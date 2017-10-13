This apartment house on Devine Street in Columbia recently sold for $570,000.
Apartment building near Five Points/USC sells for $570,000

October 13, 2017

Richland County

29016

18 Peppermint Lane from Lisa A. Cazalet to Bryan W. Robinson, II $432,500

730 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Derek A. Korte and Brittany R. Korte $164,484

412 Old Course Loop from Jonathan A. Hasty and Amy P. Hasty to NEI Global Relocation Company $520,000

250 High Pointe Drive from William Franklin Turnbow and Cynthia L. Riccie n/k/a Cynthia Turnbow to Vitalij Merk and Helen Merk $415,000

325 Joshua Tree Court from Victor F. Taylor to Gary D. Ziegler, Jr. $141,000

207 Winding Oak Way from Ernest D. Cronin and Kristen B. Cronin to Albert J. Ard and Shelley F. Ard $315,000

10 Grouse Court from Ryan T. Eubanks and Stacy A. Eubanks to Harriet L. Huell and Jeffrey Lampkin $279,900

419 Apple Branch Court from Albert J. Ard and Shelley F. Ard to Harold E. Cooper and Katie L. Sawyer $157,000

279 Quiet Pond Way from Shane P. Ousey and Cynthia L. Ousey to Christopher W. Anelli and Jill A. Anelli $229,000

15 Keeneland Trail from Nick P. Foong and Janice P. Foong to Jeffery Rimmer and Kimberly Rimmer $432,500

220 EJW Road from Lisa V. Faulkenberry to Brian A. Jefferson and Jennifer L. Jefferson $140,000

29036

438 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bradley William Maxwell and Kelly Marie Maxwell $268,505

827 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mungo Homes, Inc. $163,662

258 Massey Circle from Christopher S. Ball and Tiffani J. Ball to Kelsey L. Taylor and William H. Lynch $209,900

513 Grand Manor Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John T. Mezick, II and Lauren M. Mezick $366,900

29045

424 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Archimedes Mamaril Teves and Jessica Alcid Teves $260,304

444 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Roy D. Hudgins and Margarita R. Hudgins $484,100

229 Secretariat Drive from Desiree L. Tantillo to Brian A. Britton and Pamela K. Britton $296,000

10 Jacobs Mill Court from Benjamin J. Ryan and Jessica H. Ryan to David C. Stark and Heidi A. Stark $418,000

80 Tamwood Lane from Tommy R. Stalvey and Martha N. Stalvey to Janelle T. Aukland $116,500

29061

24 Canadian Court from Bennie M. Harrison and Valarie J. Harrison to Richard Johnson, III $200,000

29063

1170 Dutch Fork Road from Cason Development Group, LLC to Manuel S. Andrade Trust - 1988 $1,010,000

23 Persimmon Wood Court from Benjamin M. Cohen to Andrew Pritchett and Kelly Pritchett $172,000

117 Staffwood Drive from Rachael S. Nelson to Duha N. Anbari $197,000

3 Caddis Creek Court from Harold Amick and Beth Amick to Jonathan L. Liva $112,900

117 Ridgeback Circle from Nathan W. Shepp and Lynae Shepp to Michael D. Sanford and Catherine A. Sanford $255,500

1 Hunt Master Court from Richard E. Eisenman and Vickie M. Eisenman to Timothy A. Holmes and Eunice Rodriguez Holmes $385,000

