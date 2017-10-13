Apartment building near Five Points/USC sells for $570,000

Richland County
29016
18 Peppermint Lane from Lisa A. Cazalet to Bryan W. Robinson, II $432,500
730 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Derek A. Korte and Brittany R. Korte $164,484
412 Old Course Loop from Jonathan A. Hasty and Amy P. Hasty to NEI Global Relocation Company $520,000
250 High Pointe Drive from William Franklin Turnbow and Cynthia L. Riccie n/k/a Cynthia Turnbow to Vitalij Merk and Helen Merk $415,000
325 Joshua Tree Court from Victor F. Taylor to Gary D. Ziegler, Jr. $141,000
207 Winding Oak Way from Ernest D. Cronin and Kristen B. Cronin to Albert J. Ard and Shelley F. Ard $315,000
10 Grouse Court from Ryan T. Eubanks and Stacy A. Eubanks to Harriet L. Huell and Jeffrey Lampkin $279,900
419 Apple Branch Court from Albert J. Ard and Shelley F. Ard to Harold E. Cooper and Katie L. Sawyer $157,000
279 Quiet Pond Way from Shane P. Ousey and Cynthia L. Ousey to Christopher W. Anelli and Jill A. Anelli $229,000
15 Keeneland Trail from Nick P. Foong and Janice P. Foong to Jeffery Rimmer and Kimberly Rimmer $432,500
220 EJW Road from Lisa V. Faulkenberry to Brian A. Jefferson and Jennifer L. Jefferson $140,000
29036
438 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bradley William Maxwell and Kelly Marie Maxwell $268,505
827 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mungo Homes, Inc. $163,662
258 Massey Circle from Christopher S. Ball and Tiffani J. Ball to Kelsey L. Taylor and William H. Lynch $209,900
513 Grand Manor Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John T. Mezick, II and Lauren M. Mezick $366,900
29045
424 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Archimedes Mamaril Teves and Jessica Alcid Teves $260,304
444 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Roy D. Hudgins and Margarita R. Hudgins $484,100
229 Secretariat Drive from Desiree L. Tantillo to Brian A. Britton and Pamela K. Britton $296,000
10 Jacobs Mill Court from Benjamin J. Ryan and Jessica H. Ryan to David C. Stark and Heidi A. Stark $418,000
80 Tamwood Lane from Tommy R. Stalvey and Martha N. Stalvey to Janelle T. Aukland $116,500
29061
24 Canadian Court from Bennie M. Harrison and Valarie J. Harrison to Richard Johnson, III $200,000
29063
1170 Dutch Fork Road from Cason Development Group, LLC to Manuel S. Andrade Trust - 1988 $1,010,000
23 Persimmon Wood Court from Benjamin M. Cohen to Andrew Pritchett and Kelly Pritchett $172,000
117 Staffwood Drive from Rachael S. Nelson to Duha N. Anbari $197,000
3 Caddis Creek Court from Harold Amick and Beth Amick to Jonathan L. Liva $112,900
117 Ridgeback Circle from Nathan W. Shepp and Lynae Shepp to Michael D. Sanford and Catherine A. Sanford $255,500
1 Hunt Master Court from Richard E. Eisenman and Vickie M. Eisenman to Timothy A. Holmes and Eunice Rodriguez Holmes $385,000
1006 Riverwalk Way from Briana Michell Garbaciak to Charles A. Cromer, III $111,000
101 Riverwalk Way from Cindy N. Glenn to Henry E. Barnett $117,000
103 Hollenbeck Road from D. Steven Sandel and David H. Sandel to Lauren M. Fulmer $198,000
5 Krider Court from Heather B. Gilliam n/k/a Heather B. Crater to Thomas Chad Bowers and Madelyn Moore Bowers $195,000
29201
1120 Benton St. from Kristopher L. Litman-Koon and Virginia L. Litman-Koon to Mollie Ironside $182,500
1030 Laurens St. from Cynthia A. Saad to Alexis Pierre Kisteneff $489,500
