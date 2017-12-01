Business

Report: Veteran journalist Jack Kuenzie out at WIS-TV

By Susan Ardis And Cynthia Roldán

December 01, 2017 02:29 PM

Veteran journalist Jack Kuenzie has been let go by WIS TV, according to a website that focuses on the inner workings of TV news.

Kuenzi has been with the NBC Columbia affiliate station for 33 years.

TVSpy was the first to report that Kuenzie had been let go. A link to Kuenzie’s biography page on WIS is no longer available on their website. His WIS Facebook fan page has also been removed.

According to his personal Facebook account, Kuenzie is a native of Missouri who has been reporting at WIS-TV since 1984.

When the station celebrated Kuenzie’s 30th anniversary, it highlighted stories he’s covered over the decades; from the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger to criminal justice issues to then-President Ronald Reagan’s visit to the University of South Carolina.

Kuenzie issued a note to staff stating that this was “not how I envisioned the end of a 33-plus year love affair with WIS TV,” according to TVSpy.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