1006 Riverwalk Way from Briana Michell Garbaciak to Charles A. Cromer, III $111,000

101 Riverwalk Way from Cindy N. Glenn to Henry E. Barnett $117,000

103 Hollenbeck Road from D. Steven Sandel and David H. Sandel to Lauren M. Fulmer $198,000

5 Krider Court from Heather B. Gilliam n/k/a Heather B. Crater to Thomas Chad Bowers and Madelyn Moore Bowers $195,000

29201

1120 Benton St. from Kristopher L. Litman-Koon and Virginia L. Litman-Koon to Mollie Ironside $182,500

1030 Laurens St. from Cynthia A. Saad to Alexis Pierre Kisteneff $489,500

900 S. Stadium Road Unit 609 from Serrus Carolina Walk, LLC to Michael Cavalini and Melinda Cavalini $122,000

914 Chester St. from Robert Chase Lanier a/k/a Robert C. Lanier to Jonathan Dennis and Kristen Dennis $266,000

29205

3601 Coleman St. from Asheley C. Scott to Caroline E. Taylor and Kenneth M. Smith $200,000

521 Graymont Avenue from Natalie Hevener Kaufman to Scott D. Fairweather and Laurent A.W. Kaufman $220,000

507 Etiwan Avenue from Linda Bass Browder and Sherry Bass Wages to Brian K. English $102,500

725 Olive St. from Merilee M. Hill to Andrew W. Giles, III $195,000

2801 Burney Drive from Estate of Eugene K. Henderson to Robert J. Jacenko and Sharon L. Jacenko $201,000

1 Sims Alley from Clark H. Worthy, Mary R. Worthy and Reagan E. Roby a/k/a Reagan E. Robey to Albert Kemper, IV and Anna Kemper $207,000

1721 Wheat St. from Carla M. Jowers f/k/a Carla J. Medlin to Keith Daniel Goss $133,900

2738 Millwood Avenue from Hook & Large, LLC to Palmetto Beverage Management Corporation $135,999

29206

4753 Crystal Drive from Linda F. Dukes to Gavriel W. Hurst $153,000

1851 Devine St. from Betty J. Gambrell Cobb to WS Holdings, LLC $570,000

6725 Longbrook Drive from John Wisdom and Maria Wisdom to Gary M. Pendleton and Derek M. Edwards $162,900

1700 Belmont Drive from Robert C. LaMotte, Jr. to Erika Judith Conner $335,500

1730 E. Buchanan Drive from Leck Mason Goodnough, Lee Mason Gregory, Ann Mason Hughes and John Ellen Mason, Jr. to Jordan M. Crapps and Morgan B. Crapps $245,000

1618 Graeme Drive from Elizabeth P. Harmon and Mark C. Harmon to Wilson Co., LLC $110,000

12 Coronet Drive from Alison J. Hamilton and Hart J. Barber to Michael Ellis Harris $254,000

192 Carlyle Circle from Margaret L. Jenkins Irrevocable Trust to Elizabeth L. Brabham and James L. Brabham $164,000

29209

924 Wordsworth Drive from Wesley W. Nichols and Lori A. Deaton n/k/a Lori A. Nichols to Noah J. Griffith and Ragan E. Griffith $186,000

6501 Fisher Avenue from Bailey Irene Triplett and Andres Gaviria-Figueroa to Richard Brian O’Cain and Janet Andrea Ford $209,555

2608 Leesburg Road from Anna M. Cook, Dennis Richard Cook and Gary Herbert Cook to Henry Daniels and Dawn Daniels $105,500

938 Hampton Hill Road from Estate of Dorothy Farrell Ragsdale and the Dorothy Farrell Revocable Trust to Katherine J. Anderson $330,000

18 Mackays Point from Frank S. Newman, Jr. to Brian S. St. John and Asheley C. Scott $765,000

731 Burnside Drive from Christopher Ziegler and Claire Ziegler to Kimberley Barr $135,000

124 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Tormesha Haynes $147,990

126 Timmons St. from Sara N. Spigener to Charles M. Corbett, Jr. $211,500

2820 Plymouth Rock Road from Tory Tibbs Bergelt to Martin T. Roof and Kayla Loar $115,000

212 Chimney Hill Road from Kristen Nicole Demars n/ka Kristen Demars Rutledge and Joseph Reeves Rutledge to E. John Saleeby and Suzanne D. Saleeby $445,000

