interview at a job fair Pause 2:41 Wendy's founder traded a yacht for this golf course. Now it has a new owner 1:30 Samsung brings 950 jobs to Newberry 2:28 Rustic grain bin will lead to rooftop bar at River Rat Brewery 1:18 Buses loaded with technology hit the streets of Columbia 1:47 Palmetto Health CEO Charles D. Beaman Jr. announces Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System merger. 1:09 How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries 2:03 Harry Mashburn talks about retiring 1:22 Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:14 Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Local retailers and law enforcement share tips to stay safe and sane during the upcoming Tax-Free Weekend from August 5-7 in South Carolina. Delayna Earley Island Packet

Local retailers and law enforcement share tips to stay safe and sane during the upcoming Tax-Free Weekend from August 5-7 in South Carolina. Delayna Earley Island Packet