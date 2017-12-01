Two Dutch Square businesses move out

Construction is underway at the new location of West Marine in Columbiana Station. The store that specializes in boat parts, kayaks, paddling, sailing and fishing equipment is moving from Dutch Square to Harbison and is currently holding a 30% off store moving sale.
West Marine joins Wes Bolick Bedrooms as recent exits to Dutch Square shopping mall. Wes Bolick closed in mid-November and is moving to a larger space across town at 6833 Two Notch Road. Both businesses had been longtime tenants of Dutch Square, located side-by-side on the mall between Belk and Burlington.
The new location of West Marine, next to Old Navy, is scheduled to open March 2 and will be almost double the size of the existing store.
Comments