217 Greemont Circle from Arlene Moss and Arthur Moss to Robert W. Josephson and Deidre R. Josephson $104,000

208 Southern Drive from Danny L. Wheeler to Edgar A. Arbelaez $127,000

29210

4118 Yale Avenue from Katherine L. Good to Craig Brandhorst and Allison A. Thiessen $214,000

132 Gateway Lane from Mary Jane Bogner Revocable Trust to Angela L. Compton $136,000

29212

220 Silver Fox Lane from Markie L. Hewett and Bradley Hewett to Kenneth L. Davis, III $239,000

212 W. Palm Drive from Edward K. Howard and Awilda V. Howard to Kay I. Richardson $225,000

101 Ironcrest Way from Anthony C. Aldinger to Matthew L. Burton $143,500

29223

1718 Horseshoe Drive from Raysa Sanchez to 1718 Horseshoe, LLC $190,000

5 Tweed Court from Brian A. Greene and Trinia L. Greene to Jodie Harris and Edward L. Harris $143,000

103 Enclave Loop from Audrey L. Conrad Trust B to Larry Brittain Keisler and Nikki Anne Keisler $476,500

118 Woodsview Lane from Patricia A. Hall to Bradley B. Hensell $283,471

422 Turkey Pointe Circle from Walter J. Roberts, III a/k/a Walter J. Roberts to Mary J. Frame $300,000

3604 Hearn Drive from Lily V. Beebe to Marcus M. Allen $112,000

224 Whixley Lane from Luis M. Molinari and Lacindra L. Molinari to Auntoria R. Young $143,500

108 Dove Park Road from Joseph A. Clarke to Jerry Locklear, Helen M. Locklear and Morgan Locklear $125,000

109 Summer Side Circle from Demetrice McKoy a/k/a Demetrice Brown to Rose Lynn Heath and Randy D. Heath $157,900

29229

35 Barony Place Circle from Don R. Gentry and Inge I. Gentry to Neftali Febus and Myriam Febus $182,900

121 Vineyards Crossing Court from Joshua E. McNeil and Jessica L. McNeil to Choicy L. Lofton and Stephen Loftin $180,000

73 Loggerhead Drive from Charles L. Cooper to Thomas Ryan Cheek and Katelyn L. Cheek $167,000

174 Heises Pond Way from Linwood O. Lewis and Angela R. Lewis to Christopher J. Myers $168,500

221 Baccharis Drive from Leon Johnson and Mianekee Johnson to Jaworski K. Cherry $184,000

484 Bunting Drive from Brian A. Porras and Elizabeth R. Porras to Wesley J. Cloyd and Verita J. Hayes $255,000

1051 Keeler Drive from Stan Lee Domann and Deborah A. Domann to Gary L. Gease and Rebecca A. Gease $182,000

908 Hayden Lane from Dik A. Daso and Patricia G. Daso to Megan Ruth Olind and Robert Christian McElroy $267,500

2 Scottish Court from Kenneth M. Barkley and Sonja L. Barkley to Rose Nelson $143,023

1 Lionburg Court from Stephanie Milan and Damian R. Sterns to Lee M. Maynard $121,000

220 Carolina Ridge Drive from Jeffrey R. Schwarz and Christine A. Schwarz to Patricia H. Scott and Henry G. Scott $304,900

508 Halleck Lane from Tiffini Mitchell Spry f/k/a Tiffini Mitchell to Desiree Colon and Javier Colon $157,000

175 Churchland Drive from Robert Edwin Weiler and Julie Ann Weiler to Joseph C. Costanzo and Michelle L. Costanzo $290,000