900 S. Stadium Road Unit 609 from Serrus Carolina Walk, LLC to Michael Cavalini and Melinda Cavalini $122,000
914 Chester St. from Robert Chase Lanier a/k/a Robert C. Lanier to Jonathan Dennis and Kristen Dennis $266,000
29205
3601 Coleman St. from Asheley C. Scott to Caroline E. Taylor and Kenneth M. Smith $200,000
521 Graymont Avenue from Natalie Hevener Kaufman to Scott D. Fairweather and Laurent A.W. Kaufman $220,000
507 Etiwan Avenue from Linda Bass Browder and Sherry Bass Wages to Brian K. English $102,500
725 Olive St. from Merilee M. Hill to Andrew W. Giles, III $195,000
2801 Burney Drive from Estate of Eugene K. Henderson to Robert J. Jacenko and Sharon L. Jacenko $201,000
1 Sims Alley from Clark H. Worthy, Mary R. Worthy and Reagan E. Roby a/k/a Reagan E. Robey to Albert Kemper, IV and Anna Kemper $207,000
1721 Wheat St. from Carla M. Jowers f/k/a Carla J. Medlin to Keith Daniel Goss $133,900
2738 Millwood Avenue from Hook & Large, LLC to Palmetto Beverage Management Corporation $135,999
29206
4753 Crystal Drive from Linda F. Dukes to Gavriel W. Hurst $153,000
1851 Devine St. from Betty J. Gambrell Cobb to WS Holdings, LLC $570,000
6725 Longbrook Drive from John Wisdom and Maria Wisdom to Gary M. Pendleton and Derek M. Edwards $162,900
1700 Belmont Drive from Robert C. LaMotte, Jr. to Erika Judith Conner $335,500
1730 E. Buchanan Drive from Leck Mason Goodnough, Lee Mason Gregory, Ann Mason Hughes and John Ellen Mason, Jr. to Jordan M. Crapps and Morgan B. Crapps $245,000
1618 Graeme Drive from Elizabeth P. Harmon and Mark C. Harmon to Wilson Co., LLC $110,000
12 Coronet Drive from Alison J. Hamilton and Hart J. Barber to Michael Ellis Harris $254,000
192 Carlyle Circle from Margaret L. Jenkins Irrevocable Trust to Elizabeth L. Brabham and James L. Brabham $164,000
29209
924 Wordsworth Drive from Wesley W. Nichols and Lori A. Deaton n/k/a Lori A. Nichols to Noah J. Griffith and Ragan E. Griffith $186,000
6501 Fisher Avenue from Bailey Irene Triplett and Andres Gaviria-Figueroa to Richard Brian O’Cain and Janet Andrea Ford $209,555
2608 Leesburg Road from Anna M. Cook, Dennis Richard Cook and Gary Herbert Cook to Henry Daniels and Dawn Daniels $105,500
938 Hampton Hill Road from Estate of Dorothy Farrell Ragsdale and the Dorothy Farrell Revocable Trust to Katherine J. Anderson $330,000
18 Mackays Point from Frank S. Newman, Jr. to Brian S. St. John and Asheley C. Scott $765,000
731 Burnside Drive from Christopher Ziegler and Claire Ziegler to Kimberley Barr $135,000
124 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Tormesha Haynes $147,990
126 Timmons St. from Sara N. Spigener to Charles M. Corbett, Jr. $211,500
2820 Plymouth Rock Road from Tory Tibbs Bergelt to Martin T. Roof and Kayla Loar $115,000
212 Chimney Hill Road from Kristen Nicole Demars n/ka Kristen Demars Rutledge and Joseph Reeves Rutledge to E. John Saleeby and Suzanne D. Saleeby $445,000
217 Greemont Circle from Arlene Moss and Arthur Moss to Robert W. Josephson and Deidre R. Josephson $104,000
208 Southern Drive from Danny L. Wheeler to Edgar A. Arbelaez $127,000
29210
4118 Yale Avenue from Katherine L. Good to Craig Brandhorst and Allison A. Thiessen $214,000
132 Gateway Lane from Mary Jane Bogner Revocable Trust to Angela L. Compton $136,000
29212
220 Silver Fox Lane from Markie L. Hewett and Bradley Hewett to Kenneth L. Davis, III $239,000
212 W. Palm Drive from Edward K. Howard and Awilda V. Howard to Kay I. Richardson $225,000
101 Ironcrest Way from Anthony C. Aldinger to Matthew L. Burton $143,500
