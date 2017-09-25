More Videos

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia? 1:02

Pause
Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Opponent, supporter debate BullStreet 2:10

From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington 0:19

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 2:10

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech 0:22

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:41

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

  • Aerial video of Volvo plant constuction

    Video provided by Volvo Car USA shows the company's plant under construction in Berkeley County.

Business

Volvo’s footprint in SC just got bigger

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 25, 2017 11:06 AM

One of South Carolina’s biggest manufacturing operations just got bigger.

On Monday, Volvo announced it would invest an additional $520 million in its planned Berkeley County plant, creating 1,910 new jobs.

The expansion of Volvo’s original 2015 announcement shows “not only underscores Volvo’s commitment to the United States, but also our commitment to South Carolina,” said Volvo’s North American CEO Lex Kerssemakers.

Monday’s announcement means 3,900 people in total will work at the car manufacturer, which is expected to produce its first car next year. Volvo will sink more than $1 billion into the project.

The plant was already slated to be the global production center of the company’s new S60 sedan. Volvo now plans to add another product line, the next generation of its XC90, starting in 2021.

The facility will also house Volvo’s southern regional sales office as well as a training and research and development center.

The 88,000-square-foot plant is currently under construction near Interstate 26.

“We couldn’t be prouder that such a tremendous company has decided to invest in our people further and create more jobs for hardworking, deserving South Carolinians that we know will produce results,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in making the announcement.

Next month, the S.C. Department of Commerce is planning to go before the Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority to request $46 million in bonds to offset eligible items of infrastructure under the Economic Development Bond Act.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