210 E. Waverly Place Court from Franchesta Scott and Cordell Stokes to Courtney Sutton $107,500

516 Gingerbread Court S. from Cletis E. Allen to Melvin C. Heath and Krystel Reid $145,000

301 Allaire Court S. from Sandra A. Hickmon to Ayana S. Reid $117,500

106 Birch Hollow Drive from Paulette F. Freeman to Gabrielle J. Taylor $121,000

2185 Wilkinson Drive from Dusty Jewel Properties, LLC to Mykeshia L. Tucker $140,000

Lexington County

29006

605 Academy St. from Carl Harris to James Patrick Cumbee and Angela E. Cumbee $101,000

238 Highland Avenue from Edward Alan Holley and Carmen Holley to Bradley D. Lybrand $125,000

29033

265 Tufton Court from Daryl Scott Okamuro and Jamie Okamuro to Janson Finkbeiner and Tamara Finkbeiner $267,000

317 Tufton Court from Lauren M. Smith to Shalonda M. Goins $212,000

1717 State St. from Shirley Hanna, formerly Shirley I. Spradley to James A. Stewart and Ashley M. Stewart $135,000

2008 Gibraltar Road from Gregory B. Fleeman to Daniel Bean and Kristina M. Holman-Bean $127,500

29036

478 Whispering Oak Circle from Kim Michael Trust to Ambassador Gibbons Trust $115,500

103 Milmont Shores Road from Gordon R. O’Dell to Kenneth B. Threatt and Annick D. Threatt $245,000

1240 Lazy Creek Court from Ernest F. Elsasser, Jr. and Craig J. Veach to Nicholas Alexander Cotter $190,000

205 Brook Court from John L. Correll and Diane H. Correll to Kristin R. Boatwright $115,000

182 Walkbridge Way from James Owens and Mallorie Owens to Teresa Elizabeth Randolph and Eric C. Randolph $175,000

425 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John James Sciandra and Lisa M. Sciandra $365,888

127 Moyer Drive from Diane B. Taylor to Oliver E. Demery and Clarice M. Manning $124,900

1168 Hilton Point Road from Sylvia G. Wills to Eugene J. Kolb and Rachel R. Kolb $380,000

1108 Indian Summer Point from Marvin H. Bozard and Cynthia S. Bozard to Tuan-Anh Ngoc Nguyen $385,000

134 Azur Lane Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeff J. Chiesa and Jan G. Chiesa $322,742

648 Columbia Avenue from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $475,000

622 Marvin Gardens Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Nathanael G. Lukens and Irene E. Lukens $204,900

606 Marvin Gardens Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jerry Macisco and Agnes A. Macisco $201,775

317 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charles M. Bell and Pamela S. Bell $261,752

160 Stoney Pointe Drive from Chad R. Roberts to Wade C. Verch $141,000

14 acres of Sid Bickley Road from The Hayes Family Trust to Michael R. Hayes and Linda F. Hayes as Trustees to Stephen R. Shealy and Nicole S. Shealy $160,000

503 Lake Tide Drive from Michael David Potter and Donna High Potter to Tyler S. Funk and Dara A. Funk $361,000

324 Eagle Pointe Drive from Lawrence J. Hallenbeck and Liza M. Gross to Stephen Skelly and Jessica Chandler Chapman Skelly $242,000

29053

1520 Woodtrail Drive from Cleveland Smith and Susan D. Smith to Jeremiah A. Bemis and Melissa Bemis $108,000

300 Woodcote Drive from Eric Jones and Erica Jones to Rebekah L. Burton $119,000

5221 Highway 321 from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $750,000

29054

704 Spool Wheel Road from Christopher T. Manges to Kyler J. LeeVan $130,000

4329 Augusta Highway from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $270,000

128 Pleasure Island Road from Patricia H. Jones, David C. Haile and Gary Thomas Haile to Andrew Timothy Dotterweich $230,000

29063

90 N. Royal Tower Drive from Charles Lee Boney and Thomas Edward Boney to GS Persimmon Village, LLC $135,000

29070

459 Dixie St. from Scott D. Smith and Amanda M. Smith to Mary T. Decked $110,000

1550 Ben Franklin Road from Ronnie E. Smith to Lee J. Hannah and Cecilia Rosas $124,000

539 Broad St. from James F. Gunter to Devin Barfield $153,500

29072

168 Royal Lythan Drive from Samuel J. Meyer, Jr. and Kathleen A. Meyer to Wesley W. Nichols and Lori A. Nichols $285,000

205 Caley Court from Sebastiaan Beuk to Santosh R. Dundhigalla $185,000

111 Orchard Place Court from Carol A. Willingham to Jesse Edward Emery $198,000

148 White Rock Lane from Tim R. Jacobson and Amy Jo Jacobson to Thomas Patrick Riddell and Donna L. Riddell $227,500

531 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Heather T. Currier $196,000

