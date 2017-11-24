Single family home in Columbia’s Heathwood area sells for $1.35 million

Richland County
29016
1005 Grey Oak Lane from Rene M. Kilburn to Patrick Broza $275,000
518 Bayhill Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Darryl Smalls and Karen Heyward Smalls $202,800
206 Camber Road from Christopher Richard Sion to Asiya Cotton $179,900
664 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to George T. Thomas $247,698
664 Scarlet Baby Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Victoria Wilson $236,540
222 Coatbridge Drive from NVR, Inc. to Wallace Waldrop $305,000
29036
921 Fairline Court from Dana Lee Hopkins and Janice Maree Hopkins to R. William Jordan $252,000
225 Hilton Village Drive from Joel S. Hilton and Lindsey D. Hilton to Samuel Y. Todd and Louise M. Todd $337,000
108 Jasmine Bay from Coy B. McClinton and Margaret E. McClinton to Kevin Thomas Melton $285,000
291 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nora Heath $239,900
211 Cayden Court from David Cummings to Jason Michael Livingston and Andrea Cumalander Livingston $253,000
2001 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert A. Breunig and Frances A. Varacalli $361,329
24 Braveheart Court from Charles Brinkman and Susan F. Brinkman to Thomas M. Sondgeroth and Jessica J. Sondgeroth $410,000
162 Sunsation Drive from Tyler B. Boyd and Macy Boyd to Todd Davis and Tiffiny Davis $235,900
23 Featherfoil Court from James J. Hall and Stephanie M. Hall to Kenneth R. Deans, Jr. and Michele L. Deans $306,000
1348 Pet Sites Road from Timothy H. Slice and Elizabeth S. Bedenbaugh to Raymond Stewart Hewitt and Tina Rumsey Hewitt $625,000
845 Burnview Lane from Robert K. Strack to Willie McIntee and Jacqueline McIntee $196,000
29044
11268 Garners Ferry Road from Patricia M. Buff, et al to Ahmad Jabali $137,000
29045
304 Deer Crossing Road from Kenneth L. Lose and Marilynn M. Lose to Joshua D. Stoler and Michelle B. Stoler $450,000
29061
2222 S. Partridge Circle from Ladell P. Dwelley a/k/a La Dell Price Dwelley to Richard D. Tummond and Generosa L. Tummond $100,000
29063
912 Riverwalk Way from Thomas M. Francis to Kristin Leigh Snelgrove $119,000
203 Glen Rose Circle from Guy R. Sabin and Kimberlee M. Sabin to Allison Crow $146,750
506 W. Royal Tower Drive from Dianna N. Hovland and Norman A. Hovland to Erin P. Clemens $116,000
210 Averill Lane from Casey Patrick Himel and Audrieanna P. Himel to Robert Scott Parker and Lisa S. Parker $278,900
159 Rose Oak Drive from Joseph M. Macri and Lizabeth D. Macri to Raymond Bowker and Carole Bowker $320,000
317 Cabin Drive from Shailesh P. Suchak and Sneha S. Suchak Revocable Trust to Pedro H. Colorado-Cogua and Marygenia Illueca Llerena $177,000
1022 Sunset Point Road from Michael C. Hahn to Mary Elaine Price $220,000
106 Shillingford Road from Steven M. Owen and Jessica Owen to Lisa Marie Keith $144,900
310 Ivy Green Lane from Estate of Carolyn Young King to Mintford Lamar Kitchens, III $127,700
10 Green Ash Court from Florence Konan to Gregory Littles $174,000
204 Beach Branch Drive from Kyle Kimrey to Benjamin Hopp and Tirzah R. Hopp $135,000
1640 Dutch Fork Road from Chason Family Revocable Living Trust to Walls Property Holding, LLC $162,000
29201
1929 Bluff Road, Unit 86 from WJH Retreat Properties, LLC to John C.B. Smith $132,500
1444 Barnwell St. from Third Point, LLC to Allen Dowdy $300,000
29204
1718 Madison Road #8 from Bonnie C. Pate to J. Carlisle Oxner, III Descendants’ Trust $120,000
2508 Canterbury Road from Allan M. Weldon and Norma S. Weldon to Brian Craven and Rikki B. Craven $355,000
3115 Oakview Road from Renee I. Madden to Charles W. Guyton $210,000
3600 Chateau Drive from Lucinda M. Shirley to Julia Davies Ellis $112,000