29223
1718 Horseshoe Drive from Raysa Sanchez to 1718 Horseshoe, LLC $190,000
5 Tweed Court from Brian A. Greene and Trinia L. Greene to Jodie Harris and Edward L. Harris $143,000
103 Enclave Loop from Audrey L. Conrad Trust B to Larry Brittain Keisler and Nikki Anne Keisler $476,500
118 Woodsview Lane from Patricia A. Hall to Bradley B. Hensell $283,471
422 Turkey Pointe Circle from Walter J. Roberts, III a/k/a Walter J. Roberts to Mary J. Frame $300,000
3604 Hearn Drive from Lily V. Beebe to Marcus M. Allen $112,000
224 Whixley Lane from Luis M. Molinari and Lacindra L. Molinari to Auntoria R. Young $143,500
108 Dove Park Road from Joseph A. Clarke to Jerry Locklear, Helen M. Locklear and Morgan Locklear $125,000
109 Summer Side Circle from Demetrice McKoy a/k/a Demetrice Brown to Rose Lynn Heath and Randy D. Heath $157,900
29229
35 Barony Place Circle from Don R. Gentry and Inge I. Gentry to Neftali Febus and Myriam Febus $182,900
121 Vineyards Crossing Court from Joshua E. McNeil and Jessica L. McNeil to Choicy L. Lofton and Stephen Loftin $180,000
73 Loggerhead Drive from Charles L. Cooper to Thomas Ryan Cheek and Katelyn L. Cheek $167,000
174 Heises Pond Way from Linwood O. Lewis and Angela R. Lewis to Christopher J. Myers $168,500
221 Baccharis Drive from Leon Johnson and Mianekee Johnson to Jaworski K. Cherry $184,000
484 Bunting Drive from Brian A. Porras and Elizabeth R. Porras to Wesley J. Cloyd and Verita J. Hayes $255,000
1051 Keeler Drive from Stan Lee Domann and Deborah A. Domann to Gary L. Gease and Rebecca A. Gease $182,000
908 Hayden Lane from Dik A. Daso and Patricia G. Daso to Megan Ruth Olind and Robert Christian McElroy $267,500
2 Scottish Court from Kenneth M. Barkley and Sonja L. Barkley to Rose Nelson $143,023
1 Lionburg Court from Stephanie Milan and Damian R. Sterns to Lee M. Maynard $121,000
220 Carolina Ridge Drive from Jeffrey R. Schwarz and Christine A. Schwarz to Patricia H. Scott and Henry G. Scott $304,900
508 Halleck Lane from Tiffini Mitchell Spry f/k/a Tiffini Mitchell to Desiree Colon and Javier Colon $157,000
175 Churchland Drive from Robert Edwin Weiler and Julie Ann Weiler to Joseph C. Costanzo and Michelle L. Costanzo $290,000
210 E. Waverly Place Court from Franchesta Scott and Cordell Stokes to Courtney Sutton $107,500
516 Gingerbread Court S. from Cletis E. Allen to Melvin C. Heath and Krystel Reid $145,000
301 Allaire Court S. from Sandra A. Hickmon to Ayana S. Reid $117,500
106 Birch Hollow Drive from Paulette F. Freeman to Gabrielle J. Taylor $121,000
2185 Wilkinson Drive from Dusty Jewel Properties, LLC to Mykeshia L. Tucker $140,000
Lexington County
29006
605 Academy St. from Carl Harris to James Patrick Cumbee and Angela E. Cumbee $101,000
238 Highland Avenue from Edward Alan Holley and Carmen Holley to Bradley D. Lybrand $125,000
29033
265 Tufton Court from Daryl Scott Okamuro and Jamie Okamuro to Janson Finkbeiner and Tamara Finkbeiner $267,000
317 Tufton Court from Lauren M. Smith to Shalonda M. Goins $212,000
1717 State St. from Shirley Hanna, formerly Shirley I. Spradley to James A. Stewart and Ashley M. Stewart $135,000
2008 Gibraltar Road from Gregory B. Fleeman to Daniel Bean and Kristina M. Holman-Bean $127,500
29036
478 Whispering Oak Circle from Kim Michael Trust to Ambassador Gibbons Trust $115,500
103 Milmont Shores Road from Gordon R. O’Dell to Kenneth B. Threatt and Annick D. Threatt $245,000
1240 Lazy Creek Court from Ernest F. Elsasser, Jr. and Craig J. Veach to Nicholas Alexander Cotter $190,000
