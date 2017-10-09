Is Columbia’s Pizza Man really closing?

It may be the worst kept secret in Columbia. Pizza Man, which has been a Rosewood Avenue institution for more than 20 years, is closing.
Or is it?
Owner Forrest Whitlark has declined to contact The State after numerous calls and visits to Pizza Man and his nearby, sister restaurant, Rockaway Athletic Club, over the course of a week and a half.
Everyone seems to think the closing of the restaurant – known for its thin crust pizza, two-for-one pies on Thursdays and dive bar atmosphere – is a foregone conclusion. But there has been no official confirmation.
Media reports, confirmed Monday by The State, show that an architect has applied for permit with the city of Columbia to build a Doctor’s Care at 2601 Rosewood Drive, a triangular parcel of land adjacent to Pizza Man and used for Pizza Man parking. The lot is owned by James E. Knight, Jr., according to county records.
However, Pizza Man itself is located at 341 S. Woodrow St., a parcel owned by the Herbert Hoffer Marital Trust, along with another adjacent lot at 356 S. Harden St, which used to be home to a consignment shop.
Former S.C. Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal, a member of the Hoffer family, contacted last week, said the sale of the Pizza Man and adjoining Harden Street lot is pending, but hasn’t closed. She declined further comment until it does.
Published reports said the restaurant would close this Friday.
Knight, an attorney, confirmed that the sales were in motion when contacted late Monday, but would not name the buyer or say if Pizza Man was closing.
“I have been asked by the buyer who is buying the property,” he said with a laugh. “But you seem to be on the right track. I think the cat is out of the bag.”