3103 Forest Drive from Carrington Properties of Columbia, LLC to Travis W. Johnson and William G. Spivey, Jr. $115,000
29205
1506 Adger Road from Wilson Company, LLC to James A. Williams, Jr and Mary E. Williams $1,350,000
3814 Wilmot Avenue from Chravid, LLC to Brooks N. Sims $200,000
809 Rickenbaker Road from Kristin J. McArthur a/k/a Kristin Simons and Eric Simons to Andrew M. Schiavone $315,000
2835 Burney Drive from Millisa M. Bates and Jefferson B. Bates, II to Matthew Houck and Meredith Houck $426,500
721 Poinsettia St. from Jane C. Moorefield to Martha Patricia White Hartley $227,000
29209
38 Davant Place from Kimberly Rogers Noble Trust Agreement and Richard W. Noble, Jr. Trust Agreement to Robert Taylor Sawyer and Ellen Clarke Sawyer $566,000
629 Byron Road from Eugene W. Koon, III to Taylor A. Yate and Megan C. Austin $148,900
7117 Glengarry Drive from Frank S. Nemeth and Peggy S. Nemeth f/k/a Peggy S. O’Dell to Antronio Smith and Erica R. Smith $135,000
25 Southbury Lane from Carl C. Christensen to Teddi M. Whaley and Jacqueline H. Whaley $154,900
10 Hickory Trace Court from Gill W. Holland and Deborah A. Holland to Patrick Westbury and Lindsey Wannamaker Westbury $323,000
29210
1725 Ripplerock Road from Scott W. Ackerman to Franklin Johnson $119,725
60 Hillmark Drive from Brooks C. Metts and June K. Metts to Andrew Leier and Molly Leier $265,000
29212
301 Patio Place from Estate of Marion Boma Watts to Anne Faucher Davison $157,500
122 Harbison Club Court from Barbara J. Valery to Joyce W. Smith $132,500
29223
509 Seton Hall Drive from Eric M. Shaw to Bruce Sweeting $124,880
121 W. Springs Drive from Shelter Investments, LLC to Devin G. Washington and Tamika Shuler Washington $172,500
8009 Springbrook Road from James J. Hiller to Ronald Millett and Elizabeth Millett $160,000
280 Kenmore Park Drive from MM Residential Properties, LLC to Sherri Monique Allen $146,900
105 Oak Brook from Frances Miller Sheppard and Luvon Sheppard to James W. Preacher $370,000
29229
403 Autumn Glen Road from Diane T. White to Jermiqua Ellaquince Reese $129,900
761 Garrett Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Eri C. Novoa $267,500
1920 Lake Carolina Drive from Tamika Shuler n/k/a Tamika S. Washington to Sean Johnson and Elroy Wilson $145,000
5 Stone Pine Court from Anil Prasad to Neal B. Kingcade and Deborah M. Kingcade $146,500
1 Brushwood Court from Robert M. Elliott to Talicia Durham $116,455
29 Founders Lake Court from Christina Alcorn to Michael Wilson and Gladys Wilson $139,000
105 Indigo Springs Drive from Matthew D. Fisher and Rebecca J. Fisher to Gabriel A. Book $167,000
511 Winslow Way from Truc Ngan N. Nguyen to Kim Ngoc Nguyen and Son Lap Truong $140,000
2 Shellwood Court from Shirl B. Moss to Michael Antonio Tillman $140,000
200 Sandpine Circle from Satish K. Marath and Rajani Ramasundaram to Sandy Richardson $130,000
305 Kellwood Way from Joseph A. Sonatore and Catherine M. Sonatore to Joshua Knoll and Caitlyn M. Viviano $224,500
116 Long Ridge Drive from Theresa A. Malaga to Delores L. Kelly $118,000
9 Loggerhead Drive from Charlie J. Barber to Julius Bowie $146,000
Lexington County
29006
238 Saluda Avenue from Deutsche Alt-A Securities, Inc. Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-IA4 to Jesse Kinkead and John Moore, III $143,000
115 Cellar Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Savanna Kroll $148,990
29033
2234 Taylor Road from Danny Allen and Patricia Allen to Hunter Allen and Taci Allen $115,000
1015 Oakland Avenue from James W. Spires to Hugh W. Mole Irrevocable Trust FBO Mary Catherine Mole $112,000
29036
124 Milmont Shores Road from Keith W. Croft and Sherri A. Croft to Johnathan Crossland and Kendra Shelise Crossland $221,000
214 Ranch Lake Road from Jordan Quick to Guy R. Sabin and Kimberlee M. Sabin $430,000
538 Nantucket Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Woody M. Rubino, Jr. and Marcia B. Rubino $368,704