205 Brook Court from John L. Correll and Diane H. Correll to Kristin R. Boatwright $115,000
182 Walkbridge Way from James Owens and Mallorie Owens to Teresa Elizabeth Randolph and Eric C. Randolph $175,000
425 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John James Sciandra and Lisa M. Sciandra $365,888
127 Moyer Drive from Diane B. Taylor to Oliver E. Demery and Clarice M. Manning $124,900
1168 Hilton Point Road from Sylvia G. Wills to Eugene J. Kolb and Rachel R. Kolb $380,000
1108 Indian Summer Point from Marvin H. Bozard and Cynthia S. Bozard to Tuan-Anh Ngoc Nguyen $385,000
134 Azur Lane Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeff J. Chiesa and Jan G. Chiesa $322,742
648 Columbia Avenue from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $475,000
622 Marvin Gardens Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Nathanael G. Lukens and Irene E. Lukens $204,900
606 Marvin Gardens Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jerry Macisco and Agnes A. Macisco $201,775
317 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charles M. Bell and Pamela S. Bell $261,752
160 Stoney Pointe Drive from Chad R. Roberts to Wade C. Verch $141,000
14 acres of Sid Bickley Road from The Hayes Family Trust to Michael R. Hayes and Linda F. Hayes as Trustees to Stephen R. Shealy and Nicole S. Shealy $160,000
503 Lake Tide Drive from Michael David Potter and Donna High Potter to Tyler S. Funk and Dara A. Funk $361,000
324 Eagle Pointe Drive from Lawrence J. Hallenbeck and Liza M. Gross to Stephen Skelly and Jessica Chandler Chapman Skelly $242,000
29053
1520 Woodtrail Drive from Cleveland Smith and Susan D. Smith to Jeremiah A. Bemis and Melissa Bemis $108,000
300 Woodcote Drive from Eric Jones and Erica Jones to Rebekah L. Burton $119,000
5221 Highway 321 from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $750,000
29054
704 Spool Wheel Road from Christopher T. Manges to Kyler J. LeeVan $130,000
4329 Augusta Highway from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $270,000
128 Pleasure Island Road from Patricia H. Jones, David C. Haile and Gary Thomas Haile to Andrew Timothy Dotterweich $230,000
29063
90 N. Royal Tower Drive from Charles Lee Boney and Thomas Edward Boney to GS Persimmon Village, LLC $135,000
29070
459 Dixie St. from Scott D. Smith and Amanda M. Smith to Mary T. Decked $110,000
1550 Ben Franklin Road from Ronnie E. Smith to Lee J. Hannah and Cecilia Rosas $124,000
539 Broad St. from James F. Gunter to Devin Barfield $153,500
29072
168 Royal Lythan Drive from Samuel J. Meyer, Jr. and Kathleen A. Meyer to Wesley W. Nichols and Lori A. Nichols $285,000
205 Caley Court from Sebastiaan Beuk to Santosh R. Dundhigalla $185,000
111 Orchard Place Court from Carol A. Willingham to Jesse Edward Emery $198,000
148 White Rock Lane from Tim R. Jacobson and Amy Jo Jacobson to Thomas Patrick Riddell and Donna L. Riddell $227,500
531 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Heather T. Currier $196,000
429 Huntsdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joseph A. Ball and Amanda M. Ball $214,978
256 Cherokee Pond Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Revocable Trust Agreement of Prakash Heda $206,500
139 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Hector Rodriguez, Jr. and Brianne Jolene Rodriguez $309,900
225 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Katie Hoard and David Hoard $247,453
391 Dragonfly Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Adam M. Fatzinger and Kirsten S. Fatzinger $430,000
