Is downtown Columbia’s renaissance waning?

More Videos 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Pause 1:28 How has Killian Road changed since 1994? 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 0:40 Deebo Samuel and the Gamecock Walk 0:39 South Carolina's new '2001' adds some fire 1:02 Gameday! Gamecocks back at Williams-Brice to battle Kentucky 2:09 Rising seas plague Charleston 2:55 Will Muschamp previews South Carolina vs. Kentucky 3:26 Columbia shooting police briefing 0:28 Lexington 911 calls DNR about missing boater report Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Opponent, supporter debate BullStreet A citizens group grilled the BullStreet developer on May 19, 2017 A citizens group grilled the BullStreet developer on May 19, 2017 jwilkinson@thestate.com

A citizens group grilled the BullStreet developer on May 19, 2017 jwilkinson@thestate.com