511 Old Bush River Road from Jeffrey Shealey to Misty Crompton $152,500
401 Sandbar Road from Ladislao Castrejon and Jesus Brito to FC 77 Investments, LLC $250,000
136 Red Fox Trail from James Edwin Trumbower to Ricardo Hagood $475,000
156 Sylvan St. from James E. Wheeler and Brenda T. Wheeler to Joseph Angel Pietrobono and Janelle F. Pietrobono $316,500
201 Lakeside Drive from Lukas L. Knight and Marissa L. Knight to Stephanie Kyzer Fulmer $201,000
125 John Lindler Road from Christopher M. Doyle and Renee McCartha Doyle to Eric Carl Bowers and Amanda Hooker Bowers $305,000
29054
207 Renard Roux Court from Dayton Mitchell McKenzie and Kimberly M. McKenzie to David E. Vogelsang and Jerilyn Vogelsang $407,500
29063
6 Hamilton Park Court from Winifred T. Guichard to Deborah W. Williams and Marion L. Williams $210,000
29070
3578 Goldie Road from Jason Scott Harmon and Christy B. Harmon to Shannon J. Davis and Sarah F. Davis $138,000
109 Stargazer Court from Rodney A. McClure and Judy McClure to John Jones and Geraldine Jones $384,000
29072
581 Charles Court from Amit Singh and Rashmi Singh to Asheesh Lai and Deepa Lai $685,000
169 Hatton Lane from Kathryn E. Copeland to Aime Leduc $143,500
151 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Moises Amezcua and Claudia P. Amezcua $322,873
1750 W. Main St. from Daniel B. Pounds and Diana L. Pounds to Hopper Real Estate Holdings, LLC $350,000
385 Yachting Road from June H. Brown to Terry L. Padalino, Janet S. Padalino and Ryan C. Roseneau $205,000
113 Dove Cote Lane from Aaron M. Wright and Whitney E. Wright to Stefan Six and Mallory Six $145,000
211 Isobel Court from Claudia G. Ellis to Timothy J. Kehoe and Alysia G. Kehoe $200,000
422 Oxford Road from Robert A. Langan and Juliana Langan to Cody Allan Smith and Kathryn Hicks Smith $225,000
256 Oakpointe Drive from Paulette Giannetti to Megan N. Grant and Daniel McCaskill $134,500
423 Corley St. from Trust Co. of America FBO John A. Johnson to Thomas James Cochran and Laura Jean Simos Cochran $165,500
235 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason D. Miller and Michelle P. Miller $239,300
111 W. Circle Drive from David R. Aull and Mickey H. Aull to Christopher A. Hammett and Sharon D. Hammett $525,000
111 Saks Avenue from James M. Shields, Jr. to David R. Aull and Mickey H. Aull $250,000
325 Hunters Ridge from Jana H. DeHoff to Jeffrey E. Beaman $163,900
416 Huntsdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Armet Coles, Jr. and Alisha Coles $269,292
108 Inverness Drive from Madeleine H. Greer to John E. Anderson and Dianne K. Anderson $328,900
275 Rosecrest Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Ashley Smith and Cristy Smith $192,900
136 Glenellen Road from Richard H. Gilstrap and Rebecca K. Gilstrap to Morgan H. Mitchell, Jr. and Allison K. Mitchell $194,500
240 Red Barn Road from Brandon Van Wyk, Jessica Joye a/k/a Jessica Joye Van Wyk and Dennis Alan Van Wyk to George M. Saenz $135,000
351 Charter Oak Court from Julie E. Segroves n/k/a Julie S. Metze to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $122,000
109 Caxton Court from Joan Campbell Huggins to Larry Jack Emery $320,000
108 Tolbert St. from Charles W. Guyton and Corina M. Kitcey to Austin W. McVay and Kelly Spaugh McVay $213,000
149 Hollow Cove from James K. Graby and Janice C. Graby to Jeremy R. Chapman and Gwen E. Chapman $310,000
164 Inverness Drive from Richard A. Bennett and Paula W. Bennett to Adam Dymond and Melissa Dymond $292,000
300 Palmetto Park Boulevard, Apt. 313 from Jessica P. Hendrickson to Michelle White $189,000
209 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Natalie Jones $371,100
343 Presque Isle Road from Robert Nelson and Rachel Nelson to Christopher J. Vadnais and Fonda Vadnais $211,000