114 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Mark D. Hodge and Emily A. Hodge $310,507
151 Royal Creek Drive from Donald R. Sigley and Christine S. Sigley to Richard O. Koellner $341,990
517 Harbour Place Court from Anthony Santacroce and Cynthia Santacroce to Constance J. Bell $315,000
150 Glade Spring Drive from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Andrew Randall Gilchrist $430,000
239 Quiet Grove Drive from Shawn A. McGoogan to Shondola R. Kromah $145,000
107 Garden Arbor Court from Richard A. Lindner to Ann W. Willingham $133,000
105 Eastside Drive from Rachel Brooke Murrah a/k/a Rachel Murrah Roberts and Zachary Pierson Roberts a/k/a Zachary Pierson Roberts to Jordan C.P. Taylor $127,500
1101 Corley St. from XueXin Gao to Adam Wayne Carver and Danielle Marie Garvey $122,000
221 Powell Drive from Estate of Douglas L. Roberts to Richard P. Jackson, II and Melanie R. Jackson $272,000
104 Whisper Lake Drive from Tyler J. Russell and Sarah Weinrib n/k/a Sara Russell to Deidre Hall a/k/a Susan D. Hall $154,350
301 Burma Road from H. J. Wessel to Alfher Segura, Sr. $127,000
557 Fourteen Mile Lane from Rebecca B. White to Jeffrey M. Scoggin, II and Amy E. Scoggin $239,900
425 Park Road from John Martin Leas to Tami J. Smith, Parker H. Smith and Lain R. Smith $165,900
202 Black Walnut Drive from Tasha B. Griffin to Thomas William Robinson, III and Pamela Robinson $285,000
112 Hunters Ridge Drive from Leslie S. Brown to Michael P. Mahon $162,000
107 Drooping Leaf Drive from Ronald J. Fadell to Adam G. Bassett and Julie A. Bassett $160,000
305 Welsummer Way from David M. Nolen and Brandee M. Nolen to Joy Driggers and Phyllis Paraday $226,500
203 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mark Alan Keehfus and Audrey L. Keehfus $321,262
253 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Desmond Kelley and Ivette Kelley $182,019
129 Giaben Drive from Christopher C. Pepper and Marlee C. Pepper to Stephanie J. Pfeiffer and Thomas J. Pfeiffer $181,500
147 Kaminer Lane from Preston T. Wessinger to Willard A. Sprang and Sandee C. Sprang $268,000
130 River Bridge Lane from Alfonso Sotelo Lopez and Vanessa Arias Escudero to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $282,500
162 Burma Road from Adrian Ringus and Ashleigh Ringus to Gregory James Burroughs and Heidi Rose Burroughs $115,000
5035 Augusta Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $675,000
222 and 226 Longs Pond Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $930,000
5019 Augusta Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $620,000
784 Highway 378 from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $525,000
2374 Augusta Highway from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $910,000
105 Old Cherokee Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $900,000
1212 W. Main Street Drive from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $1,100,000
1004 Hope Ferry Road from Jason Walters and Brandy Walters to Ryan T. Eubanks and Stacy A. Eubanks $420,000
205 Bramble Place from Dorsey L. James to Abigail E. Downey $270,000
508 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to William D. Strickland and Michelle R. Strickland $465,270
237 Popes Lane from John Holladay and Danette S. Holladay to Matthew W. Dillon, II and Elizabeth M. Dillon $243,500
229 Teesdale Court from Kathryn B. Mitchell to Matthew D. Newton $115,400
108 Brook Trout Court from Jon G. Bridges and Elizabeth H. Bridges to William J. Holmes, Jr. and Judy S. Holmes $185,000