429 Huntsdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joseph A. Ball and Amanda M. Ball $214,978

256 Cherokee Pond Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Revocable Trust Agreement of Prakash Heda $206,500

139 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Hector Rodriguez, Jr. and Brianne Jolene Rodriguez $309,900

225 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Katie Hoard and David Hoard $247,453

391 Dragonfly Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Adam M. Fatzinger and Kirsten S. Fatzinger $430,000

114 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Mark D. Hodge and Emily A. Hodge $310,507

151 Royal Creek Drive from Donald R. Sigley and Christine S. Sigley to Richard O. Koellner $341,990

517 Harbour Place Court from Anthony Santacroce and Cynthia Santacroce to Constance J. Bell $315,000

150 Glade Spring Drive from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Andrew Randall Gilchrist $430,000

239 Quiet Grove Drive from Shawn A. McGoogan to Shondola R. Kromah $145,000

107 Garden Arbor Court from Richard A. Lindner to Ann W. Willingham $133,000

105 Eastside Drive from Rachel Brooke Murrah a/k/a Rachel Murrah Roberts and Zachary Pierson Roberts a/k/a Zachary Pierson Roberts to Jordan C.P. Taylor $127,500

1101 Corley St. from XueXin Gao to Adam Wayne Carver and Danielle Marie Garvey $122,000

221 Powell Drive from Estate of Douglas L. Roberts to Richard P. Jackson, II and Melanie R. Jackson $272,000

104 Whisper Lake Drive from Tyler J. Russell and Sarah Weinrib n/k/a Sara Russell to Deidre Hall a/k/a Susan D. Hall $154,350

301 Burma Road from H. J. Wessel to Alfher Segura, Sr. $127,000

557 Fourteen Mile Lane from Rebecca B. White to Jeffrey M. Scoggin, II and Amy E. Scoggin $239,900

425 Park Road from John Martin Leas to Tami J. Smith, Parker H. Smith and Lain R. Smith $165,900

202 Black Walnut Drive from Tasha B. Griffin to Thomas William Robinson, III and Pamela Robinson $285,000

112 Hunters Ridge Drive from Leslie S. Brown to Michael P. Mahon $162,000

107 Drooping Leaf Drive from Ronald J. Fadell to Adam G. Bassett and Julie A. Bassett $160,000

305 Welsummer Way from David M. Nolen and Brandee M. Nolen to Joy Driggers and Phyllis Paraday $226,500

203 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mark Alan Keehfus and Audrey L. Keehfus $321,262

253 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Desmond Kelley and Ivette Kelley $182,019

129 Giaben Drive from Christopher C. Pepper and Marlee C. Pepper to Stephanie J. Pfeiffer and Thomas J. Pfeiffer $181,500

147 Kaminer Lane from Preston T. Wessinger to Willard A. Sprang and Sandee C. Sprang $268,000

130 River Bridge Lane from Alfonso Sotelo Lopez and Vanessa Arias Escudero to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $282,500

162 Burma Road from Adrian Ringus and Ashleigh Ringus to Gregory James Burroughs and Heidi Rose Burroughs $115,000

5035 Augusta Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $675,000

222 and 226 Longs Pond Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $930,000

5019 Augusta Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $620,000

784 Highway 378 from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $525,000

2374 Augusta Highway from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $910,000

105 Old Cherokee Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $900,000

1212 W. Main Street Drive from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $1,100,000

1004 Hope Ferry Road from Jason Walters and Brandy Walters to Ryan T. Eubanks and Stacy A. Eubanks $420,000

205 Bramble Place from Dorsey L. James to Abigail E. Downey $270,000

508 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to William D. Strickland and Michelle R. Strickland $465,270