316 Asa Rose Lane from Oladipo Ayodeji Kukoyi and Aminat B. Kukoyi to Kevin T. Ray $305,000
321 Presque Isle Road from Victor R. Brown to Wendi B. Calvert and Michael E. Calvert $259,000
132 Travertine Crossing from Alfred B. Osland and Estate of Gloria G. Oswald to Deborah A. McLeod $185,000
411 River Club Road from Stone Financing, LLC to Mark J. Momola and Erin D. Momola $632,000
207 Hunters Ridge Drive from Rodney Miranda and Virginia L. Miranda to Lester J. Gornto, Jr. and Elaine A. Gornto $170,000
107 Dickert Drive from Arcadia Investors, LLC to Robert Wingard Clifton and Ashlynne J. Clifton $134,000
29073
323 Copper Queen Court from Michael James Hutson to Jeffrey J. Hutsona and Sonya J. Hutson $195,000
209 Bill Williamson Court from Delbert W. Snyder to Ronald James Ratliff and Pamela Ratliff $120,000
137 Tar Box Trail from Edward Earl Bearden to William A. Watson $212,000
335 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to George Allen Leisner and Carol Ann Leisner $271,000
476 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Peggy Anne Relation $167,000
701 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amy E. Hulion and Katelyn A. Hulion $179,000
1032 Nazareth Road from Kenneth Merck a/k/a Kenny O. Merck to William A. Cooper and Wendy G. Cooper $172,800
313 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Bianca M. Nunez Martinez and Daniel A. Rodriguez $156,400
541 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael W. Harris and Jessica L. Harris $207,557
1951 and 1955 S. Lake Drive from James H. Miller and Jean M. Miller to Carolina Property Solutions, LLC $235,000
1311 Robert Hendrix Road from George Robert Hendrix, III and Antoinette Susan Hendrix to Zachary R. Hendrix $155,000
237 Jessica Drive from Breanna L. Peterson and Chet A. Peterson to Ryan Jonathan Wade Hammond $127,000
266 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Belinda H. Urhammer $148,885
227 Timbermill Drive from Brian C. Dawson and Amanda S. Dawson to Joshua McCartha $159,500
112 Rustic Crossing from Belinda H. Urhammer to Phillip B. McNeal and Jacqueline S. McNeal $182,500
159 Ridge Terrace Lane from Paul S. Imes to Christine M. Gleba $122,500
277 Cape Jasmine Way from Mark A. Siecinski and Sheila R. Siecinski to Brett A. Daniels $137,200
29169
1117 Mohawk Drive from Edward E. Letendre, Jr. and Tracye R. Letendre to Denis Marie Stark and Justin A. Clamp $126,100
121 Woodcock Trail from Warren P. Steckle, Jr. and Miriam J. Oudejans to Daniel A. Dalton and Kason S. Dalton $337,500
907 Seminole Drive from Wayne E. Griffith and Patricia J. Griffith to Erin C. Boyd and Charles E. Boyd, Jr. $157,500
1515 Lake Dogwood from Marie B. Fadeley to Larkin Properties, LLC $252,000
219 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Sudheer Kumar Reddy Kanala and Sushma Reddy Dandela $153,588
2936 Oakwood Drive from Pansy C. Wright to Stephen E. Stuerke and Judy A. McCray $113,000
841 Center St. from Richard F. Moons and Cynthia Anne Moye f/k/a Cynthia Anne Moons to Jennifer Boyd and Andrew Boyd $193,000
160 Vanarsdale Drive from Dzung Nguyen to Allison Amanda Wadel $102,000
29170
520 Hallsborough Drive from Robert F. Day, III to Shaun P. Thomas and Taylor G. Thomas $165,000
236 Cherry Grove Drive from Giuseppe Cernuto to Jose Alvarez and Olga L. Villegas $144,500
336 Southman Lane from Jeremy S. Woods and Samantha S. Woods f/k/a Samantha V. Sandridge to Kelly Pidgeon and Jon Pidgeon $139,000
342 Rose Drive from Hazel C. Smith to Clifton R. Fogle $111,500
3410 Augusta Road from Jack B. Whetstone and Kathleen R. Whetstone to White Crane Company, Inc. $540,000
4608 Platt Springs Road from Household Finance Corporation II to Charles S. Steele and Nancy T. Steele $140,000
304 Lake Frances Drive from Anthony Whitaker, Jr. to Allison C. Simon and Foize N. Simon $279,900
111 Lanier Avenue from Denise S. Knight to Karen F. Phillips $124,900