234 Catawba Trail from SRD Properties, LLC to Joseph Carrero and Megan Carrero $435,000
430 Huntsdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Donald Culp and Erin M. Culp $228,000
543 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher G. DeMicco and Vicky W. DeMicco $266,900
264 Ashmore Lane from Stephen G. Skelly and Jessica C. Chapman-Skelly to Myoungseok Lee $191,000
254 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Belinda R. Mckie $165,123
121 Platinum Drive from Sylvia Reeves Cartin and Catherine T. Phillips to Paul B. Fenner $194,350
232 Rosecrest Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Adrian P. Ringus $214,900
29073
232 Bridleridge Road from Pata Enterprises, LLC to Derek Josiah Clayton and Jillian Autumn Renee Clayton $107,500
121 Hallie Hills Place from Jessica Johnson Harris a/k/a Jessica L. Johnson to Katie L. Acton $118,500
210 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brittnay M. Wright and Daniely E. Wright $119,900
318 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jason Pfaehler $135,000
317 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jose L. Thorne and Chelsea M. Thorne $130,420
338 Timbermill Drive from Rodney S. Cain and Alethia K. Darla Cain to Jill Krell and Brandon L. Krell $180,000
321 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Matthew S. Smith $149,503
400 Knotts Court from Michael A. Martinez to Anthony B. Zimmerman and Laurren Zimmermann $187,000
227 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Walter Sergio Matute and Vanessa Mercedes Matute $178,186
129 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Scott D. Smith and Amanda M. Smith $223,739
229 Mockingbird Drive from Zach Van Buren to James E. Cotton and Sherri R. Cotton $112,000
39.77 Acres on Platt Springs Road from Deborah S. Huff to Lance D. King and Kelly P. King $177,000
104 Red Maple Court from William P. Sulser to Anne Marie Ashley $139,000
322 Broadleaf Drive from John Preston Sullivan to Hayden Edward Watson $157,500
920 Boiling Springs Road from Jason D. Hammond to Michael E. Sigler $105,000
4379 Augusta Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $600,000
351 Longs Pond Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $260,000
5143 Platt Springs Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $575,000
1819 S. Lake Drive from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $1,000,000
534 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Godwin Chukwunenye $176,398
106 New Market Drive from Richard Earl Patterson, Jr. to Carolynn McAdams $109,900
174 Cornish Way from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to David L. Gellatly and Janice L. Gellatly $125,000
143 Golden Pond Road from Janice Buchanan to Jose Luis Cabrera Alvarez and Geidy Lau Brito $115,900
1210 Denali Court from NVR, Inc. to Celestin Leo $150,730
29123
7909 Edmund Highway from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $980,000
1127 Lake Murray Boulevard from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $300,000
156 Forts Pond Road from Angela L. Gould and Robbie L. Gould to Sabrena L. Hackman $198,500
29169
233 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Justin Gregory Kaminski and Travis O. Goff $161,675
204 Buffwood Drive from Estate of David C. Pearson to Sandra R. Dunlap $200,000
221 Birchwood Court from Edward Houston McMillion to William D. Miles $175,000
141 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Katrina E. Niergarth $157,842