237 Popes Lane from John Holladay and Danette S. Holladay to Matthew W. Dillon, II and Elizabeth M. Dillon $243,500

229 Teesdale Court from Kathryn B. Mitchell to Matthew D. Newton $115,400

108 Brook Trout Court from Jon G. Bridges and Elizabeth H. Bridges to William J. Holmes, Jr. and Judy S. Holmes $185,000

234 Catawba Trail from SRD Properties, LLC to Joseph Carrero and Megan Carrero $435,000

430 Huntsdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Donald Culp and Erin M. Culp $228,000

543 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher G. DeMicco and Vicky W. DeMicco $266,900

264 Ashmore Lane from Stephen G. Skelly and Jessica C. Chapman-Skelly to Myoungseok Lee $191,000

254 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Belinda R. Mckie $165,123

121 Platinum Drive from Sylvia Reeves Cartin and Catherine T. Phillips to Paul B. Fenner $194,350

232 Rosecrest Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Adrian P. Ringus $214,900

29073

232 Bridleridge Road from Pata Enterprises, LLC to Derek Josiah Clayton and Jillian Autumn Renee Clayton $107,500

121 Hallie Hills Place from Jessica Johnson Harris a/k/a Jessica L. Johnson to Katie L. Acton $118,500

210 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brittnay M. Wright and Daniely E. Wright $119,900

318 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jason Pfaehler $135,000

317 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jose L. Thorne and Chelsea M. Thorne $130,420

338 Timbermill Drive from Rodney S. Cain and Alethia K. Darla Cain to Jill Krell and Brandon L. Krell $180,000

321 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Matthew S. Smith $149,503

400 Knotts Court from Michael A. Martinez to Anthony B. Zimmerman and Laurren Zimmermann $187,000

227 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Walter Sergio Matute and Vanessa Mercedes Matute $178,186

129 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Scott D. Smith and Amanda M. Smith $223,739

229 Mockingbird Drive from Zach Van Buren to James E. Cotton and Sherri R. Cotton $112,000

39.77 Acres on Platt Springs Road from Deborah S. Huff to Lance D. King and Kelly P. King $177,000

104 Red Maple Court from William P. Sulser to Anne Marie Ashley $139,000

322 Broadleaf Drive from John Preston Sullivan to Hayden Edward Watson $157,500

920 Boiling Springs Road from Jason D. Hammond to Michael E. Sigler $105,000

4379 Augusta Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $600,000

351 Longs Pond Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $260,000

5143 Platt Springs Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $575,000

1819 S. Lake Drive from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $1,000,000

534 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Godwin Chukwunenye $176,398

106 New Market Drive from Richard Earl Patterson, Jr. to Carolynn McAdams $109,900

174 Cornish Way from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to David L. Gellatly and Janice L. Gellatly $125,000

143 Golden Pond Road from Janice Buchanan to Jose Luis Cabrera Alvarez and Geidy Lau Brito $115,900

1210 Denali Court from NVR, Inc. to Celestin Leo $150,730

29123

7909 Edmund Highway from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $980,000

1127 Lake Murray Boulevard from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $300,000

156 Forts Pond Road from Angela L. Gould and Robbie L. Gould to Sabrena L. Hackman $198,500

29169

233 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Justin Gregory Kaminski and Travis O. Goff $161,675

204 Buffwood Drive from Estate of David C. Pearson to Sandra R. Dunlap $200,000

221 Birchwood Court from Edward Houston McMillion to William D. Miles $175,000

141 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Katrina E. Niergarth $157,842

100 N. 12th St. from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $605,000

1928 Airport Boulevard from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $1,420,000

3809 Sunset Boulevard from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $1,550,000

3214 Leaphart Road from Bobby Ray Jeffcoat and Vivian June Jeffcoat DBA R&J Properties to Savitz Partnership, LP $298,000