117 Beachwood Drive from Jeffrey J. Bradley and Abby S. Bradley to Franklin W. Ward and Bonnie R. Ward $101,000
29172
208 Autumn Knoll from George Eric Dantzler and Chastity R. Dantzler to Debby Owens $175,000
29210
305 Willow Winds Drive from Kasturi Kasaraneni to Reginald M. Pelham and Dorothy L. Pelham $140,779
744 Fairway Lane from Daniel Morris and Sabrina Wilkes-Morris to Drew D. Murdock $155,000
312 Lewisham Road from Dennis J. O'Neil a/k/a Dennis J. O'Neill to Adam R. Twitty and Stephanie L. Roche $167,000
29212
310 Winding Way from John Bradley Tune and Alison Nicole H. Tune to Joseph D. Benzinger and Cassandra Benzinger $250,000
1617 N. Woodstream Road from Dean Jacobs and Donya D. Jacobs to Stephen Asher Ringer and Brittany Anne Hardebeck $174,000
311 Merchants Drive from Lloyd M. Lohuis and Leona Paulett Lohuis to Larry Mathurin and Septima V. Blanchard $187,000
406 Challedon Drive from Stephen C. Crater to Edward C. Lewis and Pamela G. Lewis $137,000
403 Timberpoint Court from Victor F. Banks to David A. Chisholm and Kristen L. Chisholm $193,000
346 Berlandier Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Barbara Aldridge and Raymond R. McFarlan $286,300
177 Amberly Court from Estate of Billie Lee Scott to Marian Ferguson $236,000
151 Melville Road from Walton J. McLeod and Catherine N. McLeod to Kyle Kimrey and Mary Ashley Kimrey $174,500
Kershaw County
28226
4234 Tottenham Road from Thomas R. Sheehy, Susan S. Cole, James R. Sheehy, Paul D. Sheehy, Anne (a/k/a Ann) Marie S. Bolen, Anne D. Kohn, Elizabeth D. Hickman and Robert Dick Douglas, III Joseph E. Brackett, Jr. and Elizabeth A. Brackett $255,000
29020
401 Lafayette Way from Quentin Odell Holloman to Robert D. Belk $120,000
412 Bruce Drive from Gerald C. Morris and Patricia C. Morris to Tommy N. Martin and Rebecca A. Campbell $230,000
1781 Lakeshore Road from Long P. Pham to Ronald K. Johnson and Nadine J. Johnson $235,000
201 Ascot Drive from James J. Sowers and Brittany W. Sowers to Robert Corbett and Cynthia Corbett $450,000
1709 South Lane from Timothy T. Hudson, Wayne P. Hudson, Murton J. Hudson and Debra H. Hudgins to Donald Johnson, Jr. $116,500
973 Black River Road from George Clinton McCaa and Janette S. McCaa to Caleb C. McCaa $189,000
29021
2563 Highway 1 N. from Cecil A. Bowers Family Trust to Patton Development SC, LLC $165,000
29045
145 Sorrel Tree Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Joseph Scott Melba and Courtney Maw Melva $199,000
18 Jubilee Court from Crystal Harman and Mathew Harmant to Errick Le’Ray Holmes and Keyanne D. Parson $224,900
1267 Twenty-Five Mile Creek Road from Brian F. Maness to Harold R. Burton, Jr. $189,000
49 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Hassan W. Purnell and Elena V. Purnell $282,330
47 Lillifield Drive from Randall J. Wilterdink and Sylvia G. Wilterdink to Curtis B. Harris, Sr. and Lula Harris $268,000
1488 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kerwin L. Brown and Chiquite Brown $219,300
29074
2148 Singleton Creek Road from Brenda Morganelli, Claudia Haithcock and Debra Carter to Vann J. Branch and Eileen M. Branch $155,000
29078
895 Medfield Road from Eileen T. Zenisek to Christopher Menze and Diana Lewis $123,000
22 Remington Drive from Nickolas C. Ashley and Amanbda B. Ashley to Sara R. Hanna and Clifford D. Hanna $175,000
38 Magnolia Lane from James T. Steen and Kelley Steen to Linda L. Cunningham $203,000
409 Anne St. from Michiel D. Beckett and Joyce A. Beckett to Bryan A. Paris and Dianna M. Paris $184,000
290 Kings Grant Road from Pablo Cabanillas, III to David R. Paulo and Laura L. Paulo $285,000
262 Rabon Road from Laura M. Lott n/k/a Laura L. Paulo to Robert E. Wall, IV $124,900
27 Westover Avenue from Jacalyn H. Moore to William D. Wilson $129,000
164 Porter Cross Road from Lauren E. Labasky to Robert E. Wall, III $131,000