100 N. 12th St. from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $605,000
1928 Airport Boulevard from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $1,420,000
3809 Sunset Boulevard from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $1,550,000
3214 Leaphart Road from Bobby Ray Jeffcoat and Vivian June Jeffcoat DBA R&J Properties to Savitz Partnership, LP $298,000
2053 Chipmunk Lane from Michael K. Smith and Donald L. Bertram to Matthew Havens $186,000
29170
146 Arthurdale Drive from Larry A. Boone and Rachel T. Boone to Casey L. Cline $132,000
120 Grimsby Lane from Susan Fish to Wanda Esther Ramos $165,000
4019 Centurion Pass from Datus, LLC to Stephanie Ann Columbo and Alana Marie Pike $144,000
152 Grimsby Lane from Brandon L. Krell and Jill N. Wivagg n/k/a Jill N. Krell to Deisy X. Hernandez and Ray Allen Miller $117,000
216 Springs Court from Rodney S. Cain and Alethia K. Darla Cain to Brittany T. Dorn $163,500
118 Parkwood Court from Rhonda R. Woodard to Tracye R. Keller $105,000
115 Santa Clara Circle from Emily Bryson Merchant to Thomas Livingston and Cynthia Livingston $110,000
109 Parkwood Drive from Russell H. Walker to Stephanie L. Smith Morrell $101,000
319 Conner Park Lane from Angel J. Baldwin a/k/a Angel L. Jefferson to Mercedes Luv Fabers $150,000
402 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Hardick H. Patel $158,990
1509 Methodist Park Road from David K. Burkett and Cindy Slice Burkett to Ross T. Pollock and Aimee K. Pollock $203,900
510 Moulton Way from Jose Luis Cabrera-Alvarez to Kenneth J. Compton and Rachel Compton $217,900
29172
213 Clubhouse Drive from Mack C. Caton, III and Teresa T. Caton to Matthew K. Scott and Erike B. Scott $219,900
926 Brookfield Drive from Matthew Scott and Erika Scott to Haley S. Medlin and Joshua L. Davis $114,000
697 Main St. from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $340,000
125 Rolling Meadows from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to GTY-SC Leasing, LLC $430,000
29210
151 King George Way from Joshua Shaw and Nell V. Shaw to Laura B. Reparaz $138,500
305 Willow Winds Drive from Kasturi Kasaraneni to Reginald M. Pelham and Dorothy L. Pelham $140,779
228 Wood Moor Place from Carroll Bruce Watford, Jr. to Bradley D. Eichorst and Linda G. Eichhorst $425,000
29212
108 N. Beaver Dam Road from Cameron J. Dulin to Courtney J. Grant and Ryan K. Grant $209,500
6613 Nursery Road from Mark A. Forbes and Lynn K. Forbes to Ehloe Daniel Htoo and Paw Wee De $157,000
220 Ripley Station Road from Nicholas J. Van Sicklen to Ryan E. Igo and Bethany Igo $157,000
1816 Woodvalley Drive from David Evan Johnson and Carolyn McKenzie Johnson to Alex Lagran Abear $182,000
201 Wexford Court from James P. Snooks and Kathryn D. Snooks to Craig Wagoner $349,999
153 Old Pond Lane from Richard Lee Floyd and Wanda Teat Floyd to Jaime E. Harrison $139,000
1400 Creekview Drive from Shaojin You and Wei Li to Susan R. Vinson $149,000
207 Blackhawk Terrace from James O. Butler, III, Elizabeth B. Boney, Martha A. Butler and Pierce O. Butler to Larry W. Jameson and Dianna F. Jameson $164,500
Kershaw County
29020
1623 Sailing Club Road from TD Bank, NA to Baxter W. Starnes and Gwendolyn T. Starnes $103,000
92 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to John L. Rollinson and Laura A.D. Rollinson $196,073
1770 Old Stagecoach Road from Edward A. Smith and Patsy A. Smith to Michael P. Rader, Sr. and Deborah A. Rader $175,000