2053 Chipmunk Lane from Michael K. Smith and Donald L. Bertram to Matthew Havens $186,000

29170

146 Arthurdale Drive from Larry A. Boone and Rachel T. Boone to Casey L. Cline $132,000

120 Grimsby Lane from Susan Fish to Wanda Esther Ramos $165,000

4019 Centurion Pass from Datus, LLC to Stephanie Ann Columbo and Alana Marie Pike $144,000

152 Grimsby Lane from Brandon L. Krell and Jill N. Wivagg n/k/a Jill N. Krell to Deisy X. Hernandez and Ray Allen Miller $117,000

216 Springs Court from Rodney S. Cain and Alethia K. Darla Cain to Brittany T. Dorn $163,500

118 Parkwood Court from Rhonda R. Woodard to Tracye R. Keller $105,000

115 Santa Clara Circle from Emily Bryson Merchant to Thomas Livingston and Cynthia Livingston $110,000

109 Parkwood Drive from Russell H. Walker to Stephanie L. Smith Morrell $101,000

319 Conner Park Lane from Angel J. Baldwin a/k/a Angel L. Jefferson to Mercedes Luv Fabers $150,000

402 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Hardick H. Patel $158,990

1509 Methodist Park Road from David K. Burkett and Cindy Slice Burkett to Ross T. Pollock and Aimee K. Pollock $203,900

510 Moulton Way from Jose Luis Cabrera-Alvarez to Kenneth J. Compton and Rachel Compton $217,900

29172

213 Clubhouse Drive from Mack C. Caton, III and Teresa T. Caton to Matthew K. Scott and Erike B. Scott $219,900

926 Brookfield Drive from Matthew Scott and Erika Scott to Haley S. Medlin and Joshua L. Davis $114,000

697 Main St. from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $340,000

125 Rolling Meadows from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $430,000

29210

151 King George Way from Joshua Shaw and Nell V. Shaw to Laura B. Reparaz $138,500

305 Willow Winds Drive from Kasturi Kasaraneni to Reginald M. Pelham and Dorothy L. Pelham $140,779

228 Wood Moor Place from Carroll Bruce Watford, Jr. to Bradley D. Eichorst and Linda G. Eichhorst $425,000

29212

108 N. Beaver Dam Road from Cameron J. Dulin to Courtney J. Grant and Ryan K. Grant $209,500

6613 Nursery Road from Mark A. Forbes and Lynn K. Forbes to Ehloe Daniel Htoo and Paw Wee De $157,000

220 Ripley Station Road from Nicholas J. Van Sicklen to Ryan E. Igo and Bethany Igo $157,000

1816 Woodvalley Drive from David Evan Johnson and Carolyn McKenzie Johnson to Alex Lagran Abear $182,000

201 Wexford Court from James P. Snooks and Kathryn D. Snooks to Craig Wagoner $349,999

153 Old Pond Lane from Richard Lee Floyd and Wanda Teat Floyd to Jaime E. Harrison $139,000

1400 Creekview Drive from Shaojin You and Wei Li to Susan R. Vinson $149,000

207 Blackhawk Terrace from James O. Butler, III, Elizabeth B. Boney, Martha A. Butler and Pierce O. Butler to Larry W. Jameson and Dianna F. Jameson $164,500

Kershaw County

29020

1623 Sailing Club Road from TD Bank, NA to Baxter W. Starnes and Gwendolyn T. Starnes $103,000

92 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to John L. Rollinson and Laura A.D. Rollinson $196,073

1770 Old Stagecoach Road from Edward A. Smith and Patsy A. Smith to Michael P. Rader, Sr. and Deborah A. Rader $175,000

1552 Brewer Springs Road from Jamie Daniel Wheeler and Ashley Christine Wheeler to Michael E. Bourgin and Caitlyn Richburg $124,000

