Business

Two Dutch Square businesses move out

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 10:40 AM

Construction is underway at the new location of West Marine in Columbiana Station. The store that specializes in boat parts, kayaks, paddling, sailing and fishing equipment is moving from Dutch Square to Harbison and is currently holding a 30% off store moving sale.

West Marine joins Wes Bolick Bedrooms as recent exits to Dutch Square shopping mall. Wes Bolick closed in mid-November and is moving to a larger space across town at 6833 Two Notch Road. Both businesses had been longtime tenants of Dutch Square, located side-by-side on the mall between Belk and Burlington.

The new location of West Marine, next to Old Navy, is scheduled to open March 2 and will be almost double the size of the existing store.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

    For 60 years House of Fabrics has been in downtown Columbia, now the fabric store known statewide in the theater and dance communities has a new home

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road
Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development
What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

View More Video