1552 Brewer Springs Road from Jamie Daniel Wheeler and Ashley Christine Wheeler to Michael E. Bourgin and Caitlyn Richburg $124,000
78 Southern Oak Drive from April M. Heaton to Barry L. Fairbanks, Jr. and Amanda Fairbanks $191,000
969 Red Hill Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James A. Raab and Patti Litton $186,292
29045
2512 Jack Pine Court from Jeremie T. Eastin and Julie C. Eastin to Lesleigh McDaniel Lee and Jonathan Michael Lee $141,500
21 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberly Herring $200,000
33 Strawberry Field Lane from Walter E. Clark and Wynde M. Clark to Marc P. Kelly $169,000
311 Haigs Creek N. from Franklin L. Shreve, Jr. and Karla G. Shreve to Phillip A. Frye and Amanda M. Frye $270,500
912 Jeffers Road from James Leo McLemore and Diane Lee McLemore to Jason E. Entzminger and Christina M. Entzminger $105,000
73 Teaberry Lane from Zane Corey Ferris to Daniel Edward Robertson 2008 Trust $285,000
255 Elmwood Boulevard from Benjamin T. Jett and Arlen Sabrett Moore Jett to Joseph L. Craig $130,000
136 Driftwood Avenue from Vetashma I. Smith n/k/a Vetashma Ridgley to Tyrell Lenix $121,321
3 Freehold Court from Mark Bentley and Arthur Bently to Joseph Bently $100,000
29058
2941 Rocky River Road from Whitney Rushing Smith f/k/a Whitney Lynn Rushing to Peggy G. Hinson $200,000
29078
22 Gamebird Lane from Ricardo Garcia-Velazquez to Matthew Dakota Jones and Angela Marie Joslin $118,000
53 Cook Road Extension from Bradley M. Lawson and Tammy A. Lawson to Philip K. Charles and Cathy M. Charles $325,000
935 Hill St. from Madi Investments, LLC to Ricardo Garcia Velazquaz and Jessica N. Garcia $155,000
101 Wildwood Lane from Estate of Ted B. Freeman to Derek Berry and Emily Berry $115,000
167 Pine Grove Road from Rachel L. Mills Trust dated August 18, 2000 and Rachel L. Mills to Michael A. Truesdale and Sally Truesdale $150,000
Top real estate transactions
Top Five Richland County
1170 Dutch Fork Road 29063 from Cason Development Group, LLC to Manuel S. Andrade Trust - 1988, $1,010,000
18 Mackays Point 29209 from Frank S. Newman, Jr. to Brian S. St. John and Asheley C. Scott $765,000
1851 Devine St. 29206 from Betty J. Gambrell Cobb to WS Holdings, LLC $570,000
412 Old Course Loop 29016 from Jonathan A. Hasty and Amy P. Hasty to NEI Global Relocation Company $520,000
1030 Laurens St. 29201 from Cynthia A. Saad to Alexis Pierre Kisteneff $489,500
Top Five Lexington County
508 Tailwater Bend 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to William D. Strickland and Michelle R. Strickland $465,270
234 Catawba Trail 29072 from SRD Properties, LLC to Joseph Carrero and Megan Carrero $435,000
391 Dragonfly Drive 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Adam M. Fatzinger and Kirsten S. Fatzinger $430,000
150 Glade Spring Drive 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Andrew Randall Gilchrist $430,000
228 Wood Moor Place 29212 from Carroll Bruce Watford, Jr. to Bradley D. Eichorst and Linda G. Eichhorst $425,000
Top Five Kershaw County
53 Cook Road Extension 29078 from Bradley M. Lawson and Tammy A. Lawson to Philip K. Charles and Cathy M. Charles $325,000
73 Teaberry Lane 29045 from Zane Corey Ferris to Daniel Edward Robertson 2008 Trust $285,000
311 Haigs Creek N. 29045 from Franklin L. Shreve, Jr. and Karla G. Shreve to Phillip A. Frye and Amanda M. Frye $270,500
21 Lillie Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberly Herring $200,000
2941 Rocky River Road 29058 from Whitney Rushing Smith f/k/a Whitney Lynn Rushing to Peggy G. Hinson $200,000
Comments