78 Southern Oak Drive from April M. Heaton to Barry L. Fairbanks, Jr. and Amanda Fairbanks $191,000

969 Red Hill Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James A. Raab and Patti Litton $186,292

29045

2512 Jack Pine Court from Jeremie T. Eastin and Julie C. Eastin to Lesleigh McDaniel Lee and Jonathan Michael Lee $141,500

21 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberly Herring $200,000

33 Strawberry Field Lane from Walter E. Clark and Wynde M. Clark to Marc P. Kelly $169,000

311 Haigs Creek N. from Franklin L. Shreve, Jr. and Karla G. Shreve to Phillip A. Frye and Amanda M. Frye $270,500

912 Jeffers Road from James Leo McLemore and Diane Lee McLemore to Jason E. Entzminger and Christina M. Entzminger $105,000

73 Teaberry Lane from Zane Corey Ferris to Daniel Edward Robertson 2008 Trust $285,000

255 Elmwood Boulevard from Benjamin T. Jett and Arlen Sabrett Moore Jett to Joseph L. Craig $130,000

136 Driftwood Avenue from Vetashma I. Smith n/k/a Vetashma Ridgley to Tyrell Lenix $121,321

3 Freehold Court from Mark Bentley and Arthur Bently to Joseph Bently $100,000

29058

2941 Rocky River Road from Whitney Rushing Smith f/k/a Whitney Lynn Rushing to Peggy G. Hinson $200,000

29078

22 Gamebird Lane from Ricardo Garcia-Velazquez to Matthew Dakota Jones and Angela Marie Joslin $118,000

53 Cook Road Extension from Bradley M. Lawson and Tammy A. Lawson to Philip K. Charles and Cathy M. Charles $325,000

935 Hill St. from Madi Investments, LLC to Ricardo Garcia Velazquaz and Jessica N. Garcia $155,000

101 Wildwood Lane from Estate of Ted B. Freeman to Derek Berry and Emily Berry $115,000

167 Pine Grove Road from Rachel L. Mills Trust dated August 18, 2000 and Rachel L. Mills to Michael A. Truesdale and Sally Truesdale $150,000

Top real estate transactions

Top Five Richland County

1170 Dutch Fork Road 29063 from Cason Development Group, LLC to Manuel S. Andrade Trust - 1988, $1,010,000

18 Mackays Point 29209 from Frank S. Newman, Jr. to Brian S. St. John and Asheley C. Scott $765,000

1851 Devine St. 29206 from Betty J. Gambrell Cobb to WS Holdings, LLC $570,000

412 Old Course Loop 29016 from Jonathan A. Hasty and Amy P. Hasty to NEI Global Relocation Company $520,000

1030 Laurens St. 29201 from Cynthia A. Saad to Alexis Pierre Kisteneff $489,500

Top Five Lexington County

508 Tailwater Bend 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to William D. Strickland and Michelle R. Strickland $465,270

234 Catawba Trail 29072 from SRD Properties, LLC to Joseph Carrero and Megan Carrero $435,000

391 Dragonfly Drive 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Adam M. Fatzinger and Kirsten S. Fatzinger $430,000

150 Glade Spring Drive 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Andrew Randall Gilchrist $430,000

228 Wood Moor Place 29212 from Carroll Bruce Watford, Jr. to Bradley D. Eichorst and Linda G. Eichhorst $425,000

Top Five Kershaw County

53 Cook Road Extension 29078 from Bradley M. Lawson and Tammy A. Lawson to Philip K. Charles and Cathy M. Charles $325,000

73 Teaberry Lane 29045 from Zane Corey Ferris to Daniel Edward Robertson 2008 Trust $285,000

311 Haigs Creek N. 29045 from Franklin L. Shreve, Jr. and Karla G. Shreve to Phillip A. Frye and Amanda M. Frye $270,500

21 Lillie Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberly Herring $200,000

2941 Rocky River Road 29058 from Whitney Rushing Smith f/k/a Whitney Lynn Rushing to Peggy G. Hinson $200,000

